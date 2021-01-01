https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/champions-league-confirmed-dates-and-kick-offs-liverpool-fixtures
Champions League: Confirmed dates and kick-offs for Liverpool fixtures
Liverpool's fixture schedule in the league phase of the 2024-25 Champions League has now been confirmed.
View the dates and kick-off times of the Reds' eight matches below
(All times UK)
AC Milan v Liverpool Tuesday September 17, 8pm
Liverpool v Bologna Wednesday October 2, 8pm
RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wednesday October 23, 8pm
Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen Tuesday November 5, 8pm
Liverpool v Real Madrid Wednesday November 27, 8pm
Girona v Liverpool Tuesday December 10, 5.45pm
Liverpool v Lille Tuesday January 21, 8pm
PSV Eindhoven v Liverpool Wednesday January 29, 8pm