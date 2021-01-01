





Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)

We need to build a team from players who took part in any World Cup or European Championship between 1996 and 2006: EURO 96, WC 98, EURO 2000, WC 2002, EURO 2004 & WC 2006.

You are limited to a maximum of two players from any single tournament.

When picking you have to confirm which version of the player you are drafting. For example, Zidane (EURO 2000).

We are evaluating the players on purely how they performed at this tournament.

Only one version of a player is available to be drafted. For example, if someone picks Rivaldo (WC 2002), Rivaldo (WC 98) would then be unavailable.

Strict one hour pick deadlines. 8am-midnight UK time. Leave shortlists if you're going to be away.

Time to travel back in time to the golden nostalgia era between 1996 and 2006 where most of our most beloved football heroes and favourite icons played. They don't make them like they used to!ElzarRobbieRedmanDrinks SangriaCrosby NickvivabobbygrahamSamiechild-in-timeSheer MagnetismDraexMusketeer GripweedPopcornLastradormikey_LFCPoetryInMotionNICHOLLSHazell