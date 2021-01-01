Have they given an indication of timings or am I too optimistic?
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
The last 2 seasons the leak has been between 0730 and 0745.
Any leak?
easyjet banged all their prices up overnight. c*nts. for every match week
Part of the reason I booked hotels in advance!! Hotel & Flight companies are horrible.
There are 64 different nights & location combinations. Or are you just doing 2 days (3 in week 1) for all 4 and not bothered when the game is?
So the conclusion is we are expecting something this morning??Just trying to keep an eye out while at work!
They've communicated nothing about the time the fixtures will be announced?
Nothing yet
Are the leaks usually reliable enough that you could book flights off the back of them?
That UEFA statement is laughable, 'could' be a little later'
What statement?
From Dale Johnson at ESPN - Just on the European fixtures, UEFA said they could be a little later this year as first year of the new format but they hoped start of the day.
They're probably busy trying to get tickets for the Oasis
