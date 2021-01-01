« previous next »
24/25 TV Fixtures

30fiver

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 05:17:05 pm
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 05:11:21 pm
That's a pleasant surprise.  These movements weren't due to be announced for another 13 days

Still not like we can make arrangements other than Arsenal, which the trains aren't out for yet anyway

Waste of time
The25thofmay

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 05:19:03 pm
At least we know Chelsea cant be 12.30. Am confused why it can still move to Sunday though? Can someone explain please?
swoopy

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 05:20:43 pm
Quote from: The25thofmay on Yesterday at 05:19:03 pm
At least we know Chelsea cant be 12.30. Am confused why it can still move to Sunday though? Can someone explain please?

If one of the teams on Sunday gets a Tuesday CL game and we get a Wednesday one. They'll swap them round.
disgraced cake

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 05:24:22 pm
Is it me or does Palace away always seem to be half 12 on Saturday?

The only game I remember us playing at Selhurst Park that was a normal 3pm kick off was the late Firmino winner the season we won the league.
MKB

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 05:39:20 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:17:05 pm
Still not like we can make arrangements other than Arsenal, which the trains aren't out for yet anyway

Waste of time

You're right.  The PL is effectively obscuring the fact that the release date in reality is delayed 10 days until 29 Aug or whenever they confirm the CL fixtures.  Didn't have to be that way.  They could have scheduled all teams in CL on the Saturday.  I'd even prefer a Saturday 8pm kickoff announced today to not knowing the date at all until the end of the month.

As for Avanti scum, with all Advance fares still blocked for the last two weekends of October, it's almost as if it's deliberate so that they can wait for fixtures and then choose exactly which days they won't allocate any at all.  They make Virgin look good, which is some doing.
30fiver

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 05:47:52 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:24:22 pm
Is it me or does Palace away always seem to be half 12 on Saturday?

The only game I remember us playing at Selhurst Park that was a normal 3pm kick off was the late Firmino winner the season we won the league.

I remember we had them at 8pm the other year because I ticked off Crawley Town at 3pm whilst down there
30fiver

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 05:48:46 pm
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 05:39:20 pm
You're right.  The PL is effectively obscuring the fact that the release date in reality is delayed 10 days until 29 Aug or whenever they confirm the CL fixtures.  Didn't have to be that way.  They could have scheduled all teams in CL on the Saturday.  I'd even prefer a Saturday 8pm kickoff announced today to not knowing the date at all until the end of the month.

As for Avanti scum, with all Advance fares still blocked for the last two weekends of October, it's almost as if it's deliberate so that they can wait for fixtures and then choose exactly which days they won't allocate any at all.  They make Virgin look good, which is some doing.

Only good thing about avanti is trains are usually free as they're usually cancelled 🤣

Delay repay gets hammered, last season I got over half my train costs refunded
Shanklygates

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:52:59 pm
But the CL draw could cause further changes to them ::)

Previously they said Bournemouth (I think) could still be moved due to CL. Guessing that is still the case?

I just want them to set them.  :-\
cmred

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 07:20:10 pm
Any ideas when the CL draw dates will be announced, particularly for the Chelsea Match
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 07:33:38 pm
Quote from: cmred on Yesterday at 07:20:10 pm
Any ideas when the CL draw dates will be announced, particularly for the Chelsea Match

After the final qualifiers at the end of August like they always are

Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 06:52:59 pm
But the CL draw could cause further changes to them ::)

Previously they said Bournemouth (I think) could still be moved due to CL. Guessing that is still the case?

I just want them to set them.  :-\

Yep its still the case with Bournemouth
Shanklygates

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 08:13:55 pm
Cheers. Thought so. Its just stupid this year, leaving it so late for people to know and plan.
ABJ

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 08:38:44 pm
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 05:11:21 pm
That's a pleasant surprise.  These movements weren't due to be announced for another 13 days
? The window for the October fixtures was 22/07 until 19/08.
Ginieus

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 11:11:54 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 05:20:43 pm
If one of the teams on Sunday gets a Tuesday CL game and we get a Wednesday one. They'll swap them round.

Why? Still don't get why they'd swap around
MKB

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #93 on: Today at 12:12:59 am
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 08:38:44 pm
? The window for the October fixtures was 22/07 until 19/08.

This is what I was going on from upthread:

https://x.com/garytaphouse/status/1803020132609851658

Can see further down that someone posts ranges, but it's pretty surprising for them to meet a target end-date, let alone beat it, based on previous seasons.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:03 am by MKB »
DanK1456

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #94 on: Today at 07:49:22 am
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 11:11:54 pm
Why? Still don't get why they'd swap around

Teams would get the same rest period between the matches I guess
ABJ

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #95 on: Today at 07:59:33 am
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:12:59 am
This is what I was going on from upthread:

https://x.com/garytaphouse/status/1803020132609851658

Can see further down that someone posts ranges, but it's pretty surprising for them to meet a target end-date, let alone beat it, based on previous seasons.
This is the 1st time theyve ever given a date range, no doubt because they constantly miss the date. For them to announce it within a 29 day range is hardly something that should be applauded, far from it because as per usual there are caveats all over the shop so of the 3 matches for us, only 1 is nailed on.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: 24/25 TV Fixtures
Reply #96 on: Today at 08:59:48 am
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 11:11:54 pm
Why? Still don't get why they'd swap around

So the team playing on the Sunday doesn't then play around 48 hours later on the Tuesday.

So if we're picked to play Tuesday our Sunday game will move back to the Saturday so that we've got 72 hours rest between games.
