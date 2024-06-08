« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: What are your top 50 albums of all time?  (Read 1128 times)

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 978
Re: What are your top 50 albums of all time?
« Reply #40 on: June 8, 2024, 03:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on June  8, 2024, 12:50:19 pm
Good shout on big country. Went everywhere with my older brother (10 years older) when I was a kid and he had them a the skids on all the time. Used to love being in his car going the match listening to his mixtapes. Them, the Ruts, clash, sex pistols, echo &, Siouxsie, Madness, The Specials, Fun Boy 3, The Jam, Dead Kennedys, the mission, Sisters of Mercy, the cult, U2, Teardrop Explodes, The Cure, The Real People, The Farm, Blancmange, talk talk, The Smiths, Happy Mondays etc

Fucking hell, when you think back. Fucking great times growing up. Proper energy aboot all that music . Then Watching the tube in the week when music shows were actually fucking good.


Never got to see them live until there was some gig on at the Pier Head and a few of us went cos our mate was in China Crisis at the time and got us in for nothing and then we found out that Big Country where on and we where all made up and then they came on and mimed to Fields of fire and In a big Country and I was fuckin gutted like what the fuck was that all about.   😃.  Then had tickets to see them years later in the O2 I think it was long after Stuey had departed these shores and Mike Peters from the Alarm was singing for them and  Derek Forbes was on bass and I never ended up going cos one of me kids was sick and I missed the gig.  Dont think it was ever meant to be for me and Big Country.  😃
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,729
Re: What are your top 50 albums of all time?
« Reply #41 on: June 8, 2024, 04:54:27 pm »
In alphabetical order rather than preference... that's just scrolling through my Itunes and picking out the albums I could and have come back to over and over again over the years. It will be missing any more modern stuff though that isn't in my Itunes library.

Aphex Twin - Selected Ambient Works 85-92
The Beach Boys - Pet Sounds
Belle & Sebastian - The Boy With the Arab Strap
Beta Band - Heroes to Zeroes
The Black Keys - Attack & Release
Blondie - Parallel Lines
Bob Dylan - John Wesley Harding
Bonobo - Black Sands
Buckingham Nicks - Buckingham Nicks
The Cinematic Orchestra - Ma Fleur
Curtis Mayfield - Superfly
Daft Punk - Homework
Deltron 3030 - Deltron 3030
DJ Shadow - Endtroducing
Fleetwood Mac - Rumours
Frank Zappa - Joe's Garage
Future Sound of London - Accelerator
Gorillaz - Plastic Beach
The Herbaliser  - Take London
High Contrast - True Colours
Ian Dury - new Boots and Panties!!
Idlewild - 100 Broken Windows
Interpol - Turn on the Bright Lights
John Martin - Solid Air
John Talabot - fin
John Maus - We Must Become the Pitiless Censors of Ourselves
Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures
Kerrier District - Kerrier District
Laurent Garnier - Unreasonable Behaviour
Leftfield - Leftism
Marvin Gaye - What's Going On
Massive Attack - Mezzanine
Metro Area - Metro Area
Mr Scruff - Keep It Unreal
The Music - The Music
Pearl Jam - Ten
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth - Mecca & The Soul Brother
Peter Tosh - Mystic Man
Pink Floyd - DSOTM
Primal Scream - Screamadelica
Pulp - Different Class
Rage Against the Machine - Rage Against the Machine
RJD2 - Deadringer
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raising Sand
Roots Manuva - Awfully Deep
The Specials - Specials
UNKLE - War Stories
The Velvet Underground - Velvet Underground & Nico
The Who - Who's Next
Wishbone Ash - Argus


Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,706
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: What are your top 50 albums of all time?
« Reply #42 on: June 8, 2024, 05:48:26 pm »
Gorillaz is a shout. Reckon Id go Demon Days though.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,849
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: What are your top 50 albums of all time?
« Reply #43 on: June 8, 2024, 08:39:21 pm »
Forgot all aboot the Music. Loved that album and Deadringer is boss
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,849
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: What are your top 50 albums of all time?
« Reply #44 on: June 8, 2024, 08:44:53 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on June  8, 2024, 03:01:25 pm

Never got to see them live until there was some gig on at the Pier Head and a few of us went cos our mate was in China Crisis at the time and got us in for nothing and then we found out that Big Country where on and we where all made up and then they came on and mimed to Fields of fire and In a big Country and I was fuckin gutted like what the fuck was that all about.   😃.  Then had tickets to see them years later in the O2 I think it was long after Stuey had departed these shores and Mike Peters from the Alarm was singing for them and  Derek Forbes was on bass and I never ended up going cos one of me kids was sick and I missed the gig.  Dont think it was ever meant to be for me and Big Country.  😃
;D

One of em went into soundtracks from what i remember. Did the fleem aboot chess with samuel l jackson (Fresh) i think. Royhendo told us aboot it. Knew the fleem just didnt know hed done it
Logged

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: What are your top 50 albums of all time?
« Reply #45 on: June 8, 2024, 09:45:04 pm »
Pink Floyd- Animals
Nine Inch Nails- The Fragile
Primal Scream- XTRMTR
The Beatles-Abbey Road
Kanye West- My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
Oasis- Definitely Maybe
Suede- Dog Man Star
Radiohead- Kid A
Slipknot- Vol 3
David Bowie- Low
Pink Floyd- The Dark Side of the Moon
Fleetwood Mac- Rumours
Ryan Adams- Heartbreaker
The Cooper Temple Clause- See This Through and Leave
Death in Vegas- The Contino Sessions
Guns n Roses- Appetite for Destruction
Nirvana- In Utero
Radiohead- OK Computer
Manic Street Preachers- The Holy Bible
The Weeknd- After Hours
Nirvana- Nevermind
The Streets- A Grand Dont Come For Free
Pink Floyd- The Wall
Hope of the States- The Lost Riots
The Prodigy- Music For The Gilted Generation
Funeral for a Friend- Casually Dressed and Deep in Conversation
Radiohead- The Bends
The Beatles- White Album
Led Zeppelin- Led Zeppelin IV
Prince- Purple Rain
Bloc Party- Silent Alarm
The Music- The Music
Pink Floyd- Wish You Were Here
The Beatles- Revolver
Damien Rice- O
Feeder- Comfort in Sound
The Strokes- Is This It
The Killers- Sams Town
Muse- Origin of Symmetry
The Smashing Pumpkins- Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness
Spirtualized- Ladies and Gentlemen Were Floating in Space
The Verve- Urban Hymns
Pink Floyd- The Final Cut
Depeche Mode- Songs of Faith and Devotion
Manic Street Preachers- Generation Terrorists
U2- Achtung Baby
The Beatles- Rubber Soul
Bring Me The Horizon- Sempiternal
Chelsea Wolfe- Hiss Spun
Godspeed You Black Emperor- Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,004
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: What are your top 50 albums of all time?
« Reply #46 on: June 8, 2024, 11:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on June  8, 2024, 08:39:21 pm
Forgot all aboot the Music. Loved that album and Deadringer is boss

Haha The Musichad that album too. Read a review of it once and it basically
Said it was some kid from Yorkshire whod found his dads Led Zep albums. Take the long road and walk it was it? And a couple of others too, havent heard that in years.Might have to give it another listen.

And now two people have chosen it. Heady days!
« Last Edit: June 8, 2024, 11:09:16 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,729
Re: What are your top 50 albums of all time?
« Reply #47 on: June 8, 2024, 11:07:37 pm »
It did give me pause for thought when I realized I didn't have a Led Zeppelin album in there, but i maintain it's a great album.  ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,849
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: What are your top 50 albums of all time?
« Reply #48 on: June 9, 2024, 10:23:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  8, 2024, 11:04:54 pm
Haha The Musichad that album too. Read a review of it once and it basically
Said it was some kid from Yorkshire whod found his dads Led Zep albums. Take the long road and walk it was it? And a couple of others too, havent heard that in years.Might have to give it another listen.

And now two people have chosen it. Heady days!
;D remember buying that album and the corals at the same time in formby tescos of all places . Was on way to party in formby and popped in for a drink and saw them on offer 2 for 20 or something. Had some good parties sticking the peopl on and dreaming of you ;D Everyone singin along 'UP IN MY LONELY ROOM.....AWOOOO' :lmao
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,004
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: What are your top 50 albums of all time?
« Reply #49 on: June 9, 2024, 04:43:10 pm »
:D Yeah, 2002 The Coral came out and I think 2003 for Magic and Medicine. Played them both to death. Had just moved to London and think insisted everything from Merseyside was superior. The Stands had an album out around that time that was good too.

Dreaming of You though, stone cold classic. 20 years on and I never tire of hearing it.
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are your top 50 albums of all time?
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:52:13 pm »
It took me a few days to come up with my list and there's just over 20, some are favourites but most of them are ones I go back to time and time again. There are quite a few live albums on the list. In no particular order:

Pink Floyd - Meddle, The Wall and Animals
Lynyrd Skynyrd - Gold & Platinum, One More From The Road
Rory Gallagher - Top Priority, Irish Tour
Thin Lizzy - Live & Dangerous
Neil Young - Harvest, Live Rust
The Pogues - Rum, Sodomy & The Lash
Jimi Hendrix - Woodstock
Black Sabbath - Paranoid
Pearl Jam - Rearviewmirror
Audioslave - Audioslave
Soundgarden - Down On The Upside
Rage Against The Machine - Live At The  Grand Olympic Auditorium
Charlie Mingus - Mingus Ah Um
Fleetwood Mac - The Blues Years
Woodstock - The Original Soundtrack
Ennio Morricone - The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Original Soundtrack
Led Zeppelin - Dazed and Confused Movie (not technically an album but it's a live concert that I had on a VHS in my teens, I wore it out from repeated watching/listening)
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 