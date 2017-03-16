« previous next »
Author Topic: 24/25 TV Fixtures  (Read 108844 times)

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #400 on: January 7, 2025, 11:22:04 am »
Hi Red Men, do we know approx when March games will be announced/moved?  I am sure someone put on here approx dates for the season..........they been pretty bang on this year
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #401 on: January 7, 2025, 11:24:40 am »
Quote from: Folkestonebaddie on January  7, 2025, 11:22:04 am
Hi Red Men, do we know approx when March games will be announced/moved?  I am sure someone put on here approx dates for the season..........they been pretty bang on this year

Its in the OP, shoulder be 24th January but whether the PL stick with that or not is another matter. They're always notoriously late when it comes to dates later in the season
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #402 on: January 7, 2025, 11:47:07 am »
We're still waiting on Saudi being confirmed, which should've been out in the last batch.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #403 on: January 7, 2025, 02:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on January  7, 2025, 11:47:07 am
We're still waiting on Saudi being confirmed, which should've been out in the last batch.

We play City on the Sunday before so Newcastle can't be moved to Tuesday. With FA Cup following the game and no mooted Thursday slot, I'd have thought there's no reason it changes from Weds 26th.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #404 on: January 7, 2025, 02:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on January  7, 2025, 02:07:22 pm
We play City on the Sunday before so Newcastle can't be moved to Tuesday. With FA Cup following the game and no mooted Thursday slot, I'd have thought there's no reason it changes from Weds 26th.

Yeah it'll likely stay the same, but just a joke it was supposed to be confirmed a month ago yet people are still gambling on travel and whatever.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #405 on: January 7, 2025, 03:30:49 pm »
Yeah I assume they'll stick it in Wednesday to avoid potentially affecting uefa schedule the following week if we have a Tuesday game.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #406 on: January 8, 2025, 05:34:16 pm »
Southampton on Saturday 8th March likely to stay that same date? Not fussed about KO time more the day!
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #407 on: January 8, 2025, 05:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Singh92 on January  8, 2025, 05:34:16 pm
Southampton on Saturday 8th March likely to stay that same date? Not fussed about KO time more the day!

If the second leg of our UCL Round of 16 is Tuesday we will have to play Saturday. Chance it will be played Sunday if Sky select us for TV and we play the following Wednesday, but seems to me like an obvious Saturday 3pm KO.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #408 on: January 8, 2025, 06:24:17 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on January  8, 2025, 05:44:48 pm
We can't play Friday as play Newcastle the previous Wednesday.

10 days between Newcastle and Southampton
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #409 on: January 8, 2025, 11:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Belmont butty on January  8, 2025, 06:24:17 pm
10 days between Newcastle and Southampton

Yeah got the weeks mixed up. Meant 1st leg of ro16.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #410 on: January 9, 2025, 07:37:24 am »
Quote from: Singh92 on January  8, 2025, 05:34:16 pm
Southampton on Saturday 8th March likely to stay that same date? Not fussed about KO time more the day!

I'm a broken record here but 75% of our games are moved for tv so just assume it'll move
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:57:40 am »
So our Spurs EFL Cup 2nd leg is Thu 6 Feb. You would assume our game vs Plymouth would then be scheduled for Sunday 9 Feb. But it turns out Plymouth already have a Championship game vs Milwall scheduled for Tue 11 Feb. So someone's going to get screwed over.

It would make sense for Plymouth to take the hit as both their game vs us and vs Milwall are at home.

Which makes the decision to fix our EFL Cup game for the Thursday even dumber, especially considering we were already in discussions with UEFA and PL about rearranging the postponed derby to Tue 11 Feb (has anyone heard about us asking for that to take place on Wed 12 Feb?).
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 12:15:03 pm »
Surely Plymouth's game just moves to the Weds.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 12:34:22 pm »
Quote from: momomo on Yesterday at 11:57:40 am
So our Spurs EFL Cup 2nd leg is Thu 6 Feb. You would assume our game vs Plymouth would then be scheduled for Sunday 9 Feb. But it turns out Plymouth already have a Championship game vs Milwall scheduled for Tue 11 Feb. So someone's going to get screwed over.

It would make sense for Plymouth to take the hit as both their game vs us and vs Milwall are at home.

Which makes the decision to fix our EFL Cup game for the Thursday even dumber, especially considering we were already in discussions with UEFA and PL about rearranging the postponed derby to Tue 11 Feb (has anyone heard about us asking for that to take place on Wed 12 Feb?).


They cant announce anything regarding that week (11,12TH FEB) as they have to wait for us to qualify in top 8 of champions league so youd think it will be after the Lille game. Everton game will have to be the Wed 12as we wont play sunday- tuesday. The Plymouth v Millwall game will defineltly be moved as they havent got any TV contracts to worry about.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 03:35:47 pm »
Everton away confirmed for Wednesday 12th Feb at 7.30pm
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 03:37:08 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 03:35:47 pm
Everton away confirmed for Wednesday 12th Feb at 7.30pm

Seen this. Such a weird time to announce it
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 04:56:32 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 03:37:08 pm
Seen this. Such a weird time to announce it
Surprised they've not waited a week until the Lille game and we are mathematically confirmed as top 8.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 04:57:19 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 04:56:32 pm
Surprised they've not waited a week until the Lille game and we are mathematically confirmed as top 8.

I thought we already were
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 05:39:09 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 04:57:19 pm
I thought we already were
No, we are only qualified in the top 24... if results go against us in the last 2 games, we could finish 12th
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 05:40:09 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 05:39:09 pm
No, we are only qualified in the top 24... if results go against us in the last 2 games, we could finish 12th

We're already top 8, come on.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 05:45:16 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 05:40:09 pm
We're already top 8, come on.

We can still finish outside the top 8. Unlikely, but possible
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 08:49:56 pm »
Are we really playing Plymouth at 3pm Saturday after playing spurs on the Thursday night?
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 08:52:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:49:56 pm
Are we really playing Plymouth at 3pm Saturday after playing spurs on the Thursday night?
Unlikely, just dont think theyve confirmed the date/time yet so generically showing as 8th Feb in places
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 08:56:38 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 08:52:04 pm
Unlikely, just dont think theyve confirmed the date/time yet so generically showing as 8th Feb in places

Ah ok I thought it was weird there hadn't been an outbreak of rage on here when I saw it 😂😂😂
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #424 on: Today at 09:28:02 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:49:56 pm
Are we really playing Plymouth at 3pm Saturday after playing spurs on the Thursday night?
No it's the standard placeholder until ITV & BBC select their picks.. ITV has first pick this round
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #425 on: Today at 11:45:48 am »
There are at least two more glamorous ties. Still will be a tv pick mind.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #426 on: Today at 11:52:53 am »
Quote from: AR48 on Today at 11:45:48 am
There are at least two more glamorous ties. Still will be a tv pick mind.

We always are because we're a ratings winner. Loads of Reds tune in to watch us and loads of non-Reds tune in to hate watch.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #427 on: Today at 11:57:41 am »
There were 11 matches live on UK TV in the 3rd round so plenty of slots. Its not whether the game will be on TV, its when and what time
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #428 on: Today at 12:43:28 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:57:41 am
There were 11 matches live on UK TV in the 3rd round so plenty of slots. Its not whether the game will be on TV, its when and what time

Yeah I know. My point was more that we wont be one of the prime time slots given the more attractive ties. Seems to be a consensus that it will be one of the early games.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #429 on: Today at 02:16:41 pm »
Why is our game v Spurs on Thursday 6th (after the playing Bournemouth the previous Sat) when we'll likely follow that with Plymouth then Everton within days of each other ? Especially when Arsenal won't have a game the weekend following their match with Newcastle.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #430 on: Today at 02:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:16:41 pm
Why is our game v Spurs on Thursday 6th (after the playing Bournemouth the previous Sat) when we'll likely follow that with Plymouth then Everton within days of each other ? Especially when Arsenal won't have a game the weekend following their match with Newcastle.

Because neither of us could play on the Tuesday and the EFL put the Arsenal semi on the Wednesday so we'd be on the Thursday.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #431 on: Today at 03:18:39 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:42:44 pm
Because neither of us could play on the Tuesday and the EFL put the Arsenal semi on the Wednesday so we'd be on the Thursday.
Ok, but surely it's fairer if both games are played the same night ? Anyway, if not, couldn't they have swapped ours and Arsenal round given they don't play the following weekend......seems mad we have to play 3 games in 7 days ?
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #432 on: Today at 03:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 03:18:39 pm
Ok, but surely it's fairer if both games are played the same night ? Anyway, if not, couldn't they have swapped ours and Arsenal round given they don't play the following weekend......seems mad we have to play 3 games in 7 days ?

They aren't scheduling two tv games on the same night. No one knew Arsenal would be knocked out of the FA Cup at the time the tv dates were arranged and you can't swap them around now because people have booked hotels and made travel plans. The Plymouth game the weekend after could have been played on the Saturday if we played on the Wednesday so who's to say we wouldn't have played 3 games in 7 days regardless?
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #433 on: Today at 03:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 03:18:39 pm
Ok, but surely it's fairer if both games are played the same night ? Anyway, if not, couldn't they have swapped ours and Arsenal round given they don't play the following weekend......seems mad we have to play 3 games in 7 days ?

They don't base the EFL semi dates round a team getting knocked out of the FA cup. Arsenal would also be playing 3 in 7 days if they'd got through.
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #434 on: Today at 04:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:31:04 pm
They aren't scheduling two tv games on the same night. No one knew Arsenal would be knocked out of the FA Cup at the time the tv dates were arranged and you can't swap them around now because people have booked hotels and made travel plans. The Plymouth game the weekend after could have been played on the Saturday if we played on the Wednesday so who's to say we wouldn't have played 3 games in 7 days regardless?
Yep, fair point.
