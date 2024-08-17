You're fucking relentless.
I just find it hard to understand why anyone can really care about the league at the moment when its all just so, so predictable.
We knew we would get an away fixture first game of the season. We knew that the league would take the piss and put it at 12:30 to fuck us off and we knew it would be against a promoted side.
When its all so predictable and obvious, then why does anyone even care.
Just declare the league now. Declare the cups. Then we can all just get on and do something else more interesting until football dies or fixes itself.
Watching WWF or the Harlem Globetrotters is more convincing than this.