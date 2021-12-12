« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #160 on: Today at 12:51:17 pm
Just saw Abu Dhabi's fixtures. After Spurs in Feb is a joke. Has there ever been an easier 11 game run to end the season than that?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #161 on: Today at 12:52:11 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:50:31 pm
I'm pretty sure we can tell the international teams to fuck off if they want to take players to the Olympics.

Only for those over 23
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #162 on: Today at 01:00:15 pm
Man United, without fail, ALWAYS get someone absolutely shite on the opening day. 8 times in a row at home ffs  :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #163 on: Today at 01:19:15 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:00:15 pm
Man United, without fail, ALWAYS get someone absolutely shite on the opening day. 8 times in a row at home ffs  :lmao

Blimey, and yet theyve still lost a fair few of those I think?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #164 on: Today at 01:24:25 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #165 on: Today at 01:25:00 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:00:15 pm
Man United, without fail, ALWAYS get someone absolutely shite on the opening day. 8 times in a row at home ffs  :lmao

Yep. We'll no doubt witness the first horrendous "human error" of the season from a referee that magically goes their way too, just like when their goalkeeper punched someone in the face and got away with it v Wolves last season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #166 on: Today at 01:33:41 pm
Have absolutely zero expectation we'll win the league this season, but even less-so after seeing our run in and City's

Their run-in is unbelievable
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #167 on: Today at 01:38:46 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:17:23 am
Can't even be arsed watching this one.
You will
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #168 on: Today at 01:46:58 pm
One final dig at Klopp putting our first game at 12:30!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #169 on: Today at 01:59:35 pm
We're going to play each team twice as are others. Why the fuck are you complaining?  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #170 on: Today at 02:01:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:59:35 pm
We're going to play each team twice as are others. Why the fuck are you complaining?  ;D
Yes, but every one of our games will kick off at 12:30.  :odd
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #171 on: Today at 02:03:31 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:01:51 pm
Yes, but every one of our games will kick off at 12:30.  :odd

Also, we get to play City twice and they don't!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #172 on: Today at 02:05:15 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 02:03:31 pm
Also, we get to play City twice and they don't!
It's a fix, isn't it.  :sad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #173 on: Today at 03:04:23 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:19:27 am
West Ham are either playing Home, or away to a London based team every week until November.

2 and a bit months and no fixtures outside London

That's mental.

Fixture chief West Ham fan confirmed.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #174 on: Today at 03:48:48 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:00:19 am
The opening is lovely too. Ipswich, Brentford, Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves and Palace in the first 6 is very kind.

yep, a very nice first few games for Slot (apart from Man Utd away).

Not even sure the 12.30 is a lot to whinge about for a first game of the season, not like theyll have had a midweek game before it.

Only time to be moaning about those is if yet again Liverpool end up getting double the amount any other team gets - thats the big problem with it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #175 on: Today at 05:04:42 pm
We could not have wished for a much better start. We face three teams who finished in the bottom half last season and a promoted side.

After a third-place finish last season, this is a great opportunity to build momentum and get out of the blocks quickly  although Manchester United at Old Trafford will provide a hurdle to scramble over.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #176 on: Today at 05:44:54 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:48:48 pm
yep, a very nice first few games for Slot (apart from Man Utd away).

Not even sure the 12.30 is a lot to whinge about for a first game of the season, not like theyll have had a midweek game before it.

Only time to be moaning about those is if yet again Liverpool end up getting double the amount any other team gets - thats the big problem with it.

True, I guess it just feels like a bit of a continuation from last season. We'll see once we get the fixtures following internationals as well, there's still that nagging feeling we'll have a lot of 12.30's post international breaks.

At least there won't be be any post Champions League matches on a Wednesday and we'll have far less games on a Sunday this year. Hate waiting for those.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #177 on: Today at 05:48:11 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:29:25 pm

Gameweek 34 to 36 we have Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal as 3 in a row


If we are in the title race.... then having Spurs and Arsenal at home, a packed Anfield will be insane.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #178 on: Today at 06:22:30 pm
good start for slot

great that we are playing united so early

slot v 7 up
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #179 on: Today at 06:47:45 pm
I don't get all the moaning. Ipswich are the worst or 2nd worst team in the league. We have a chance to get off to a flyer against a team we're 10 times better than. Our opening handfull of games are pretty decent and all.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #180 on: Today at 06:49:57 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:51:17 pm
Just saw Abu Dhabi's fixtures. After Spurs in Feb is a joke. Has there ever been an easier 11 game run to end the season than that?

Dunno but a run of games v Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle, Us then Spurs is pretty tasty
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #181 on: Today at 07:25:29 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 10:52:51 am
:lmao

You're fucking relentless.

To be fair, if you had to guess who was gonna get the 12:30 away, you probably arent surprised its us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #182 on: Today at 07:28:31 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 06:47:45 pm
I don't get all the moaning. Ipswich are the worst or 2nd worst team in the league. We have a chance to get off to a flyer against a team we're 10 times better than. Our opening handfull of games are pretty decent and all.

People are moaning for no reason. The christmas schedule is tough but the run in isnt bad and the start is good. Slot could have had a much tougher start, this way we should win most of them and he can ease any pressure.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #183 on: Today at 07:38:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:28:31 pm
People are moaning for no reason. The christmas schedule is tough but the run in isnt bad and the start is good. Slot could have had a much tougher start, this way we should win most of them and he can ease any pressure.

I agree. Lots seem to be moaning as its a newly promoted side at 12.30. So what? The only thing Im unhappy with is that we don't have our usual last game of the season at home to Wolves. Bloody fix
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #184 on: Today at 07:52:00 pm
The run in is a bit brutal but that also means there's opportunity to start well and build a healthy lead before it. Let's just get 99 points by week 33 and then see what that gets us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #185 on: Today at 08:13:53 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 06:47:45 pm
I don't get all the moaning. Ipswich are the worst or 2nd worst team in the league. We have a chance to get off to a flyer against a team we're 10 times better than. Our opening handfull of games are pretty decent and all.
The point is that probably the toughest time to play a promoted side is on the opening day when they are full of confidence and used to winning games. Playing them when they have had the shit kicked out of them and beaten most weeks is much easier.

Add in the home crowd being up for their first home top flight game in decades and it makes the game more difficult than it should be

Hopefully the 12-30 works in our favour for once.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #186 on: Today at 08:28:33 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:28:31 pm
People are moaning for no reason. The christmas schedule is tough but the run in isnt bad and the start is good. Slot could have had a much tougher start, this way we should win most of them and he can ease any pressure.

Let's hope he doesn't do a Postecoglu..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #187 on: Today at 09:07:08 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:01:51 am
Off the top of my head:

23/24 - Chelsea
22/23 - Fulham (NP)
21/22 - Norwich (NP)
20/21 - Leeds (NP)
19/20 - Norwich (NP)
18/19 - West Ham
17/18 - Watford
16/17 - Arsenal
15/16 - Stoke
14/15 - Southampton
13/14 - Stoke
12/13 - West Brom
11/12 - Sunderland
10/11 - Arsenal
09/10 - Spurs
08/09 - Sunderland
07/08 - Aston Villa
06/07 - Sheff Utd (NP)
05/06 - Middlesbrough
04/05 - Spurs
03/04 - Chelsea
02/03 - Aston Villa
01/02 - West Ham
00/01 - Bradford
99/00 - Sheff Wed
98/99 - Southampton
97/98 - Wimbledon
96/97 - Middlesbrough
95/96 - Sheff Wed
94/95 - Crystal Palace
93/94 - cant remember
92/93 - Notts Forest

So a recent flurry of newly promoted sides. Until then it wasnt as many as Id thought.

lmao there is no way you made that from the top of your head  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #188 on: Today at 09:26:15 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:07:08 pm
lmao there is no way you made that from the top of your head  ;D

Course there is. :D

Opening games of the season are a piece of piss to remember. (Apart from in 1993 obviously). If you cant be excited for the opening game (even under the Hodge) theres no hope for you.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
Reply #189 on: Today at 09:28:04 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at
lmao there is no way you made that from the top of your head  ;D
Wouldn't bet on it as Nick's got a memory like a fooking elephant 😂

The thing with City's easier 11 game run in is the harder games must come thick and fast before that then? Potentially some dropped points turn the year hopefully.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #190 on: Today at 09:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:26:15 pm
Course there is. :D

Opening games of the season are a piece of piss to remember. (Apart from in 1993 obviously). If you cant be excited for the opening game (even under the Hodge) theres no hope for you.

Such hope that season - Ngog with a stunner, Joe Cole making his mark, Hodgson's face super imposed on a banner.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #191 on: Today at 09:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:30:03 pm
Such hope that season - Ngog with a stunner, Joe Cole making his mark, Hodgson's face super imposed on a banner.

Admittedly the optimism that season lasted about 15 minutes at most!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #192 on: Today at 09:58:29 pm »
I think it's a stinker. Ipswich have nothing to loose first game back in the top flight, at home 12:30.

Contrast with them getting Abu Dhabi FC on a cold winter evening when they are second bottom
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #193 on: Today at 10:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 09:28:04 pm
Wouldn't bet on it as Nick's got a memory like a fooking elephant 😂

There end the elephant similarities.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #194 on: Today at 10:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:36:31 pm
Admittedly the optimism that season lasted about 15 minutes at most!

Even that's being too generous :P
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #195 on: Today at 10:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:13:58 pm
There end the elephant similarities.

Fuck off, Im grey and wrinkly!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #196 on: Today at 10:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:13:53 pm
The point is that probably the toughest time to play a promoted side is on the opening day when they are full of confidence and used to winning games. Playing them when they have had the shit kicked out of them and beaten most weeks is much easier.

Add in the home crowd being up for their first home top flight game in decades and it makes the game more difficult than it should be

Hopefully the 12-30 works in our favour for once.

City went away to Burnley last season in the opener, tonked them 3-0 and all. I'll bet people were saying last season that City had a nice easy opener while we got Chelsea.
Sheff Utd home first game of last season, beat by Palace.
There's 3 ways to look at it for me.
1. Ipswich are not used to Premier league opposition and it's a great time to play them on the opener
B. They're up for it and come out flying. Tricky game
3. We're miles better, doesn't matter when we play them

And I think I'm right in saying our record at 12.30 is bloody good and all  :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #197 on: Today at 10:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:26:15 pm
Course there is. :D

Opening games of the season are a piece of piss to remember. (Apart from in 1993 obviously). If you cant be excited for the opening game (even under the Hodge) theres no hope for you.

Fair play, I'm shit at remembering stuff like that. I remember the Leeds game a few years ago mind you, that was a laugh
