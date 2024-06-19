How do we think criteria will work this season? I've put my guess, but probably wrong. My logic is I've gone back to the start of the season with the last allocation of that size, but not sure if they will do that?
Guaranteed criteria by allocation (rough):
>3800: 2 since Napoli 2018
3400-3800: 3 since Napoli 2018
3000-3400: 2 since Napoli 2019
2800-3000: 2 since Napoli 2022
2750-2800: 3 since Napoli 2022
1900-2750: 4 since Napoli 2022
1300-1900: 5 since Napoli 2022
1100-1300: 2-4 since LASK 2023
750-1100: 5 since LASK 2023