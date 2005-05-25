How do we know its defo Sat 7 Dec? December TV dates haven't been announced yet.



No its not official yet but its kind of an unwritten rule now that there is a minimum of 2 full days between matches so -Sun - Man City homeWed - Newcastle awaySat - Everton awayTue - Girona awayIf Man City had stayed on the Saturday then Newcastle and Everton could still have moved but as its now on the Sunday, the others are pretty much set in stone now.