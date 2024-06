We all know what it will be based on their post-mortem of the past season and what PGMOL picked out as 'things to improve'. No change to 'clear and obvious' or it's implementation, no improved transparency in-game audio etc, no improved transparency of which referee gets what game. All we cna hope for is slightly faster offside decisions. Shit like Doku foul, three red cards in that Everton game - all of that will still be very much on the menu. So yeah, no change or worse is the correct answer.