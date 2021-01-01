Poll

Who wins the match?

Popcorn
RobbieRedman

Voting closes: Today at 12:33:26 pm

Author Topic: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Popcorn v RobbieRedman  (Read 191 times)

Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Popcorn v RobbieRedman
« on: Yesterday at 12:33:26 pm »
Popcorn v RobbieRedman



VOTE FOR YOUR WINNER

Please note:
  • players should be evaluated on only their performances at their respective World Cup/EURO tournaments.
  • evaluate team chemistry, balance and the strengths and weaknesses in defence, midfield and attack. Also look at key one-vs-one battles.
  • in-thread votes (with reasons) will be added to the closed poll count for the final match score.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Popcorn v RobbieRedman
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:13:46 pm »
Ive gone Robbie. Love Popcorns front two but Zidane is a game winner in his Euro 2000 version (or 98, 06), and I think the wing backs would get some joy with Maniche and Galasek by no means world beaters but able to disrupt purely as destroyers.

I cant remember Neville being much cop at 04, and Mihajlovic appears to have been alright but nothing special at 98.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Popcorn v RobbieRedman
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:54:37 pm »
My thoughts were similar. Went Robbie aswell.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Popcorn v RobbieRedman
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:50:19 pm »
BUMP
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Popcorn v RobbieRedman
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:49:49 pm »
Seems a one sided view considering Galasek didn't even play in 2000 and 2004 quota already met ;)


I really do think I've the better team though. Two box to box machines in the centre of midfield and more defensively minded full backs allowing my front 4 to roam around and interchange. Such a creative blend that would be very difficult to stop.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Popcorn v RobbieRedman
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:21:25 pm »
Fair point and it wouldn't of happened if I had got my D.Baggio's from my D.Biago's right in the first place and not had to panic pick a replacement ;D


well and truly ballsed that up!
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Popcorn v RobbieRedman
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:24:37 pm »
It happens! That draft was a challenge in the later rounds.

I only highlighted as it felt harsh to criticise two of mine for the tournament performance and highlight Galasek's role as a stopper while ignoring the fact he didn't even play in the tournament  ;D
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Popcorn v RobbieRedman
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:36:37 pm »
This is really tricky. Maybe its the novelty of not seeing the usual suspect names! Maybe its the trying to remember the tournaments in question rather than the careers as a whole.

In Popcorns favour are his front two - Rooney was a phenomenon until he got injured and Totti I think played a huge part in Italy getting to the final. Ballack was a talisman for Germany too. Baraja alongside woukd make a very solid pair.

His defence is probably the weaker area though. Two ball playing centre backs who might possibly struggle with Vieris physicality and aerial ability.

Robbies team is tailor made for those wingbacks and having Zidane is obviously a cheat code of sorts. Get the feeling well see a few three at the back line ups mainly because of Germans influence.

Honestly dont know. Will mull over some more.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Popcorn v RobbieRedman
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:33:19 am »
BUMP!
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition - 1ST ROUND - Popcorn v RobbieRedman
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:10:30 am »
Think having flicked through some Wikipedia pages for the draft helps with voting, but I can imagine those who didnt do the draft will find it hard to remember exactly who has done well in each tournament.

This is a really tough game with two quality sides, for the most part. Both using two good old fashioned formations to suit the draft too. Probably would say Popcorn has the better forwards and midfields, just about, whilst Robbie shades the back lines.

Will have to have a think a come back to it. Well done both.
