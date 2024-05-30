Not surprised by this at all. We are one of the two biggest clubs in this league which is by far the biggest (not best) league in the world.
We are the biggest, who is bigger?United have fallen way down. I'm not sure their fan numbers but they can't be bigger when they've been doing worse for yearsArsenal are up there I guess
We're the biggest club in England based on:- Historical success- Global reach (TV numbers are a good indicator)- How things are in the present. United used to claim to be based on views and stadium revenue and we've even matched or surpassed them in those areas.
Love us or hate us, people can't stop watching us and talking about us.
We're catching up after decades of mis-management on our part, but I think we're still a way behind them. They are going through a terrible spell and still generating higher revenues than us when we're in CL finals and winning / competing for leagues regularly.We'll get there because FSG no how to maximise the potential of an asset like ours, but it's gonna take another while.
No, the redmancs were in the Champs league (for about 10 minutes) while we were not last season, and that has been reversed this coming season. The income from those games is substantial (mainly TV rights). There was £2 billion sloshing around in paid out revenue from it last season
Their commercial income was also higher in 2023.
There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.Oscar Wilde.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Yes. They earned more than us in revenue every single year in the last 10 except for 2022 where we had about 10m more. We got to the CL final that year, won both domestic cups and came second in the league. That kind of season, where we become the first team in English history to play every game available to us in a season and we eared only 2% more than them. As I said, were catching up brilliantly after a long long period of commercial mismanagement. But we are not there just yet.
We are probably the biggest club with the most limitations on what it can and cannot do.
