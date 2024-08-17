Half past twelve on a Saturday is a way of life. I'll meet the people responsible for all these matches at that time slot in the fiery depths of hell. The thing about Ipswich away in their first season back is it's always going to be that slot or late on a Sunday.



The first couple of months look favourable on paper, if we get a good pre-season in and some quality new players then I'll be expecting results and solid performances from the off. Another promoted side first game, that's five in six seasons now, shows the completely un-random nature of fixture selections. Run-in looks to be a lot tougher but if we start as we mean to go on there's no reason we can't enjoy a successful season.



Chance of beating Everton a couple of weeks before Christmas then a Wednesday night fixture at Anfield later in the season. Right into this.