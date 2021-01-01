Walmington

Spoiler 0 -



Spoiler 1 -

2 -

3 -

4 -

5 -

6 -

7 -

8 -

9 -

10 -

11 -

12 -

13 -

14 -

15 -

16 -

17 -

18 -

19 -

20 -

21 -

22 -

23 -

24 -

25 -

26 -

27 -

28 -

29 -

30 -

31 -

32 -

33 -

34 -

35 -

36 -

37 -

38 -

39 -

40 -

41 -

42 -

43 -

44 -

45 -

46 -

47 -

48 -

49 -

50 -

51 -

52 -

53 -

54 -

55 -

56 -

57 -

58 -

59 -

60 -

61 -

62 -

63 -

64 -

65 -



Spoiler 66 -

67 -

68 -

69 -

70 -

71 -

72 -

73 -

74 -

75 -

76 -

77 -

78 -

79 -

80 -

81 -

82 -

83 -

84 -

85 -

86 -

87 -

88 -

89 -

90 -

91 -

92 -

93 -

94 -

95 -

96 -

97 -

98 -

99 -

100 -

101 -

102 -

103 -

104 -

105 -

106 -

107 -

108 -

109 -

110 -

111 -

112 -

113 -

114 -

115 -

116 -

117 -

118 -

119 -

120 -

121 -

122 -

123 -

124 -

125 -

126 -

127 -

128 -

129 -

130 -



Spoiler 131 -

132 -

133 -

134 -

135 -

136 -

137 -

138 -

139 -

140 -

141 -

142 -

143 -

144 -

145 -

146 -

147 -

148 -

149 -

150 -

151 -

152 -

153 -

154 -

155 -

156 -

157 -

158 -

159 -

160 -

161 -

162 -

163 -

164 -

165 -

166 -

167 -

168 -

169 -

170 -

171 -

172 -

173 -

174 -

175 -

176 -

177 -

178 -

179 -

180 -

181 -

182 -

183 -

184 -

185 -

186 -

187 -

188 -

189 -

190 -

191 -

192 -

193 -

194 -

195 -



Spoiler 196 -

197 -

198 -

199 -

200 -

201 -

202 -

203 -

204 -

205 -

206 -

207 -

208 -

209 -

210 -

211 -

212 -

213 -

214 -

215 -

216 -

217 -

218 -

219 -

220 -

221 -

222 -

223 -

224 -

225 -

226 -

227 -

228 -

229 -

230 -

231 -

232 -

233 -

234 -

235 -

236 -

237 -

238 -

239 -

240 -

241 -

242 -

243 -

244 -

245 -

246 -

247 -

248 -

249 -

250 -

251 -

252 -

253 -

254 -

255 -

256 -

257 -

258 -

259 -

260 -



Spoiler 261 -

262 -

263 -

264 -

265 -

266 -

267 -

268 -

269 -

270 -

271 -

272 -

273 -

274 -

275 -

276 -

277 -

278 -

279 -

280 -

281 -

282 -

283 -

284 -

285 -

286 -

287 -

288 -

289 -

290 -

291 -

292 -

293 -

294 -

295 -

296 -

297 -

298 -

299 -

300 -

301 -

302 -

303 -

304 -

305 -

306 -

307 -

308 -

309 -

310 -

311 -

312 -

313 -

314 -

315 -

316 -

317 -

318 -

319 -

320 -

321 -

322 -

323 -

324 -

325 -



Spoiler 326+ -



With apologies to any other election prediction threads ongoing, I'm becoming more morbidly fascinated with quite how low the Tory seat share could end up in 2024, to the exclusion of much else (I'm not sure how much more effectively Labour will govern with 450 MPs rather than 350 etc). The poll numbers have gradually edged away from the Tories all year, and now with the election underway in earnest, it doesn't look like any good news has turned up yet for Sunak - especially now the Conservative Bête Noire has arrived in the form of F'rage. It seems daily now that some new set of numbers is released that place Tory seat numbers at any old value - we've seen 180 and 140 recently, but less often than we see numbers like 90 or 70. Whispers abound of a wipeout finally, and what sort of number that would mean.As we're a full 2 weeks in to the campaign, we've seen the first 'debate' already AND Nazi Nigel has invadedClacton-on-Sea to upset the electoral applecart, I think it's as good a time as any to launch this particular sweepstake. Can't be too many surprises left, right?So it's up to you, dear RAWKites, to boldly place your name against a single number - how many seats you reckon that 'orrible lot end up with when the dust settles sometime on Friday. Please reply to the thread with your best guess, and if nobody else has that number locked in yet, then it's yours. Do you believe the crazy polls that suggest their worst ever defeat? Or will orthodoxy reign, the polls tighten and Sunak lead his party to a thorough defeat of around 210 seats? Should you get in early to secure your slot, or wait as long as possible for all the polling data, the twists and the turns? The choice is yours, but final.The prize for being bang on (or I suppose the closest to) is the deputy leader position in the Jiminy Party next time it contests the RAWK Admin election. Entries will close when the polls do on the 4th July, at which point I shall tidy up and de-spoiler the list as I settle in to watch the results (drinks will be on ice and I have the Friday off work).I will now summarise the available numbers for your cogitation, and to keep track of who's already put their pound in (note, the pound is voluntary):0 (If you dare):1-65 (Oblivion):66-130 (A(n) historic fall):131-195 (A terrible result):196-260 (Probably be pleased with this):260-325 (Kept it competitive):326+ (Tory victory):