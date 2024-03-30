Hi all, hope you don't mind us posting here.



Lorton Entertainment are reaching out to Liverpool fans and looking for any videos and photos of any personal interactions you have had with Jurgen Klopp, from his arrival in Liverpool in 2015 right through to the present day. We want to show Jurgen as a character, how much he loves the fans and the city and how he is loved and appreciated in return.



We are particularly looking for anything outside of the football environment e.g. mixing with fans and the public out and about  but wed be interested to see anything you have!



We'd hope to use a selection of this content, with your permission, in the upcoming Liverpool FC documentary series, airing in the Autumn.



If you're happy to, please email or send via wetransfer or similar to: lfcdoc @ lortonentertainment. com (without the spaces) and we'll very gratefully get back to you.



Thank you

Lorton Entertainment Team