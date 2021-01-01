« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League 24/25  (Read 7620 times)

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #200 on: Today at 12:20:40 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:00:35 pm
Dam you.

Booked flights last night for Milan, Barcelona > Milan (Tues)
price has dropped today by 20 Euros.

Never keep checking :D it'll depress you

Had some Budapest flights drop over £100 over summer   :butt

It is satisfying looking at my £120 berlin flights being sold for £650 though, no doubt be 200 ish in a week or two
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #201 on: Today at 12:43:29 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:20:40 pm
Never keep checking :D it'll depress you

Had some Budapest flights drop over £100 over summer   :butt

It is satisfying looking at my £120 berlin flights being sold for £650 though, no doubt be 200 ish in a week or two

Its more a case of double/triple checking all the details (flights/dates/times etc)
I've booked so many different combinations for flights, routes & hotels.

wouldn't mind I put one of the surnames down twice.
like the Barcelona/Girona f@k up i made, good job it was spotted straight away.
2:00am Sunday morning on the Ipad amending names thankfully it never cost nothing this time.
Logged

Online Mr.Savage

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #202 on: Today at 12:51:08 pm »
Do we think the details will be out today for Milan?
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #203 on: Today at 01:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Mr.Savage on Today at 12:51:08 pm
Do we think the details will be out today for Milan?

Today/tomorrow my guess.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:54:36 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:43:29 pm
Its more a case of double/triple checking all the details (flights/dates/times etc)
I've booked so many different combinations for flights, routes & hotels.

wouldn't mind I put one of the surnames down twice.
like the Barcelona/Girona f@k up i made, good job it was spotted straight away.
2:00am Sunday morning on the Ipad amending names thankfully it never cost nothing this time.

Always have a check - free alterations for 24 hours

I changed my flight back for Milan and Girona a few hours after booking, to give me longer in the day there, Barca cost nothing flights were the same price, Milan cost me £26 by that time to change but means I get an extra 12 hours in Como
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:00:08 pm
Today/tomorrow my guess.

I'd expect tomorrow personally, but probably afternoon
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #206 on: Today at 03:47:15 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:55:04 pm
I'd expect tomorrow personally, but probably afternoon

what about ticket collections though, Yes or NO.
I'd expect it to be a 100% YES.

but with the bigger allocation, the number of Staff required and the total mess they made of it last time (over 2 hours waiting outside) at a hotel not in a central position/location

along with the SKY high cost of hotel rooms, that just may make it not viable

Thoughts
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #207 on: Today at 03:49:47 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 03:47:15 pm
what about ticket collections though, Yes or NO.
I'd expect it to be a 100% YES.

but with the bigger allocation, the number of Staff required and the total mess they made of it last time (over 2 hours waiting outside) at a hotel not in a central positron

along with the SKY high cost of hotel rooms, that just may make it not viable

Thoughts

I think it'll be announced as collections, then a scaled down version will happen or E-tickets will be sent - mainly to deter those who will book for the credit and not travel

Its fashion week like we said, its gonna cost the club a fuckin fortune to put 20+ staff up in hotels, flights, rent out a place to host it whilst all these other brands are doing something similar


Napoli they had 10 days notice from draw to game, I can see why that was E tickets

Milan... it's an extra week, just like LASK was though and that was E tickets with the club receiving the scan-in data - most likely scenario IMO

Tbf in Italy they check your name on the ticket to your ID as you enter the ground don't they.. so I think that removes the clubs obligation to check the name when collecting, and stops tickets being passed on as much last min and getting the credit as in theory the authorities will be checking on entry if thats the real person there
« Last Edit: Today at 03:52:19 pm by 30fiver »
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #208 on: Today at 04:11:02 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:49:47 pm
I think it'll be announced as collections, then a scaled down version will happen or E-tickets will be sent - mainly to deter those who will book for the credit and not travel

Its fashion week like we said, its gonna cost the club a fuckin fortune to put 20+ staff up in hotels, flights, rent out a place to host it whilst all these other brands are doing something similar


Napoli they had 10 days notice from draw to game, I can see why that was E tickets

Milan... it's an extra week, just like LASK was though and that was E tickets with the club receiving the scan-in data - most likely scenario IMO

Tbf in Italy they check your name on the ticket to your ID as you enter the ground don't they.. so I think that removes the clubs obligation to check the name when collecting, and stops tickets being passed on as much last min and getting the credit as in theory the authorities will be checking on entry if thats the real person there

If they dont do ticket collections surely anyone can just buy for the credit?

Ive been to the San Siro before back in 2009, Torres 1-0, and Id be fucking stunned if the club have some method of checking who did and didnt scan into the ground done by liaising with Milan which shows an effective method of deciding who did or didnt scan into the match, just seems a recipe for loads of people who went to the game losing the credit.
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #209 on: Today at 04:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:11:02 pm
If they dont do ticket collections surely anyone can just buy for the credit?

Ive been to the San Siro before back in 2009, Torres 1-0, and Id be fucking stunned if the club have some method of checking who did and didnt scan into the ground done by liaising with Milan which shows an effective method of deciding who did or didnt scan into the match, just seems a recipe for loads of people who went to the game losing the credit.

I assume you never went to Lask
or
heard what happened afterwards


**I've been to the San Siro (as has my daughter) in the last few years for a league game.

despite it being law for name checks in Italy.
whilst I did get asked for my I.D (passport) I never had it, they just let me in after I showed my credit card with the name on.

My daughter wasn't even asked for I.D. whe  she went
« Last Edit: Today at 04:20:21 pm by bignred84 »
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #210 on: Today at 04:41:55 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 04:17:55 pm
I assume you never went to Lask
or
heard what happened afterwards


**I've been to the San Siro (as has my daughter) in the last few years for a league game.

despite it being law for name checks in Italy.
whilst I did get asked for my I.D (passport) I never had it, they just let me in after I showed my credit card with the name on.

My daughter wasn't even asked for I.D. whe  she went

I didnt mate no, Ive not been to a Euro away in a while I just loosely know that the official line is that if you dont scan into the match, you dont get the credit.

My point is I would be surprised (fucking stunned was probably exaggerating) if there is a sensible method for implementing that plan given what it was like last time I went (we were put metal protected busses, driven to the away end, marched in via police with AK47s etc.

Could be wrong of course.
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #211 on: Today at 04:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:41:55 pm
I didnt mate no, Ive not been to a Euro away in a while I just loosely know that the official line is that if you dont scan into the match, you dont get the credit.

My point is I would be surprised (fucking stunned was probably exaggerating) if there is a sensible method for implementing that plan given what it was like last time I went (we were put metal protected busses, driven to the away end, marched in via police with AK47s etc.

Could be wrong of course.


In some ways Milan is one of the better Italian away's now in some ways.

the fact you can make your own way to and from the San Siro.
although they keep you in so long  afterwards you just about make the last metro.

then they make you walk a big detour to get into the car park to get to our section.

although saying that, there's at least 3 stop/start searches there.
possibly more depending which team we play and what end we get.

then those stair towers.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #212 on: Today at 07:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:41:55 pm
I didnt mate no, Ive not been to a Euro away in a while I just loosely know that the official line is that if you dont scan into the match, you dont get the credit.

My point is I would be surprised (fucking stunned was probably exaggerating) if there is a sensible method for implementing that plan given what it was like last time I went (we were put metal protected busses, driven to the away end, marched in via police with AK47s etc.

Could be wrong of course.
Get the metro to the ground no problems

At LASK the club sent lfc the data of who scanned in and who didn't.. Was about 60 who didn't, 30 of which proved they were there and had credit re-instated

Milan could do the same, so take plenty pics inside the ground, and buy a bevvy so it's on your bank statement IF it's not full collection

I've heard a rumour we're getting 4309 allocation and it's going to be partial collection, but no idea where it's come from, so it's a wild rumour
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 