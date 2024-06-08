It took me a few days to come up with my list and there's just over 20, some are favourites but most of them are ones I go back to time and time again. There are quite a few live albums on the list. In no particular order:
Pink Floyd - Meddle, The Wall and Animals
Lynyrd Skynyrd - Gold & Platinum, One More From The Road
Rory Gallagher - Top Priority, Irish Tour
Thin Lizzy - Live & Dangerous
Neil Young - Harvest, Live Rust
The Pogues - Rum, Sodomy & The Lash
Jimi Hendrix - Woodstock
Black Sabbath - Paranoid
Pearl Jam - Rearviewmirror
Audioslave - Audioslave
Soundgarden - Down On The Upside
Rage Against The Machine - Live At The Grand Olympic Auditorium
Charlie Mingus - Mingus Ah Um
Fleetwood Mac - The Blues Years
Woodstock - The Original Soundtrack
Ennio Morricone - The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Original Soundtrack
Led Zeppelin - Dazed and Confused Movie (not technically an album but it's a live concert that I had on a VHS in my teens, I wore it out from repeated watching/listening)