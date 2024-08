Is there any stand out talents in that Salzburg team? I see one lad, Kjćrgaard, scored a few across both games with Twente but think he's a midfielder and not a striker. I doubt they have anyone on Haaland's level like but to be fair I'd never heard of Minamino until we played against them.



Salzburg win the double most seasons but won neither last season so I think it'd be a respectable season from Pep if they can win them back this season with a side that's probably weaker than past years. I think he'll want to play with a side as young as possible to be honest, interesting to see if it works to his detriment. As for Europe, they're probably expected to beat Kyiv so interesting to see how they compete in either competition. Europa League probably a better chance of doing well but their young players will be much more keen to impress in the Champions League to try and earn a bigger move elsewhere. Tactically a test for Pep as well.