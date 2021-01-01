« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League 24/25  (Read 5493 times)

Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:12:30 am »
Have they given an indication of timings or am I too optimistic?
Online ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:42:54 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:12:30 am
Have they given an indication of timings or am I too optimistic?
The last 2 seasons the leak has been between 0730 and 0745.
Offline stefbs

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:44:18 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 07:42:54 am
The last 2 seasons the leak has been between 0730 and 0745.

Any leak?
Online Craig S

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #123 on: Today at 07:53:36 am »
easyjet banged all their prices up overnight. c*nts. for every match week
Online ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #124 on: Today at 07:53:51 am »
Offline deanloco9

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #125 on: Today at 07:57:40 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 07:53:36 am
easyjet banged all their prices up overnight. c*nts. for every match week

Part of the reason I booked hotels in advance!! Hotel & Flight companies are horrible.
Online ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:02:48 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 07:57:40 am
Part of the reason I booked hotels in advance!! Hotel & Flight companies are horrible.
Hotels will not be an issue, they never are for euro aways, finals are a different story but never when you have just a couple of thousand going.
Online Craig S

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:08:38 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 07:57:40 am
Part of the reason I booked hotels in advance!! Hotel & Flight companies are horrible.

There are 64 different nights & location combinations. Or are you just doing 2 days (3 in week 1) for all 4 and not bothered when the game is?
Online DangerScouse

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:19:33 am »
They've communicated nothing about the time the fixtures will be announced?
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:20:12 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 08:08:38 am
There are 64 different nights & location combinations. Or are you just doing 2 days (3 in week 1) for all 4 and not bothered when the game is?

Ha ha,.I don't live in Liverpool anymore so get hotels for the home games and it was stressful enough doing this just in one location
Online Allezallezallez10

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:20:40 am »
So the conclusion is we are expecting something this morning??
Just trying to keep an eye out while at work!
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:22:26 am »
Quote from: Allezallezallez10 on Today at 08:20:40 am
So the conclusion is we are expecting something this morning??
Just trying to keep an eye out while at work!

Scenes when they drop it at 9pm
Online DangerScouse

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #132 on: Today at 08:23:12 am »
Could well be 10 CET.
Online RedSue

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #133 on: Today at 08:23:15 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:19:33 am
They've communicated nothing about the time the fixtures will be announced?

That would mean they are bothered about the fans  :butt
Online alexkelly

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #134 on: Today at 08:27:48 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 07:53:51 am
Nothing yet

Are the leaks usually reliable enough that you could book flights off the back of them?
Online ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #135 on: Today at 08:28:38 am »
Quote from: alexkelly on Today at 08:27:48 am
Are the leaks usually reliable enough that you could book flights off the back of them?
So far they always have been, yes.
Online RedSue

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #136 on: Today at 08:29:28 am »
Quote from: alexkelly on Today at 08:27:48 am
Are the leaks usually reliable enough that you could book flights off the back of them?

Last time they were
Online ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #137 on: Today at 08:29:40 am »
That UEFA statement is laughable, 'could' be a little later'  ::)
Online Barry Banana

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #138 on: Today at 08:36:09 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:29:40 am
That UEFA statement is laughable, 'could' be a little later'  ::)

What statement?
Online ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #139 on: Today at 08:39:55 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 08:36:09 am
What statement?
From Dale Johnson at ESPN -

Just on the European fixtures, UEFA said they could be a little later this year as first year of the new format but they hoped start of the day.
Offline stefbs

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:01:01 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:39:55 am
From Dale Johnson at ESPN -

Just on the European fixtures, UEFA said they could be a little later this year as first year of the new format but they hoped start of the day.

They're probably busy trying to get tickets for the Oasis
Online Allezallezallez10

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:21:00 am »
 ;D

in the queue for that not sure how long befire the site crashes again!
Online ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:33:19 am »
Quote from: stefbs on Today at 09:01:01 am
They're probably busy trying to get tickets for the Oasis
;D

For which the sale is an utter shit show too.
Online KingKenny

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #143 on: Today at 10:24:31 am »
This UEFA lot would suck the joy out of life itself.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #144 on: Today at 11:00:19 am »
Can't wrap my head around it. Are we to believe that UEFA are currently still finalising it?
Offline PaulKS

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #145 on: Today at 11:02:24 am »
Would quite like to get on with my day

Painful this
Online DangerScouse

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #146 on: Today at 11:03:10 am »
Really is. c*nts.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #147 on: Today at 11:06:29 am »
What's the best flights to Milan usually? Is it Malpensa or Linate?
Online RedSue

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #148 on: Today at 11:07:29 am »
UEFA dont give a f**k about fans - they will be letting their sponsors know details before us  :no
Online RedSue

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #149 on: Today at 11:08:08 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 11:06:29 am
What's the best flights to Milan usually? Is it Malpensa or Linate?

Milpanse closer to city centre but still train ride
