Author Topic: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - NICHOLLS v Drinks Sangria  (Read 199 times)

Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - NICHOLLS v Drinks Sangria
« on: Yesterday at 02:01:58 pm »
NICHOLLS v Drinks Sangria



VOTE FOR YOUR WINNER

Please note:
  • players should be evaluated on only their performances at their respective World Cup/EURO tournaments.
  • evaluate team chemistry, balance and the strengths and weaknesses in defence, midfield and attack. Also look at key one-vs-one battles.
  • in-thread votes (with reasons) will be added to the closed poll count for the final match score.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - NICHOLLS v Drinks Sangria
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:32:37 pm »
Player credentials:


Oliver Kahn (02)

7 games, 5 clean sheets

FIFA World Cup Golden Ball: 2002
FIFA World Cup Yashin Award: 2002
FIFA World Cup All-Star Team: 2002
FIFA World Cup runner-up: 2002


Javier Zanetti (98)

5 games, 1 goal, 3 clean sheets


Traianos Dellas (04)

6 games, 1 goal, 3 clean sheets

UEFA European Championship Team of the Tournament: 2004
UEFA European Championship: 2004


Matthias Sammer (96)

6 games, 2 goals, 3 clean sheets

UEFA European Championship Player of the Tournament: 1996
UEFA European Championship Team of the Tournament: 1996
UEFA European Championship: 1996


Mark Iuliano (00)

6 games, 2 clean sheets

UEFA European Championship runner-up: 2000


Fabio Grosso (06)

6 games, 1 goal, 5 clean sheets

FIFA World Cup: 2006


Costinha (04)

6 games, 2 clean sheets

UEFA European Championship runner-up: 2004


Bastian Schweinsteiger (06)

7 games, 2 goals, 3 assists

FIFA World Cup: third place: 2006


Bernd Schneider (02)

7 games, 1 goal, 3 assists

FIFA World Cup runner-up: 2002


Teddy Sheringham (96)

5 games, 2 goals, 1 assist


Davor uker (98)

7 games, 6 goals

1998 FIFA World Cup: Golden Boot
1998 FIFA World Cup: Silver Ball
1998 FIFA World Cup: All-Star Team
FIFA World Cup third place: 1998
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - NICHOLLS v Drinks Sangria
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:29:24 pm »
I went Nicholls as Sammer and Suker just shade it over the other team otherwise it's very well matched.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - NICHOLLS v Drinks Sangria
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:59:18 pm »
Close this one, really like both teams.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - NICHOLLS v Drinks Sangria
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:25:45 pm »
It's really hard not to look at Zenden and think 'shite'  ;D  but this is definitely a close one. Need to give it some thought before voting.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - NICHOLLS v Drinks Sangria
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:30:29 pm »
Two interesting setups again going against each other. Might be the game with the most player of the tournaments in. Very balanced.

Shows how well everyone drafted with the quality of the games so far, all very much in the spirit of the draft rather than any picks for namesake alone.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - NICHOLLS v Drinks Sangria
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:34:47 pm »
Sangria for me. His centre backs are both terrific, the front two are better and Laudrup/Katsouranis are two great ends of the midfield.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - NICHOLLS v Drinks Sangria
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm »
I like Nicholls defence and wingbacks a lot. It really depends on those wingbacks because the midfield, whilst technically excellent, doesnt scream mobile. Suker and Sheringham dont feel the most natural pairing, whereas I think Raul and Laudrup dovetail beautifully with the elusive Klose - all time World Cup Goalscorer - tucking away everything they feed to him in that box.

People need to shed the idea of Liverpools Zenden who was akin to a Dutch post-33 James Milner and go and have a watch of his Euro 2000 highlights - electric player and like a completely different person altogether.

Close one and I do think two of the better teams, I just feel that Nicholls defence is way better than his attack and my team perhaps has clearer cut roles. Fair whichever way it goes.

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - NICHOLLS v Drinks Sangria
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:29:10 am »
BUMPO!
