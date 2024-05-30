I have no idea why you are comparing Bayern to LFC. LFC is much much bigger globally not even close.



In what way are we bigger?More fans? That doesnt necessarily relate to more resources to spend on the team.Bayern being by far the biggest team in Germany brings them massive commercial opportunity and value. On a monetary level thats worth as much (or more) than us having lots more fans in other parts of the World.Lets not get this wrong, Liverpool are a massive club when all things are considered. When its available resources we are considering there are 5 clubs who would generally be bigger - Real, Barcelona and United based on just being bigger clubs and PSG & City based on their owners.On an holistic view those 5 clubs have a fair amount more resource than Liverpool. Us being successful whilst United floundering and being out of the CL can close the gap. But if both teams were in CL regularly and both successful Uniteds revenues would exceed ours.We are most closely matched financially and owner investment wise with Bayern. How we achieve revenues is different but available revenues are very similar. Therefore Bayern is a good comparison when comparing cumulative revenues & wage and transfer expenditure.From this perspective who do you think should be compared to?