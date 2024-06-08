Good shout on big country. Went everywhere with my older brother (10 years older) when I was a kid and he had them a the skids on all the time. Used to love being in his car going the match listening to his mixtapes. Them, the Ruts, clash, sex pistols, echo & , Siouxsie, Madness, The Specials, Fun Boy 3, The Jam, Dead Kennedys, the mission, Sisters of Mercy, the cult, U2, Teardrop Explodes, The Cure, The Real People, The Farm, Blancmange, talk talk, The Smiths, Happy Mondays etc



Fucking hell, when you think back. Fucking great times growing up. Proper energy aboot all that music . Then Watching the tube in the week when music shows were actually fucking good.



Never got to see them live until there was some gig on at the Pier Head and a few of us went cos our mate was in China Crisis at the time and got us in for nothing and then we found out that Big Country where on and we where all made up and then they came on and mimed to Fields of fire and In a big Country and I was fuckin gutted like what the fuck was that all about. 😃. Then had tickets to see them years later in the O2 I think it was long after Stuey had departed these shores and Mike Peters from the Alarm was singing for them and Derek Forbes was on bass and I never ended up going cos one of me kids was sick and I missed the gig. Dont think it was ever meant to be for me and Big Country. 😃