Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #200 on: September 3, 2024, 05:09:25 pm
My uncle said it's the 25th
Logged

CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #201 on: September 3, 2024, 05:10:10 pm
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on September  3, 2024, 05:08:38 pm
Does anyone have an idea when they might decide between 24th and 25th? I thought the TV companies would have picked their matches by now.

Just been announced as Wednesday 25th
Logged

Rbear

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #202 on: September 5, 2024, 01:06:51 pm
Got my ticket for Man City today, I know its guaranteed not to be Saturday 3 but what we reckon? Pretty much guaranteed Sunday 4?
Logged

NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,090
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #203 on: September 5, 2024, 01:25:05 pm
Quote from: Rbear on September  5, 2024, 01:06:51 pm
Got my ticket for Man City today, I know its guaranteed not to be Saturday 3 but what we reckon? Pretty much guaranteed Sunday 4?

We play Real Madrid at home the Wednesday before so I'd have a guess at 4.30pm on the Sunday but that's just a guess
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Rbear

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #204 on: September 5, 2024, 01:35:37 pm
Quote from: NickoH on September  5, 2024, 01:25:05 pm
We play Real Madrid at home the Wednesday before so I'd have a guess at 4.30pm on the Sunday but that's just a guess

Knowing our luck TNT will somehow managed to get that one and itll be Saturday 12:30.

Ta though thoughts thatd make sense. Do you know how far in advance theyre typically announced?
Logged

NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,090
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #205 on: September 5, 2024, 01:42:00 pm
Quote from: Rbear on September  5, 2024, 01:35:37 pm

Ta though thoughts thatd make sense. Do you know how far in advance theyre typically announced?

The first post in this thread gives you estimated dates of TV selections
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Christy Phelan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #206 on: September 6, 2024, 09:53:28 am
Villa 8pm Saturday and City 4.30pm Sunday apparently.
Logged

red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,798
  • J.F.T.97
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #207 on: September 6, 2024, 09:59:03 am
Quote from: Christy Phelan on September  6, 2024, 09:53:28 am
Villa 8pm Saturday and City 4.30pm Sunday apparently.

8pm . FML

Only game I got in ages in the ballot and I go away later that week.

Could really do without that
Logged

andy7616

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • 25-05-2005
Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #208 on: Today at 02:13:51 pm
fixture update coming out later this afternoon
Logged
