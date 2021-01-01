Player credentials:
Oliver Kahn (02)
7 games, 5 clean sheets
FIFA World Cup Golden Ball: 2002
FIFA World Cup Yashin Award: 2002
FIFA World Cup All-Star Team: 2002
FIFA World Cup runner-up: 2002
Javier Zanetti (98)
5 games, 1 goal, 3 clean sheets
Traianos Dellas (04)
6 games, 1 goal, 3 clean sheets
UEFA European Championship Team of the Tournament: 2004
UEFA European Championship: 2004
Matthias Sammer (96)
6 games, 2 goals, 3 clean sheets
UEFA European Championship Player of the Tournament: 1996
UEFA European Championship Team of the Tournament: 1996
UEFA European Championship: 1996
Mark Iuliano (00)
6 games, 2 clean sheets
UEFA European Championship runner-up: 2000
Fabio Grosso (06)
6 games, 1 goal, 5 clean sheets
FIFA World Cup: 2006
Costinha (04)
6 games, 2 clean sheets
UEFA European Championship runner-up: 2004
Bastian Schweinsteiger (06)
7 games, 2 goals, 3 assists
FIFA World Cup: third place: 2006
Bernd Schneider (02)
7 games, 1 goal, 3 assists
FIFA World Cup runner-up: 2002
Teddy Sheringham (96)
5 games, 2 goals, 1 assist
Davor uker (98)
7 games, 6 goals
1998 FIFA World Cup: Golden Boot
1998 FIFA World Cup: Silver Ball
1998 FIFA World Cup: All-Star Team
FIFA World Cup third place: 1998