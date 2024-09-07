This match is somewhat a one off with allocation so high. It's basically double of the rest of games at best so far
Perhaps next season we will see some common sense but I can't see any changes this season.
It's very likely this credit is going to be worthless - particularly if there is high attendance. It shall be more valuable if lots don't pick them up (the number that attend essentially becomes the allocation number). Useful if we make the final of course. But based on numbers, it is more likely to drop off unless we get Barcelona for example in the next 1.5 years.
2018 - Roma
2019 - Bayern/Barca
2020 - Atletico
2021 - Real Madrid (albeit behind closed doors)
2022 - AC Milan/Inter Milan
2024 - AC Milan
All of those draws would at the very least give you a chance of a ticket with just the Milan credit. if we continue our previous record of regularly getting to the quarters and beyond, especially coupled with the new CL format of guaranteeing you a Pot 1 side away in the new league stage, its more likely than not that it wont be worthless especially how t 6 of the same 10 sides tend to make up 6 or of the quarter finalists every year
Virtually every year weve done anything of note in the competition weve had those draws (2005, Juventus, 2007 Barcelona, 2008 Inter, 2009 Madrid (and we would have had Barca had we knocked Chelsea out)
What youre more likely to end up with two tiers of away credits, those going back years who stand a chance of qualifying for sub 3k allocations and the more recent ones such as Milan who stand a chance for allocations higher than that (and in some instances, eg Barca/Madrid) would be guaranteed.
Obviously different scenario if we end up back in the Europa League though.