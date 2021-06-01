Was scanning Boban clips but what made me avoid was his mistake v France in the semi ultimately being the major turning point of the match, gifting them a goal. He did get an assist in the 3rd place play off though.

Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez