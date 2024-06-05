I think they said the cost is prohibitive, sure its been discussed in one of the threads about the new stands.
I went to our LFC London office before the main stand extension and they showed us the plans etc. going bigger than the Main Stand / Annie Road extensions was way too costly, as you'd potentially be impacting hundreds of homes on the way, not to mention impact on roads/other services.
the architects apparently also generally felt 65000ish is a sweet spot for atmosphere vs size. would be great to have a huge Kop but i just don't see it happening unfortunately.