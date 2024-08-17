« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season  (Read 7529 times)

Offline rscanderlech

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #120 on: Today at 10:34:23 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:01:51 am
Off the top of my head:

23/24 - Chelsea
22/23 - Fulham (NP)
21/22 - Norwich (NP)
20/21 - Leeds (NP)
19/20 - Norwich (NP)
18/19 - West Ham
17/18 - Watford
16/17 - Arsenal
15/16 - Stoke
14/15 - Southampton
13/14 - Stoke
12/13 - West Brom
11/12 - Sunderland
10/11 - Arsenal
09/10 - Spurs
08/09 - Sunderland
07/08 - Aston Villa
06/07 - Sheff Utd (NP)
05/06 - Middlesbrough
04/05 - Spurs
03/04 - Chelsea
02/03 - Aston Villa
01/02 - West Ham
00/01 - Bradford
99/00 - Sheff Wed
98/99 - Southampton
97/98 - Wimbledon
96/97 - Middlesbrough
95/96 - Sheff Wed
94/95 - Crystal Palace
93/94 - cant remember
92/93 - Notts Forest

So a recent flurry of newly promoted sides. Until then it wasnt as many as Id thought.
Do you make that entire list from memory?
Offline S

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #121 on: Today at 10:35:36 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:17:23 am
Worst teams to play are promoted teams first game of the season. Absolutely worst are promoted teams when they are playing their first game at home in front of fans expecting an upset.
I wouldnt say worst, because United/City/Everton away would all be harder, but I agree.

The ideal start to the season is a total non-event, someone like Wolves or Palace at home. This will be billed and hyped up as an opportunity for an early upset. Its weird that we keep on getting them.
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #122 on: Today at 10:36:19 am »
Opening game shocker!

And that run in made me laugh, did Howard Webb's remit extend to fixtures now?
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #123 on: Today at 10:37:47 am »
League Cup round dates aren't confirmed, but the season looks like this.

17/08/2024 12:30 Ipswich Town (a) TNT SPORTS
24/08/2024 15:00 Brentford (h)
31/08/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
14/09/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
17-19 Sept CL Matchday 1
21/09/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
24/25 Sept League Cup 3rd Round
28/09/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)
01-02 Oct CL Matchday 2
05/10/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
19/10/2024 15:00 Chelsea (h)
22-23 Oct CL Matchday 3
26/10/2024 15:00 Arsenal (a)
29/30 Oct League Cup 4th Round
02/11/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)
5-6 Nov CL Matchday 4
09/11/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (h)
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
23/11/2024 15:00 Southampton (a)
26-27 Nov CL Matchday 5
30/11/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
04/12/2024 19:45 Newcastle United (a)
07/12/2024 15:00 Everton (a)
10-11 Dec CL Matchday 6
14/12/2024 15:00 Fulham (h)
17/18 Dec League Cup 5th Round
21/12/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
26/12/2024 15:00 Leicester City (h)
29/12/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
04/01/2025 15:00 Manchester United (h)
7/8 Jan League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
11/01/2025 FA CUP 3rd Round
14/01/2025 19:45 Nottingham Forest (a)
18/01/2025 15:00 Brentford (a)
21-22 Jan CL Matchday 7
25/01/2025 15:00 Ipswich Town (h)
29/01/25 CL Matchday 8
01/02/2025 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
4/5 Feb League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg
08/02/2025 FA CUP 4th Round
11-12 Feb CL knockout round play off first leg
15/02/2025 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)
18-19 Feb CL knockout round play off second leg
22/02/2025 15:00 Manchester City (a)
26/02/2025 20:00 Newcastle United (h)
01/03/2025 FA CUP 5th Round
4-5 Mar CL Round of 16 First Leg
08/03/2025 15:00 Southampton (h)
11-12 Mar CL Round of 16 Second Leg
15/03/2025 15:00 Aston Villa (a) or 16/03/25 Jan League Cup Final
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
29/03/2025 FA CUP Quarter Final
02/04/2025 20:00 Everton (h)
05/04/2025 15:00 Fulham (a)
8-9 Apr CL Quarter Final First Leg
12/04/2025 15:00 West Ham United (h)
15-16 Apr CL Quarter Final Second Leg
19/04/2025 15:00 Leicester City (a)
26/04/2025 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h) or FA CUP Semi Final
29-30 Apr CL Semi Final First Leg
03/05/2025 15:00 Chelsea (a)
6-7 May CL Semi Final Second Leg
10/05/2025 15:00 Arsenal (h)
18/05/2025 15:00 Brighton (a) or 17/05/2025 FA CUP Final
25/05/2025 16:00 Crystal Palace (h)
31/05/2025 20:00 CL Final


Excluding international breaks, if we progress in the cups we could be looking at a game every weekend and midweek from Nottingham Forest until Leicester.
If we got to the league cup final we'd probably have to play Villa that midweek.

It's a brutal schedule for players.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #124 on: Today at 10:38:16 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:01:32 am
Yet another draw where we are away from home against a newly promoted side first day of the season.

At 12 fucking 30 again as well

Absolute fucking joke.

Its far from a joke and its far from corrupt. Easily predictable and seems to repeat itself season after season so not random but its not corrupt.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:17:23 am
Newly promoted sides always are full of energy and belief at the start of the season.

Worst teams to play are promoted teams first game of the season. Absolutely worst are promoted teams when they are playing their first game at home in front of fans expecting an upset.

If it didn't happen pretty much every year then fine, but this is exactly what I expected and my mates were all saying the same thing. It's a fucking joke. Rigged to fuck. It's not a sport anymore, just an entertainment.

Can't even be arsed watching this one.

22/23 - Fulham (NP)
21/22 - Norwich (NP)
20/21 - Leeds (NP)
19/20 - Norwich (NP)

From Nick's post these are the only newly promoted starts to the season we've had since 2006/7. The results in order from 19/20 onwards were 4-1 (H), 4-3 (H), 0-3 (A), 2-2 (A) so how dare they actually give us games that we usually find quite winnable, and the fact that two of those were home games completely blows your theory out of the water! "Can't even be arsed watching this one" what a fan you eh?!
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #125 on: Today at 10:41:23 am »
I've come round to thinking that getting a 1230 out of the way on the first weekend is actually a good thing (as opposed to after an International break or European game). The problem is, its Away and against a Promoted side, but that would have been horrible no matter what time the game was at. And actually a 1230 away to a fever-pitched promoted fanbase is probably better than 530pm or the Sunday 430pm.
Offline 88_RED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #126 on: Today at 10:41:41 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:51:58 am
Of course were away to a promoted team in the first game :lmao

Let's just sue the league..  ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #127 on: Today at 10:44:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:04:00 am
Last season, we didn't have difficult games crammed together. That's the difference.

Leicester away and Palace are not easy games. Whether we're going for the league or a CL spot, we need to have a decent lead by then.

We had three away games in a week last season. There is nothing more intense than that.

Dont fret about top four. I dont see why you are panicking so much, do you really think several teams chase us down for top four and are perfect?
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #128 on: Today at 10:46:08 am »
Brutal fixtures right after the final international break with The Bitters onward. You know that will be changed to a 12:30 KO as well.

That has to unprecedented of a club playing top 3 London teams in a row.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #129 on: Today at 10:48:17 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:46:08 am
Brutal fixtures right after the final international break with The Bitters onward. You know that will be changed to a 12:30 KO as well.

That has to unprecedented of a club playing top 3 London teams in a row.

Everton H is a midweek fixture, so won't be 12.30
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #130 on: Today at 10:49:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:44:39 am
We had three away games in a week last season. There is nothing more intense than that.

Dont fret about top four. I dont see why you are panicking so much, do you really think several teams chase us down for top four and are perfect?
Who's fretting about top four? LOL

It's like a cup draw. Of course, I'd want us to have it easy or easier. Shocker,  isn't it?
Offline John C

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #131 on: Today at 10:50:05 am »
Getting the Ev in December again provides an opportunity for a lovely festive sing-song.
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #132 on: Today at 10:51:11 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:17:23 am
Newly promoted sides always are full of energy and belief at the start of the season.

Worst teams to play are promoted teams first game of the season. Absolutely worst are promoted teams when they are playing their first game at home in front of fans expecting an upset.

If it didn't happen pretty much every year then fine, but this is exactly what I expected and my mates were all saying the same thing. It's a fucking joke. Rigged to fuck. It's not a sport anymore, just an entertainment.

Can't even be arsed watching this one.
Seems like a massively over the top reaction to me but you do you pal.
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #133 on: Today at 10:51:54 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:24:57 am
The so called rules mean nothing. For example, teams supposedly have a maximum of 6 x Sat 1730s per season but by early Feb, Newcastle had already had 8.

Some of Newcastle's 5.30pm were due to be Sunday 2pm but couldn't be as they had CL the following mid-week. They don't count in the numbers game.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #134 on: Today at 10:52:42 am »
Half past twelve on a Saturday is a way of life. I'll meet the people responsible for all these matches at that time slot in the fiery depths of hell. The thing about Ipswich away in their first season back is it's always going to be that slot or late on a Sunday.

The first couple of months look favourable on paper, if we get a good pre-season in and some quality new players then I'll be expecting results and solid performances from the off. Another promoted side first game, that's five in six seasons now, shows the completely un-random nature of fixture selections. Run-in looks to be a lot tougher but if we start as we mean to go on there's no reason we can't enjoy a successful season.

Chance of beating Everton a couple of weeks before Christmas then a Wednesday night fixture at Anfield later in the season. Right into this.
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #135 on: Today at 10:52:51 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:55:57 am
So. Yet another bent league draw.

Every fucking year.

:lmao

You're fucking relentless.




Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #136 on: Today at 11:01:50 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 10:34:23 am
Do you make that entire list from memory?

Sadly I did. Do you want the scores and scorers too? :D

Actually to add the conspiracy we had newly promoted Oldham at home in 91/92 and newly promoted Sheffield United away in 90/91 as well. :D
Online amir87

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #137 on: Today at 11:12:45 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 10:34:23 am
Do you make that entire list from memory?

Nick could tell you the number of sweetcorn in his shit back in September 2003. He's a wizard.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #138 on: Today at 11:13:32 am »
Slot prob looked at fxtrs and thought ..fuck! that many games?...then someone tells him could be another 25 on top!
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #139 on: Today at 11:19:27 am »
West Ham are either playing Home, or away to a London based team every week until November.

2 and a bit months and no fixtures outside London
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #140 on: Today at 11:19:39 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:12:45 am
Nick could tell you the number of sweetcorn in his shit back in September 2003. He's a wizard.

Im a wizard. Im not Gillian McKeith!

Online markedasred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #141 on: Today at 11:19:51 am »
So how set in stone are these now?. Has all the jiggery pokery with the tv companies slicing up the pie and scheduling already happened?.
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #142 on: Today at 11:26:29 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:13:32 am
Slot prob looked at fxtrs and thought ..fuck! that many games?...then someone tells him could be another 25 on top!
I'm sure he'd worked out 19 x 2
Online rocco

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #143 on: Today at 11:26:53 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:19:27 am
West Ham are either playing Home, or away to a London based team every week until November.

2 and a bit months and no fixtures outside London
?
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #144 on: Today at 11:27:25 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:26:53 am
?

It's true! Strange the way that's come out
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #145 on: Today at 11:27:26 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 10:52:51 am
:lmao

You're fucking relentless.



I just find it hard to understand why anyone can really care about the league at the moment when its all just so, so predictable.

We knew we would get an away fixture first game of the season. We knew that the league would take the piss and put it at 12:30 to fuck us off and we knew it would be against a promoted side.

When its all so predictable and obvious, then why does anyone even care.

Just declare the league now. Declare the cups. Then we can all just get on and do something else more interesting until football dies or fixes itself.

Watching WWF or the Harlem Globetrotters is more convincing than this.
Online rocco

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #146 on: Today at 11:31:36 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:27:25 am
It's true! Strange the way that's come out
True just checked
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #147 on: Today at 11:34:44 am »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 11:19:51 am
So how set in stone are these now?. Has all the jiggery pokery with the tv companies slicing up the pie and scheduling already happened?.

There are no fixtures set in stone except the opening game and the final game

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356156.0

This will be updated as the season progresses. August and September fixtures should be confirmed in a few weeks.
The draw for the Champions League group stage is 29th August.
Online Caps4444

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #148 on: Today at 11:40:24 am »
Important to be in the top 8 of the UCL group stage otherwise we will likely play City away after the knockout game and they have a week off.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #149 on: Today at 11:45:39 am »
If Mo goes to the Olympics (and any other players) are there any games they could miss?
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #150 on: Today at 11:47:05 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:27:26 am

I just find it hard to understand why anyone can really care about the league at the moment when its all just so, so predictable.


Can I borrow your season ticket for the season then if you aren't that interested? :) Ta
Online Fitzy.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24/25 Season
« Reply #151 on: Today at 11:47:18 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:55:57 am
So. Yet another bent league draw.

Every fucking year.
I agree - was hoping to avoid City and Arsenal, but the powers that be seem to insist on giving us tricky fixtures.
