This is really tricky. Maybe itís the novelty of not seeing the usual suspect names! Maybe itís the trying to remember the tournaments in question rather than the careers as a whole.



In Popcornís favour are his front two - Rooney was a phenomenon until he got injured and Totti I think played a huge part in Italy getting to the final. Ballack was a talisman for Germany too. Baraja alongside woukd make a very solid pair.



His defence is probably the weaker area though. Two ball playing centre backs who might possibly struggle with Vieriís physicality and aerial ability.



Robbieís team is tailor made for those wingbacks and having Zidane is obviously a cheat code of sorts. Get the feeling weíll see a few three at the back line ups mainly because of Germanís influence.



Honestly donít know. Will mull over some more.