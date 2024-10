LFC is most-engaged club in Premier League with 1.5 billion social media fan engagements in 2023-24



https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-most-engaged-club-premier-league-15-billion-social-media-fan-engagements-2023-24



For me, that’s testament to not just our fan base, but that other teams fans who are for ever having a go at us, can’t get away from the fact that they are obsessed by us, we make them relevant and they can’t see it.We are in many ways, living in their heads, rent free and popping in their, while they’re trashing their way through their guilty pleasure wank bank.There, I said it, they want to shag and be us……Thats how fucking ace we are.