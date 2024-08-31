« previous next »
Yesterday at 04:35:34 pm
I reckon theyve done this on purpose to make it harder for guaranteed people to shift their tickets. Fewer people will take a spare from the first sale if they think they can get a ticket in their own name. And it just so happens Milan is the first one I cant get off work for a few seasons. Going to fuck me for Girona.

Quote from: Barry Banana on August 31, 2024, 12:49:39 pm
Cant do Milan but booked flights for the other three for £209 all in.
Yesterday at 04:38:34 pm
Games been removed...

Should change
Yesterday at 04:43:02 pm
Why are the club still allowing other peoples name to be used for collection? Surely, it has to be the supporter ID with no exemptions?
Yesterday at 04:58:54 pm
Quote from: kratos on Yesterday at 04:43:02 pm
Why are the club still allowing other peoples name to be used for collection? Surely, it has to be the supporter ID with no exemptions?

Can't upset the status quo with the select few can they. It shouldve been removed years ago.
Today at 10:27:15 am
Quote from: PaddyMac on Yesterday at 01:03:14 pm
Hi, I did it for the most recent games vs Inter and Milan. Was in the upper red tier for both which is not behind the goal so no obvious ultras around.
Having said that I went with an Italian mate and I do speak a bit of Italian.
I had no bother but kept a low profile of course.
Milan is very different from Roma / Napoli in that respect. Having said that I was in the home sections for both of our away matches vs Roma in 2001 but thats another story!
The ticket sale notice that came out said that fans with nationality of the away team cannot sit in the home areas, and as they do ID checks as you go in that could be an issue, unless you have something other than a British passport. I have a second nationality so use that.
https://booking.acmilan.com/en/champions-league/milan-liverpool-fc/

Thank you to you and others for the advice.

I booked one of AC Milan hospitality packages when they went on sale at 2pm yesterday and emailed their TO asking if there would be any issues getting in, given I reside in Scotland. They said no, so should be all good. Will be tearing a hole in Duolingo for the next 2 weeks and wear my best Italian clobber on the day just to make sure ;-)

Looks like their is a criteria issue for the cl aways. Hope those who were expecting to qualify manage to get tickets sorted.

Cheers!
Today at 10:41:54 am
Quote from: Big-Cisse on Today at 10:27:15 am
Thank you to you and others for the advice.

I booked one of AC Milan hospitality packages when they went on sale at 2pm yesterday and emailed their TO asking if there would be any issues getting in, given I reside in Scotland. They said no, so should be all good. Will be tearing a hole in Duolingo for the next 2 weeks and wear my best Italian clobber on the day just to make sure ;-)

Looks like their is a criteria issue for the cl aways. Hope those who were expecting to qualify manage to get tickets sorted.

Cheers!

You will almost certainly, at the very least have a chance of getting one in our end on your own card. It wont be easy but youll have as good of a chance as anyone else.
Today at 11:08:08 am
Do we think the criteria will be changed to include CL aways?Surely it has to be since they removed the game? Also details should be dropped today?
Today at 11:16:59 am
Quote from: Big-Cisse on Today at 10:27:15 am
Thank you to you and others for the advice.

I booked one of AC Milan hospitality packages when they went on sale at 2pm yesterday and emailed their TO asking if there would be any issues getting in, given I reside in Scotland. They said no, so should be all good. Will be tearing a hole in Duolingo for the next 2 weeks and wear my best Italian clobber on the day just to make sure ;-)

Looks like their is a criteria issue for the cl aways. Hope those who were expecting to qualify manage to get tickets sorted.

Cheers!

Good luck! Will be interested to hear how it all goes. Im not sure yet if I can make the match but I know that tickets go on sale in the home end this Friday.
Today at 11:18:05 am
Quote from: away.days on Today at 11:08:08 am
Do we think the criteria will be changed to include CL aways?Surely it has to be since they removed the game? Also details should be dropped today?

Should do - we'll find out this afternoon
