Off the top of my head, trying to just do one per artist to avoid it being dominated by a few bands, Iíd go for, in no particular order:



The Clash - London Calling

The Beatles - Abbey Road

Thin Lizzy - Live and Dangerous

Rolling Stones - Exile on Main St

AC/DC - Back in Black

Nirvana - Nevermind

David Bowie - Hunky Dory

Kasabian - West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum

Arctic Monkeys - AM

Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska



Ramones - Ramones

Oasis - Definitely Maybe

Blur - Parklife

Red Hot Chilli Peppers - By the Way

The White Stripes - Elephant

Led Zeppelin- Led Zeppelin IV

The Smiths - The Queen is Dead

The Killers - Samís Town

Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand

Carole King - Tapestry



Beach Boys - Pet Sounds

Fleetwood Mac - Rumours

Paul Simon - Graceland

Bob Dylan - Highway 61 Revisited

Sex Pistols - Nevermind the Bollocks

Marvin Gaye - Whatís Going On

Michael Jackson - Off the Wall

Grateful Dead - American Beauty

Blink 182 - Take off your pants and jacket

Arcade Fire - The Suburbs



Elvis Costello - My Aim is True

The Strokes - Is This It

Ian Dury - New Boots and Panties

Harry Nilsson - Nilsson Schmilsson

Pixies - Doolittle

Johnny Cash - At San Quentin

Lou Reed - Transformer

Muse - Origins of Symmetry

Duke Ellington - Ellington at Newport

The Jam - All Mod Cons



Eric Clapton - Unplugged

Pulp - Different Class

The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses

The Who - Live at Leeds

Radiohead - OK Computer

Primal Scream - Screamadelica

R.E.M - Automatic for the People

T.Rex - Electric Warrior

Kings of Leon - Aha Shake Heartbreak

Green Day - Dookie



Honourable mentions:



Malcolm McLaren - Duck Rock

Blondie - Parallel Ljnes

Wire - Pink Flag

The Laís - The Laís

Rage Against the Machine - Rage Against the Machine

Black Sabbath - Paranoid

Babyshambles - Sequel to the Prequel



I went for my personal favourites rather than what I think is better artistically so itís influenced by what I listened to growing up a lot.