Author Topic: Champions League 24/25  (Read 2160 times)

Online Tiz Lad

Champions League 24/25
« on: June 19, 2024, 01:52:22 pm »
Suprised to read that 29/36 participants for the CL are aleady comfirmed

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/028a-1a4c5f292492-f6d3a5ee82bd-1000--2024-25-champions-league-who-has-qualified-directly-for-t/

Pot 1 and 2 are set, so won't be any changes there after qualifiers.

Only changes will be in Pot 3 and 4, 2 from each of the 4 pots. This guy has shown the 7 who he thinks will qualify based on coefficients, so still a long way to decide those 7 tho

https://x.com/FootRankings/status/1801315347104207254

Ones in bold are confirmed entries
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #1 on: June 19, 2024, 02:38:16 pm »
Nailed on we get Feyenoord from Pot 3.. ;)
Offline Levitz

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #2 on: June 21, 2024, 01:49:53 am »
Only managed Linz on my membership and a spare for Atalanta, will be nice to be back to qualifying again.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #3 on: July 2, 2024, 03:17:36 pm »
anyone particularly bored and have a list of all the allocations?  ;D
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #4 on: July 2, 2024, 03:53:58 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July  2, 2024, 03:17:36 pm
anyone particularly bored and have a list of all the allocations?  ;D

Yep  ;D ;D ;D I'm really, really bored
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #5 on: July 3, 2024, 02:47:14 pm »
Offline NickoH

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #6 on: August 5, 2024, 11:51:12 am »
Just booked my hotel in Munich for the Champions League Final weekend. Not getting carried away, its a free cancellation :slight_smile:
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #7 on: August 5, 2024, 03:06:10 pm »
Things starting to line up (although only marginally) for the 7 teams that may come through the play offs and into the group stage

Winners of the 5 ties in the first graphic go to group
Winners of the 2 ties in the second graphic go to group
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #8 on: August 5, 2024, 07:02:18 pm »
How are they doing the draw this season. Surely not the same as always now.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #9 on: August 5, 2024, 07:20:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August  5, 2024, 07:02:18 pm
How are they doing the draw this season. Surely not the same as always now.

Basically it's mostly automated. Balls get drawn from Pot 1 then a computer allocates the fixtures and opponents
Online gazzam1963

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #10 on: August 5, 2024, 08:18:56 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on August  5, 2024, 11:51:12 am
Just booked my hotel in Munich for the Champions League Final weekend. Not getting carried away, its a free cancellation :slight_smile:

Thanks for the reminder just sorted 165 a night right in the centre pay at the hotel free cancellation , no brainer
Offline PaulKS

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #11 on: August 6, 2024, 07:46:04 am »
What's the point of still having 4 pots if you just play 2 teams from each anyway? Dont get it
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #12 on: August 6, 2024, 08:36:59 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on August  6, 2024, 07:46:04 am
What's the point of still having 4 pots if you just play 2 teams from each anyway? Dont get it

Because if there were no pots you could draw all big team or all small teams, that's why they're ranked by coefficent into 4 pots
Offline Craig S

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #13 on: August 6, 2024, 09:06:46 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August  6, 2024, 08:36:59 am
Because if there were no pots you could draw all big team or all small teams, that's why they're ranked by coefficent into 4 pots

I think he means there is absolutely no benefit to being in pot 1 than in pot 4
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #14 on: August 6, 2024, 09:37:38 am »
Quote from: Craig S on August  6, 2024, 09:06:46 am
I think he means there is absolutely no benefit to being in pot 1 than in pot 4

Correct but that's not clear from what he said, so you still have to have pots
Offline Luke 17

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #15 on: August 6, 2024, 07:39:26 pm »
so the old format was 13 games including the final

this format is 15 games* if you finish top 8

and 17 games* if you finish 8th-16th?

have I got that right?


*provided you reach the final
Online ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #16 on: August 6, 2024, 08:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on August  6, 2024, 07:39:26 pm
so the old format was 13 games including the final

this format is 15 games* if you finish top 8

and 17 games* if you finish 8th-16th?

have I got that right?


*provided you reach the final
9th to 24th = 17 games.

Yes, you can finish 24th out of 36 teams and still win it. Dont forget though that as per UEFA, its all for the fans, nothing else, definitely not the money.
Offline DanK1456

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #17 on: August 6, 2024, 09:02:07 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on August  6, 2024, 08:32:42 pm
9th to 24th = 17 games.

Yes, you can finish 24th out of 36 teams and still win it. Dont forget though that as per UEFA, its all for the fans, nothing else, definitely not the money.

More games=more entertainment. Theyre so nice sorting that out for us
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #18 on: August 7, 2024, 11:11:06 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on August  6, 2024, 09:02:07 pm
More games=more entertainment. Theyre so nice sorting that out for us

also higher likelihood of a lot of dross being played, because players are knackered.

love how Gary Neville incited a riot about the super league but not this new format (which originally also included an 'auto' qualification for high coefficients).
Offline tbonejones

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #19 on: August 7, 2024, 11:19:06 am »
17 games?!! Holiday entitlement isnt going to suffice.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #20 on: August 7, 2024, 01:53:02 pm »
Quote from: tbonejones on August  7, 2024, 11:19:06 am
17 games?!! Holiday entitlement isnt going to suffice.

Potentially 9 aways including final in one season, all for the fans UEFA
Offline Jm55

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #21 on: August 7, 2024, 02:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August  7, 2024, 01:53:02 pm
Potentially 9 aways including final in one season, all for the fans UEFA

On the positive note the increased number of aways combined with the fact that it's difficult to retain the credit unless you actually attend might open a window of opportunity for others to get on the away ladder.
Offline Alf

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #22 on: August 7, 2024, 02:41:19 pm »
One good thing is a European away in January.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #23 on: August 7, 2024, 02:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on August  7, 2024, 02:16:41 pm
On the positive note the increased number of aways combined with the fact that it's difficult to retain the credit unless you actually attend might open a window of opportunity for others to get on the away ladder.

if you can keep allocating to other people, i think people will always find a way

dependent on fixtures, if we were to make the final they might have to make criteria all homes + at least two aways for a guaranteed ticket now
Offline Jm55

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #24 on: August 7, 2024, 03:08:16 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August  7, 2024, 02:41:35 pm
if you can keep allocating to other people, i think people will always find a way

dependent on fixtures, if we were to make the final they might have to make criteria all homes + at least two aways for a guaranteed ticket now

Oh people will 100% find a way, the key is less people doing so (Napoli for example went to all members a couple seasons ago).
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #25 on: August 7, 2024, 04:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on August  7, 2024, 02:16:41 pm
On the positive note the increased number of aways combined with the fact that it's difficult to retain the credit unless you actually attend might open a window of opportunity for others to get on the away ladder.
Have they changed something for the upcoming season or can you still just put somebody else details in and they go?
Offline Jm55

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #26 on: August 7, 2024, 04:45:08 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on August  7, 2024, 04:42:27 pm
Have they changed something for the upcoming season or can you still just put somebody else details in and they go?

No they haven't changed anything but the point is its harder than it used to be as the ticket can only be used by that person and if it doesn't scan you won't get the credit.

If it's somewhere like, for example, Napoli, then you can't just buy the ticket and not go as people used to do, or you can but you'll risk not getting the credit.
Offline PaulKS

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #27 on: August 7, 2024, 09:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on August  6, 2024, 09:06:46 am
I think he means there is absolutely no benefit to being in pot 1 than in pot 4

Yeah sorry this is what I meant

So there is no benefit it seems
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #28 on: August 14, 2024, 08:59:35 am »
So it's down to the play offs now. winners of thes ties go into the group stages

Offline disgraced cake

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #29 on: August 14, 2024, 05:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August 14, 2024, 08:59:35 am
So it's down to the play offs now. winners of thes ties go into the group stages

That is a very boring set of fixtures IMO
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #30 on: August 14, 2024, 05:49:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 14, 2024, 05:13:26 pm
That is a very boring set of fixtures IMO

Correct and a lot of small allocations
Offline kalle-anka

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #31 on: August 19, 2024, 10:09:46 pm »
Will we know all fixture dates straight after the draw or will it be the normal a few hours wait for clubs to make arrangements?
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #32 on: August 19, 2024, 10:16:17 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on August 19, 2024, 10:09:46 pm
Will we know all fixture dates straight after the draw or will it be the normal a few hours wait for clubs to make arrangements?

Fixture Dates not known until Saturday

https://www.uefa.com/news-media/news/028f-1b7f80216368-4c26e95cc15b-1000--uefa-club-competitions-2024-25-onwards-new-league-phase-/
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 12:26:38 pm »
How do we think criteria will work this season? I've put my guess, but probably wrong. My logic is I've gone back to the start of the season with the last allocation of that size, but not sure if they will do that?

Guaranteed criteria by allocation (rough):

>3800: 2 since Napoli 2018
3400-3800: 3 since Napoli 2018
3000-3400: 2 since Napoli 2019
2800-3000: 2 since Napoli 2022
2750-2800: 3 since Napoli 2022
1900-2750: 4 since Napoli 2022
1300-1900: 5 since Napoli 2022
1100-1300: 2-4 since LASK 2023
750-1100: 5 since LASK 2023
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 01:11:23 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 12:26:38 pm
How do we think criteria will work this season? I've put my guess, but probably wrong. My logic is I've gone back to the start of the season with the last allocation of that size, but not sure if they will do that?

Guaranteed criteria by allocation (rough):

>3800: 2 since Napoli 2018
3400-3800: 3 since Napoli 2018
3000-3400: 2 since Napoli 2019
2800-3000: 2 since Napoli 2022
2750-2800: 3 since Napoli 2022
1900-2750: 4 since Napoli 2022
1300-1900: 5 since Napoli 2022
1100-1300: 2-4 since LASK 2023
800-1100: 5 since LASK 2023

Atalanta was 750
Online ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 07:50:00 pm »
Definitely looks like it will be just the dates announced on the Saturday which will be a bit of a godsend as will only have 4 trips to research rather than 8!

https://x.com/centregoals/status/1825902792365474297?s=48&t=uqJ7Nw_B-l5w09Q9lS1f1w
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 09:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August 19, 2024, 10:16:17 pm
Fixture Dates not known until Saturday

https://www.uefa.com/news-media/news/028f-1b7f80216368-4c26e95cc15b-1000--uefa-club-competitions-2024-25-onwards-new-league-phase-/
Fucking joke the Bournemouth date can be changed 3 weeks before the current scheduled date.
Online ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:04:28 pm »
Oh and it looks like UEFA have clearly made a uturn very recently as apparently you now cant face a team from the same country in the groups whereas up until very recently, countries with 4 or 5 entrants could face another team from the same countryliterally making it up as they go along  ::)
Online ABJ

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 10:13:26 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:21:47 pm
Fucking joke the Bournemouth date can be changed 3 weeks before the current scheduled date.
Yep, which made it all the more farcical that the PL never actually came out and said that when they announced the September TV games over 6 weeks ago as I told a fair few that understandably hadnt realised.

No surprises that UEFA are just like the PL in that they give zero fucks for the match going supporters.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League 24/25
« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:58:02 am »
So shocked how there has been so little comment about an automated draw for virtually all the matches, with UEFA claiming the software will be completely random

It's so open to question how it works, and possible fixing

Can almost guarantee that UEFA's software algorithms will ensure that Madrid and City get the 8 most favourable matches possible  ;) ;)

