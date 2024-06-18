« previous next »
Regardless of the fact that there's no prior Wednesday night game to fuck us over, having a 12:30 lunchtime game against Ipswich is still pretty fucking egregious. Not exactly a stroll in the park for the travelling Kop to get down to East Anglia.
Quote from: rocco on June 18, 2024, 11:31:36 am
True just checked

It's not true though, unless im missing something?
Quote from: KevLFC on June 18, 2024, 10:55:32 pm
Bit of an odd take on it. Would you rather have Chelsea away again? Looking back over recent years only Fulham have taken points off us and then we are unbeaten in the first game going back 11 years. We also spanked Norwich a few times too.

I personally think the opposite. Sure you have the odd Brentford who can shock a big team but most promoted teams have to deal with a much higher level than they are used to on opening day for the first time. Plus the nerves of being in the top division. I'd have promoted sides on opening day every season. Get them before they potentially adapt and become more difficult . On opening day they all want to play expansive attacking football.
Quote from: KevLFC on June 18, 2024, 10:55:32 pm
Bit of an odd take on it. Would you rather have Chelsea away again? Looking back over recent years only Fulham have taken points off us and then we are unbeaten in the first game going back 11 years. We also spanked Norwich a few times too.

Ipswich are different than sides like Burnley and Norwich. It's their first time back in the top flight.

A comparison is Leeds. We had them in the post league winning season at home and we squeaked a win if memory serves.

Now imagine that was at Elland Road, at 12:30 with fans.
Quote from: Jambo Power on June 19, 2024, 02:06:25 am
It's not true though, unless im missing something?

It is true though. Their first 4 away games are Palace, Fulham, Brentford and Spurs and they have 5 home games in their first 9 fixtures. They don't play out of London until they go to Forest away on the 2nd November
Quote from: HardworkDedication on June 18, 2024, 09:07:08 pm
lmao there is no way you made that from the top of your head  ;D

He does have some kind of weird ability to remember an awful lot about our games.
I want to know what happened at the start of 93/94?  Was that when he was 'experimenting' with drugs? Locked in his girlfriends' basement?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: PaulF on June 19, 2024, 03:29:30 pm
He does have some kind of weird ability to remember an awful lot about our games.
I want to know what happened at the start of 93/94?  Was that when he was 'experimenting' with drugs? Locked in his girlfriends' basement?

Shocking oversight. Was down at parents friends in London that weekend. Watched it unfold on Ceefax. Think Carlton Palmer got sent off first half for them. I bet if you Google it, Linford Christie won gold at the World Championshios (Stuttgart?) the same weekend, probably the Sunday. :D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 19, 2024, 03:45:18 pm
Shocking oversight. Was down at parents friends in London that weekend. Watched it unfold on Ceefax. Think Carlton Palmer got sent off first half for them. I bet if you Google it, Linford Christie won gold at the World Championshios (Stuttgart?) the same weekend, probably the Sunday. :D

Quote from: slaphead on June 18, 2024, 10:17:24 pm
City went away to Burnley last season in the opener, tonked them 3-0 and all. I'll bet people were saying last season that City had a nice easy opener while we got Chelsea.
Sheff Utd home first game of last season, beat by Palace.
There's 3 ways to look at it for me.
1. Ipswich are not used to Premier league opposition and it's a great time to play them on the opener
B. They're up for it and come out flying. Tricky game
3. We're miles better, doesn't matter when we play them

And I think I'm right in saying our record at 12.30 is bloody good and all  :)

Our record in 12-30 kick offs isn't good.

Under Klopp we played a barely credible 44 12-30 kick offs winning 22, drawing 15 and losing 7. So a 50% win ratio. Klopps record in none 12-30 kick offs was 63% so a massive drop off in early kick offs.
Feels like most of our 12.30 kick offs are away games. So its not surprising the win percentage is a bit lower compared to non 12.30 kick offs. Cant be bothered to dig too deep into that though!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 19, 2024, 04:58:53 pm
Feels like most of our 12.30 kick offs are away games. So its not surprising the win percentage is a bit lower compared to non 12.30 kick offs. Cant be bothered to dig too deep into that though!

Surely you can remember them all mate ;)

Off the top off your head.
Quote from: Eeyore on June 19, 2024, 05:08:34 pm
Surely you can remember them all mate ;)

Off the top off your head.

I want someone else to do the hard yards for once!

Id guess at least 2/3 of our 12.30s under Jurgen were away from home though.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 19, 2024, 05:10:00 pm
I want someone else to do the hard yards for once!

Id guess at least 2/3 of our 12.30s under Jurgen were away from home though.

Just messing mate. You are probably right but partially balanced out by the fact that if we were playing a top team then we would be the Sunday 4-30.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 19, 2024, 04:58:53 pm
Feels like most of our 12.30 kick offs are away games. So its not surprising the win percentage is a bit lower compared to non 12.30 kick offs. Cant be bothered to dig too deep into that though!

Undoubtedly true. Our away games are better looking in terms of what BT/TNT want from us when they get the 6 chances to pick us. Over the season Sky will hand them the odd nice home game (Everton last season) but invariably, of the games Sky don't take TNT are faced with the choice of picking us at home vs a non top 6 side or away from home against a non top 6 side, and Wolves v Liverpool looks more competitive than Liverpool v Wolves, etc.

Once the fixtures came out we were always going to be 12.30. Sky were obviously picking Chelsea v City as 1st pick, and there was no way TNT weren't taking us at a promoted side as their 2nd pick. They'd have been daft taking any of the other 8 games over it. I'll take one of the 6 12.30s being out the way early really.
The issue with us playing first in the 12-30 is that it gives TNT the chance to set the Slot narrative.

The pricks on commentary will be willing an upset. They will be desperate for us to lose and will look for any chance to disparage Slot. Klopp who they clearly hated will now be the benchmark to criticise Slot.

We could win 10-0 with 5 goals of the season contenders and it will all about a dodgy decision or an Ipswich player slashing wide from 30 yards at 0-0.

First impressions last and anything other than an impressive win will have them sharpening the knives for Slot. I would have preferred a lower profile start.
Quote from: KevLFC on June 18, 2024, 10:55:32 pm
Bit of an odd take on it. Would you rather have Chelsea away again? Looking back over recent years only Fulham have taken points off us and then we are unbeaten in the first game going back 11 years. We also spanked Norwich a few times too.

Its Andy, didnt matter who it was against, hed find a way to moan about it and see it as some conspiracy  ;D

Its a great first few fixtures for Liverpool, just what youd want with a new coach.

and all this Ipswich will be really up for it - yes of course they will be, but guess what, Liverpool will be too - players first competitive game for a new coach that plenty will know theyll need to impress, dont get more up for it than that. As regardless how much Ipswich will fight for it, they are still going to be one of the weakest teams in the PL. 
The 12:30 TV spots are partly because we sell. The most watched club in the world.
Quote from: gb096 on June 18, 2024, 11:19:46 pm
....... we have to play every team twice and does it matter when? ......




It matters a lot if you have to travel across the country with a shit east-west road network and abysmal rail links to get there for a 12,30 kick-off.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpools-three-premier-league-fixtures-october-rescheduled
Quote
New fixture details can be seen below (times UK).

Crystal Palace v Liverpool  Saturday October 5, kick-off 12.30pm (live on TNT Sports)*

Liverpool v Chelsea  Saturday October 19, kick-off 5.30pm (live on Sky Sports)**

Arsenal v Liverpool  Sunday October 27, kick-off 4.30pm (live on Sky Sports)

* Please note, the Crystal Palace match is subject to movement depending on Liverpool's Champions League fixture schedule in the week commencing September 30.

** Please note, the Chelsea match is subject to movement depending on Premier League clubs' participation in the Champions League in the week commencing October 21.
Thuought there was only potential for a thursday CL fixtures in week 1 for us?
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:49:04 pm
Thuought there was only potential for a thursday CL fixtures in week 1 for us?
Yes thats correct.
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 09:44:56 pm
Yes thats correct.

Why are the Saturday fixtures subject to change? Can understand Palace but not Chelsea?
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:53:37 pm
Why are the Saturday fixtures subject to change? Can understand Palace but not Chelsea?
Can't do Wednesday 8pm and Saturday 1230 if it's a European game midweek

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-fixtures-schedule-saturday-kickoff-times-b1846832.html
