Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 06:33:22 pm
Might be close the the tipping point of no tickets being available for normal fans.

Been reliably informed by someone who knows the score more than most, who I really trust that the allocation for away fans will be 700

I was just guessing on the allocation based on the standard 5%
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 06:57:29 pm
Anyone know how ticket collection goes for people with mobility issues who can't stand long? I am usually the lead booker but does the entire group need to attend now?

Yes, each and every person has to collect their own tickets.
No exceptions
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 06:57:34 pm
Apparently they're giving 700 to away fans.

UEFA have approved their stadium

So in theory most with Atalanta should be fine if its 700 and not the 450.
Quote from: kalle-anka on Yesterday at 07:02:17 pm
So in theory most with Atalanta should be fine if its 700 and not the 450.

Yep assume so
Only got 1 away on my card. Napoli 2022, whats the chances for Milan away? looking to book flight+hotel on saturday
Quote from: away.days on Yesterday at 07:08:21 pm
Only got 1 away on my card. Napoli 2022, whats the chances for Milan away? looking to book flight+hotel on saturday

I am hoping the same!
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 06:59:30 pm
Been reliably informed by someone who knows the score more than most, who I really trust that the allocation for away fans will be 700

I was just guessing on the allocation based on the standard 5%

Does that include the 200 VIP ones though, or not?
Man City got 2,261 at Leipzig

Can't seem to find what Rangers got at PSV, if anyone else can?
Quote from: away.days on Yesterday at 07:08:21 pm
Only got 1 away on my card. Napoli 2022, whats the chances for Milan away? looking to book flight+hotel on saturday

Spurs got 4359 . I think you should be fine
Are people still allowed to put the name of someone else when checking out if they can't make it? Do they keep the credit?
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 08:08:56 pm
Does that include the 200 VIP ones though, or not?
Hard to say for definite as it always just says in line with UEFA guidelines but nothing about the allocation that it comes from. The positive though is the fact that the extra 200 are always in a different part of the ground to the away end, Atalanta being a prime example. And also out of a stadium capacity of 9721, UEFA take a staggering 1300 tickets  :o so youd like to think that the extra 200 come out of that.
4 unreal away trips there, 3 in particular, roll on getting them all booked up on Saturday  8)
Quote from: stefbs on Yesterday at 08:17:41 pm
Spurs got 4359 . I think you should be fine

Nice to read this!! Looking forward to it.
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 06:57:34 pm
Apparently they're giving 700 to away fans.

UEFA have approved their stadium

Couldn't find it on the site myself but this is the info you refer to
Anyone have any idea of a rough time announcement for the fixtures release on Saturday?
Girona would be 25 of the last 25, including atalanta if we get the 700, as the 23 only became guaranteed after a large number of Corp returns

If we got the 5%.. It would be 32/32 going back to the start of the 2015/16 season which included Ruben Kazan on 400 and Sion on 500 odd tickets
The one thing we don't know...

IF the girona away game is before Milan, and Girona includes Roma, atletico Madrid etc...

Will that criteria not carry forward to the next game? I know we all had this debate last season for the semi final that never happened, whether the semi would be X out of 25 rather than dropping it back to 1 of last 9

Think they've always carried the criteria forward but never been in this situation before (as far as I'm aware) with the difference being so big

It could throw things off a bit if they keep the girona criteria on going forward in the comp, imagine we got to a semi and the criteria is X of the last 40 aways 😂😂😂
Rangers got 1,600 at PSV apparently
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:37:00 pm
The one thing we don't know...

IF the girona away game is before Milan, and Girona includes Roma, atletico Madrid etc...

Will that criteria not carry forward to the next game? I know we all had this debate last season for the semi final that never happened, whether the semi would be X out of 25 rather than dropping it back to 1 of last 9

Think they've always carried the criteria forward but never been in this situation before (as far as I'm aware) with the difference being so big

It could throw things off a bit if they keep the girona criteria on going forward in the comp, imagine we got to a semi and the criteria is X of the last 40 aways 😂😂😂

Surely they just use enough criteria to have a guaranteed sale and then work down from them on the non-guaranteed as they do in the domestic cups etc?
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:42:08 pm
Surely they just use enough criteria to have a guaranteed sale and then work down from them on the non-guaranteed as they do in the domestic cups etc?

You'd think so, but look at Fulham last year

They kept in the original list from Bournemouth, with that added, and did X of 11 or whatever it was

That precedent had been set
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 08:37:28 pm
Rangers got 1,600 at PSV apparently

Leicester got 1625
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:43:30 pm
You'd think so, but look at Fulham last year

They kept in the original list from Bournemouth, with that added, and did X of 11 or whatever it was

That precedent had been set

Would like to think common sense would apply here and they'd save the hassle of having 20 extra fixtures on the criteria than needed.
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:37:00 pm
The one thing we don't know...

IF the girona away game is before Milan, and Girona includes Roma, atletico Madrid etc...

Will that criteria not carry forward to the next game? I know we all had this debate last season for the semi final that never happened, whether the semi would be X out of 25 rather than dropping it back to 1 of last 9

Think they've always carried the criteria forward but never been in this situation before (as far as I'm aware) with the difference being so big

It could throw things off a bit if they keep the girona criteria on going forward in the comp, imagine we got to a semi and the criteria is X of the last 40 aways 😂😂😂

They have in 15/16

Sion was 550 and went back quite a way. We then got Augsburg 1k ish then mancs 2.7k.

Sion went to Kazan first, the 2nd sale went back a good few years to the 12/13 season.

By the time it got to United it was just 2 from the last euro season plus current season: 13/14 & 15/16.

They just go back to what's a sensible number to guarantee
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:46:31 pm
Leicester got 1625

Yeah just found the same for Spurs... that's really shit

So they will be:

Girona: 750
Leipzig: 2,261
PSV: 1,625
MIlan: 4,359
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 08:49:39 pm
Would like to think common sense would apply here and they'd save the hassle of having 20 extra fixtures on the criteria than needed.

Let's hope so!!
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 08:49:58 pm
They have in 15/16

Sion was 550 and went back quite a way. We then got Augsburg 1k ish then mancs 2.7k.

Sion went to Kazan first, the 2nd sale went back a good few years to the 12/13 season.

By the time it got to United it was just 2 from the last euro season plus current season: 13/14 & 15/16.

They just go back to what's a sensible number to guarantee

Good to know

Not sure why they needed to keep the same for Fulham then last year

Fingers crossed we get Milan first so we don't have to have this headache
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 08:49:58 pm
They have in 15/16

Sion was 550 and went back quite a way. We then got Augsburg 1k ish then mancs 2.7k.

Sion went to Kazan first, the 2nd sale went back a good few years to the 12/13 season.

By the time it got to United it was just 2 from the last euro season plus current season: 13/14 & 15/16.

They just go back to what's a sensible number to guarantee

The reason it went to Kazan first was.

only about 50-100 went and you need a Russian visa**, so they had proof of travel
it was also seen as a sweetener following the smaller allocation of 500 for Sion.

**the visa cost approx £100 at the time

so the 50-100 who actually traveled to Kazan got first dibs.
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:14:35 pm
Good to know

Not sure why they needed to keep the same for Fulham then last year

Fingers crossed we get Milan first so we don't have to have this headache

I cant remember the exact details but theyd have had to go back a while as the season before last the only away was City (which wouldnt have guaranteed as it was a bigger allocation,) the season before that was 2022 where credits didnt count etc?
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:34:01 pm
Girona would be 25 of the last 25, including atalanta if we get the 700, as the 23 only became guaranteed after a large number of Corp returns

If we got the 5%.. It would be 32/32 going back to the start of the 2015/16 season which included Ruben Kazan on 400 and Sion on 500 odd tickets

Just had a look at the spreadsheet for Atalanta. I see 228 regular tickets sold in the 24/24 sale, so I think all of those should be sorted for Girona even in the case of an allocation of 500 (~5% / if the aforementioned 700 include 200 Cat 1s)
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:27:11 am
I cant remember the exact details but theyd have had to go back a while as the season before last the only away was City (which wouldnt have guaranteed as it was a bigger allocation,) the season before that was 2022 where credits didnt count etc?

they'd have had to go back to about 2016/17

they kept it back to 2014 ish
Quote from: Pata on Today at 12:04:32 pm
Just had a look at the spreadsheet for Atalanta. I see 228 regular tickets sold in the 24/24 sale, so I think all of those should be sorted for Girona even in the case of an allocation of 500 (~5% / if the aforementioned 700 include 200 Cat 1s)

Good to know, was about 450 ish on sale at first from atalanta before club corps returned  which made 23 guaranteed
What time are they gonna release the fixtures tomorrow?  2 years ago I think it was around 8
