You're right - needs stopping, and much to ABJ's disappointment I'd have no objection against it



If they did collections every prem game you'd have the same carnage for a Southampton away mid week etc..



They need to arrange random collections for 200 or so tickets.If you're chosen you show outside the ground with photo ID to match the membership that the ticket was booked with, if you don't show (or do show and try to blag it with incorrect ID) then they open up an investigation and your membership is at risk. Obviously if you're able to provide a genuine reason for not attending then no issue, but otherwise they will assume that the reason for not picking the ticket up is because the person who was attending isn't the membership holder.It would soon cut back on the problem because the main reason for our away allocations being so hard to get is because of touts, I honestly think at least 15-20% of every allocation is touted, and it's the same people touting every game. They'd soon fuck it off because the odds guarantee that you'd get caught out pretty quickly given 200 out of average 3,000 people would be chosen at random (and these fuckers are spinning 10, 20, 30 tickets a match).As I've said previously, before they implement anything like that they should give people who have built up credits not in their name the chance to get those credits transferred onto their own membership or allow the membership holder the chance to have one nominee who is allowed to use the tickets on their behalf but the above is the only way I can think of to tackle the issue without going full big brother and demanding everyone takes passports to every game which nobody wants.