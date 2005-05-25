« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: 24/25 TV Fixtures  (Read 18751 times)

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #200 on: September 3, 2024, 05:09:25 pm »
My uncle said it's the 25th
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #201 on: September 3, 2024, 05:10:10 pm »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on September  3, 2024, 05:08:38 pm
Does anyone have an idea when they might decide between 24th and 25th? I thought the TV companies would have picked their matches by now.

Just been announced as Wednesday 25th
Logged

Offline Rbear

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #202 on: September 5, 2024, 01:06:51 pm »
Got my ticket for Man City today, I know its guaranteed not to be Saturday 3 but what we reckon? Pretty much guaranteed Sunday 4?
Logged

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,106
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #203 on: September 5, 2024, 01:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Rbear on September  5, 2024, 01:06:51 pm
Got my ticket for Man City today, I know its guaranteed not to be Saturday 3 but what we reckon? Pretty much guaranteed Sunday 4?

We play Real Madrid at home the Wednesday before so I'd have a guess at 4.30pm on the Sunday but that's just a guess
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline Rbear

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #204 on: September 5, 2024, 01:35:37 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on September  5, 2024, 01:25:05 pm
We play Real Madrid at home the Wednesday before so I'd have a guess at 4.30pm on the Sunday but that's just a guess

Knowing our luck TNT will somehow managed to get that one and itll be Saturday 12:30.

Ta though thoughts thatd make sense. Do you know how far in advance theyre typically announced?
Logged

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,106
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #205 on: September 5, 2024, 01:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Rbear on September  5, 2024, 01:35:37 pm

Ta though thoughts thatd make sense. Do you know how far in advance theyre typically announced?

The first post in this thread gives you estimated dates of TV selections
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Online Christy Phelan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #206 on: September 6, 2024, 09:53:28 am »
Villa 8pm Saturday and City 4.30pm Sunday apparently.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,823
  • J.F.T.97
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #207 on: September 6, 2024, 09:59:03 am »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on September  6, 2024, 09:53:28 am
Villa 8pm Saturday and City 4.30pm Sunday apparently.

8pm . FML

Only game I got in ages in the ballot and I go away later that week.

Could really do without that
Logged

Offline andy7616

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • 25-05-2005
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #208 on: September 13, 2024, 02:13:51 pm »
fixture update coming out later this afternoon
Logged

Offline Astagob

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #209 on: September 13, 2024, 03:11:34 pm »
Villa & City confirmed as above along with Southampton at 2pm on Sunday Nov 24th.
Logged

Offline Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,461
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #210 on: September 13, 2024, 06:20:53 pm »
Now that the (last) Goodison derby is deffo on Sat 7 Dec, whats the groups view on the likely k/o time - 12:30 or 5:30?
I am assuming
- TNT & Sky can flip, if required
- no 8 pm as have that a month earlier + police
Logged

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #211 on: September 13, 2024, 06:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Astagob on September 13, 2024, 03:11:34 pm
Villa & City confirmed as above along with Southampton at 2pm on Sunday Nov 24th.
City confirmed as 16:00 not 16:30 per https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/fixtures-update-three-premier-league-changes-liverpool-confirmed
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #212 on: September 13, 2024, 07:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Pata on September 13, 2024, 06:20:53 pm
Now that the (last) Goodison derby is deffo on Sat 7 Dec, whats the groups view on the likely k/o time - 12:30 or 5:30?
I am assuming
- TNT & Sky can flip, if required
- no 8 pm as have that a month earlier + police

How do we know its defo Sat 7 Dec? December TV dates haven't been announced yet.
Logged

Offline TOGH

  • Give me a G, give me an R ....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,380
  • Glittering Prizes And Endless Compromises
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #213 on: September 13, 2024, 07:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 13, 2024, 07:06:54 pm
How do we know its defo Sat 7 Dec? December TV dates haven't been announced yet.
Because we're playing Girona on the Tuesday after (and unlikely they'd put it on Friday night as there's a midweek round of league games the week before)
Logged
Meh

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,122
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #214 on: September 13, 2024, 07:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 13, 2024, 07:06:54 pm
How do we know its defo Sat 7 Dec? December TV dates haven't been announced yet.
No its not official yet but its kind of an unwritten rule now that there is a minimum of 2 full days between matches so -

Sun - Man City home
Wed - Newcastle away
Sat - Everton away
Tue - Girona away

If Man City had stayed on the Saturday then Newcastle and Everton could still have moved but as its now on the Sunday, the others are pretty much set in stone now.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #215 on: September 13, 2024, 08:02:18 pm »
Ah ok, thanks both, appreciated
Logged

Offline anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #216 on: September 17, 2024, 03:41:20 pm »
Trying to plan work in December, any thoughts on Fulham 14/12 moving from 3pm?
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,354
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #217 on: September 17, 2024, 06:05:15 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on September 17, 2024, 03:41:20 pm
Trying to plan work in December, any thoughts on Fulham 14/12 moving from 3pm?
Manchester Derby
Brighton palace
Chelsea Brentford
You'd assume to be 3 of the picks for TV and then potentially our game or Arsenal v Everton may get selected too especially after the 7-goal thriller last year
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,407
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #218 on: September 17, 2024, 09:31:22 pm »
Cannot rule anything out at all. Could be the Friday night, as we previously play in Europe on the Tuesday. Could even potentially be the Monday night.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #219 on: September 18, 2024, 10:57:45 am »
Quote from: stoz on September 17, 2024, 09:31:22 pm
Cannot rule anything out at all. Could be the Friday night, as we previously play in Europe on the Tuesday. Could even potentially be the Monday night.

Won't be Monday if either are in the micky mouse cup will it? Few rounds mid week that week I think?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,823
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #220 on: September 18, 2024, 12:11:13 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on September 18, 2024, 10:57:45 am
Won't be Monday if either are in the micky mouse cup will it? Few rounds mid week that week I think?

"Mickey Mouse Cup" that we are the record holders of and takes it's place proudly on The Champions Wall



Yes, there are games in that cup on 17/18 December
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,461
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #221 on: September 18, 2024, 12:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Pata on September 13, 2024, 06:20:53 pm
Now that the (last) Goodison derby is deffo on Sat 7 Dec, whats the groups view on the likely k/o time - 12:30 or 5:30?
I am assuming
- TNT & Sky can flip, if required
- no 8 pm as have that a month earlier + police
Anyone with any clever thoughts? (looks at train tickets)
Logged

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,407
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #222 on: September 18, 2024, 02:35:45 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on September 18, 2024, 10:57:45 am
Won't be Monday if either are in the micky mouse cup will it? Few rounds mid week that week I think?
It could potentially. Our game away to Spurs will likely be the Sunday, meaning we could potentially play Monday, Thursday, Sunday. As always with TV games, don't rule anything out.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,077
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #223 on: September 18, 2024, 02:50:45 pm »
Personally, I don't think the Fulham game will be picked for TV due to quotas but that's just my guess
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #224 on: September 24, 2024, 02:17:20 pm »
Anyone know how likely is for the Ipswich home game to be moved!? Ie Sat-Sun is fine...just worried about Monday
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #225 on: September 24, 2024, 02:21:03 pm »
Quote from: didopich on September 24, 2024, 02:17:20 pm
Anyone know how likely is for the Ipswich home game to be moved!? Ie Sat-Sun is fine...just worried about Monday

We have PSV away the Wednesday after Ipswich so it definitely won't be Monday
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,122
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #226 on: September 24, 2024, 02:28:38 pm »
Quote from: didopich on September 24, 2024, 02:17:20 pm
Anyone know how likely is for the Ipswich home game to be moved!? Ie Sat-Sun is fine...just worried about Monday
Although unlikely, it could still move to the Friday night.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #227 on: September 24, 2024, 02:34:51 pm »
 What about any FA cup replays?!
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #228 on: September 24, 2024, 02:35:25 pm »
Quote from: didopich on September 24, 2024, 02:34:51 pm
What about any FA cup replays?!

Scrapped, no longer a thing, they have ceased to exist
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #229 on: September 24, 2024, 02:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 24, 2024, 02:35:25 pm
Scrapped, no longer a thing, they have ceased to exist

 :champ :wellin :scarf
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #230 on: September 24, 2024, 04:07:24 pm »
Nice
Logged

Offline KM519

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #231 on: September 26, 2024, 03:24:48 pm »
Wondering what might happen with the West Ham away game and Utd home in late December / early Jan. Is the Utd home game typically early Saturday...?
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #232 on: September 26, 2024, 03:27:13 pm »
Quote from: KM519 on September 26, 2024, 03:24:48 pm
Wondering what might happen with the West Ham away game and Utd home in late December / early Jan. Is the Utd home game typically early Saturday...?

IIRC United has been the 4pm/4.30pm Sunday game for the last few years and I'd expect it to be that again. Both almost certain to move I reckon, West Ham maybe to the Monday/Tuesday after Christmas
Logged

Online Christy Phelan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #233 on: Today at 03:05:13 pm »
Spurs apparently the Sunday at 4.30pm.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,077
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
« Reply #234 on: Today at 03:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on Today at 03:05:13 pm
Spurs apparently the Sunday at 4.30pm.

Any murmuring on Fulham ?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 