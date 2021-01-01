So shocked how there has been so little comment about an automated draw for virtually all the matches, with UEFA claiming the software will be completely random



It's so open to question how it works, and possible fixing



Can almost guarantee that UEFA's software algorithms will ensure that Madrid and City get the 8 most favourable matches possible



Yeah I thought similar - UEFA can't be trusted one bit as we know, just open to abuse that system, but I suppose hand drawing would take forever so can sort of understand it