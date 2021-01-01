I like Nicholls defence and wingbacks a lot. It really depends on those wingbacks because the midfield, whilst technically excellent, doesnt scream mobile. Suker and Sheringham dont feel the most natural pairing, whereas I think Raul and Laudrup dovetail beautifully with the elusive Klose - all time World Cup Goalscorer - tucking away everything they feed to him in that box.



People need to shed the idea of Liverpools Zenden who was akin to a Dutch post-33 James Milner and go and have a watch of his Euro 2000 highlights - electric player and like a completely different person altogether.



Close one and I do think two of the better teams, I just feel that Nicholls defence is way better than his attack and my team perhaps has clearer cut roles. Fair whichever way it goes.



