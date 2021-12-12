The point is that probably the toughest time to play a promoted side is on the opening day when they are full of confidence and used to winning games. Playing them when they have had the shit kicked out of them and beaten most weeks is much easier.



Add in the home crowd being up for their first home top flight game in decades and it makes the game more difficult than it should be



Hopefully the 12-30 works in our favour for once.



City went away to Burnley last season in the opener, tonked them 3-0 and all. I'll bet people were saying last season that City had a nice easy opener while we got Chelsea.Sheff Utd home first game of last season, beat by Palace.There's 3 ways to look at it for me.1. Ipswich are not used to Premier league opposition and it's a great time to play them on the openerB. They're up for it and come out flying. Tricky game3. We're miles better, doesn't matter when we play themAnd I think I'm right in saying our record at 12.30 is bloody good and all