Roll up, Roll up, the Tory Seat Sweepstake is live. Place your bet!

Roll up, Roll up, the Tory Seat Sweepstake is live. Place your bet!
With apologies to any other election prediction threads ongoing, I'm becoming more morbidly fascinated with quite how low the Tory seat share could end up in 2024, to the exclusion of much else (I'm not sure how much more effectively Labour will govern with 450 MPs rather than 350 etc). The poll numbers have gradually edged away from the Tories all year, and now with the election underway in earnest, it doesn't look like any good news has turned up yet for Sunak - especially now the Conservative Bête Noire has arrived  in the form of F'rage. It seems daily now that some new set of numbers is released that place Tory seat numbers at any old value - we've seen 180 and 140 recently, but less often than we see numbers like 90 or 70. Whispers abound of a wipeout finally, and what sort of number that would mean.

As we're a full 2 weeks in to the campaign, we've seen the first 'debate' already AND Nazi Nigel has invaded Walmington Clacton-on-Sea to upset the electoral applecart, I think it's as good a time as any to launch this particular sweepstake. Can't be too many surprises left, right?

So it's up to you, dear RAWKites, to boldly place your name against a single number - how many seats you reckon that 'orrible lot end up with when the dust settles sometime on Friday. Please reply to the thread with your best guess, and if nobody else has that number locked in yet, then it's yours. Do you believe the crazy polls that suggest their worst ever defeat? Or will orthodoxy reign, the polls tighten and Sunak lead his party to a thorough defeat of around 210 seats? Should you get in early to secure your slot, or wait as long as possible for all the polling data, the twists and the turns? The choice is yours, but final.

The prize for being bang on (or I suppose the closest to) is the deputy leader position in the Jiminy Party next time it contests the RAWK Admin election. Entries will close when the polls do on the 4th July, at which point I shall tidy up and de-spoiler the list as I settle in to watch the results (drinks will be on ice and I have the Friday off work).

I will now summarise the available numbers for your cogitation, and to keep track of who's already put their pound in (note, the pound is voluntary):

Re: Roll up, Roll up, the Tory Seat Sweepstake is live. Place your bet!
99
Re: Roll up, Roll up, the Tory Seat Sweepstake is live. Place your bet!
49
Re: Roll up, Roll up, the Tory Seat Sweepstake is live. Place your bet!
Ive got them at 186 in an online sweep I did two weeks ago.  Im sticking with that
Re: Roll up, Roll up, the Tory Seat Sweepstake is live. Place your bet!
102

(but i really hope its a lot less  ;D )
Re: Roll up, Roll up, the Tory Seat Sweepstake is live. Place your bet!
176
Re: Roll up, Roll up, the Tory Seat Sweepstake is live. Place your bet!
I mentioned awhile ago where I had a dream of election night, and the Tories' predicted numbers kept dropping and dropping; 120s, 80s, 50s....

I think the dream ended with them on around 54. I'll go with that. :)
Re: Roll up, Roll up, the Tory Seat Sweepstake is live. Place your bet!
Will go for 123 which is 123 too many.  How anyone can vote for this lot is beyond me.
