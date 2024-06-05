« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.  (Read 9513 times)

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,577
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #40 on: June 5, 2024, 11:59:38 am »
Quote from: Peabee on June  2, 2024, 11:51:03 pm
FSG just don't operate like the owners of Real Madrid et al. Real Madrid is nearly 1B euros in debt, for example.
They are the proud owners of the title, "longest time a football club has been bankrolled by a state". There are many bits of evidence of this, most memorably selling their car park for 96 million in 1996, and the current plan is they are renting their 2 underground car parks at the Bernabeu out for 561 million euros a year to the council. Their cheat mode is not even very inventive.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,737
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #41 on: June 5, 2024, 12:03:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  3, 2024, 04:17:26 pm
I think they said the cost is prohibitive, sure its been discussed in one of the threads about the new stands.

I went to our LFC London office before the main stand extension and they showed us the plans etc. going bigger than the Main Stand / Annie Road extensions was way too costly, as you'd potentially be impacting hundreds of homes on the way, not to mention impact on roads/other services.

the architects apparently also generally felt 65000ish is a sweet spot for atmosphere vs size. would be great to have a huge Kop but i just don't see it happening unfortunately.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #42 on: June 8, 2024, 11:15:48 am »
LFC is most-engaged club in Premier League with 1.5 billion social media fan engagements in 2023-24

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-most-engaged-club-premier-league-15-billion-social-media-fan-engagements-2023-24
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,742
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #43 on: June 8, 2024, 01:24:41 pm »
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #44 on: June 8, 2024, 04:05:38 pm »
What does engagements mean? You just click on it or is it based on responses to stuff they post?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,496
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #45 on: June 8, 2024, 04:14:05 pm »
I think views, comments, likes etc all count as separate engagements.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,930
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #46 on: June 8, 2024, 06:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on June  8, 2024, 04:14:05 pm
I think views, comments, likes etc all count as separate engagements.

Half of City's engagements are other fans replying "115" or "cheats" and the other half are City fans saying "cry more".
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,359
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #47 on: June 8, 2024, 08:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on June  8, 2024, 06:38:21 pm
Half of City's engagements are other fans replying "115" or "cheats" and the other half are City fans saying "cry more".

I thought the majority of there's was just Bots created by their Russian mates
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,855
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #48 on: June 9, 2024, 08:36:26 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June  8, 2024, 11:15:48 am
LFC is most-engaged club in Premier League with 1.5 billion social media fan engagements in 2023-24

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-most-engaged-club-premier-league-15-billion-social-media-fan-engagements-2023-24

For me, thats testament to not just our fan base, but that other teams fans who are for ever having a go at us, cant get away from the fact that they are obsessed by us, we make them relevant and they cant see it.

We are in many ways, living in their heads, rent free and popping in their, while theyre trashing their way through their guilty pleasure wank bank.

There, I said it, they want to shag and be usThats how fucking ace we are.

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,077
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #49 on: June 9, 2024, 12:10:18 pm »
^
Love us or hate us. Everybody's obsessed by us.

*Smiles smugly*
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,577
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #50 on: October 9, 2024, 08:50:15 pm »
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1fzpb5a/historical_point_table_across_europes_top_5/#lightbox
 We have accrued the most points of all the top flight teams across Europe, 7251, with Arsenal on 7077, which I think means they will probably never catch us up, certainly not in mine or my children's lifetimes.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #51 on: October 9, 2024, 08:55:48 pm »
^ Everton used to top this.
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,577
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #52 on: October 9, 2024, 10:50:17 pm »
Quote from: kavah on October  9, 2024, 08:55:48 pm
^ Everton used to top this.
You smell that son? I love that. I love the smell of Napalmed toffees in the morning
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,577
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #53 on: October 13, 2024, 08:28:29 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on October  9, 2024, 08:50:15 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1fzpb5a/historical_point_table_across_europes_top_5/#lightbox
 We have accrued the most points of all the top flight teams across Europe, 7251, with Arsenal on 7077, which I think means they will probably never catch us up, certainly not in mine or my children's lifetimes.
Someone made a video of this over the history of English Professional football. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDRhzhT3Gnc&ab_channel=Sportistics
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,077
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #54 on: October 13, 2024, 08:50:46 pm »
Quote from: kavah on October  9, 2024, 08:55:48 pm
^ Everton used to top this.
Well, we did give them a 14 year head start.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,359
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 13, 2024, 08:50:46 pm
Well, we did give them a 14 year head start.

If we ever felt like it, we could actually enforce the fact that we are the original club renamed, and they owe us 14 years of points and the 1891 league title............
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,077
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 07:21:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:27:13 pm
If we ever felt like it, we could actually enforce the fact that we are the original club renamed, and they owe us 14 years of points and the 1891 league title............
Yes. We are the original Everton and the original and only Liverpool.

Suck it up, Bitters.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,531
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:34:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:27:13 pm
If we ever felt like it, we could actually enforce the fact that we are the original club renamed, and they owe us 14 years of points and the 1891 league title............

Not sure I want to swap...

(Wasn't that a misnomer anyway? Houlding tried to call his new club 'Everton FC and Athletic Grounds Ltd' but had to change the name to join the Football League. Although I seem to remember something about the original company number belonging to Houlding's Company and therefore us...)
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,399
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:22:32 am »
Most visited club websites of 2024

Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 