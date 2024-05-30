As a small anecdote of the clubs appeal - I live in Islington these days , solid gooner territory. It's prob about 90% Arsenal shirts I see around here but in the last few years LFC ones have definitely overtaken MUFC ones to come second, worn by young and old but mostly young kids. I dont normally go round in footy shirts (I'm a grown up) - but recently dug out my old green and white quarters mid 90s shirt and was so pleased I could still squeeze into it 30 years later I thought I'd parade my svelt figure around in it - everyhwere i went I got people shouting 'come on you reds' amd 'best shirt ever' etc. Had one unevolved caveman who slowed down his car to grunt out 'meeerrrrderrrrer' in what sounded like a welsh accent trying really hard to sound scouse - didn't take much to guess who he supported.