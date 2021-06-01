« previous next »
Author Topic: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)  (Read 5108 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 02:20:13 pm »
Was scanning Boban clips but what made me avoid was his mistake v France in the semi ultimately being the major turning point of the match, gifting them a goal. He did get an assist in the 3rd place play off though.
Offline child-in-time

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 02:41:51 pm »


 :wave
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 02:55:38 pm »
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 03:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:20:13 pm
Was scanning Boban clips but what made me avoid was his mistake v France in the semi ultimately being the major turning point of the match, gifting them a goal. He did get an assist in the 3rd place play off though.

Boban was good, my mate Prosinecki got picked so went for Bobo.  8)
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 05:47:03 pm »
Its 3 hours since the last pick. Does that make it my go now?
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 05:55:40 pm »
Aye, if its' your turn.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 06:12:43 pm »
Sorry, been out all afternoon. Hope it didn't put too many people out.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 06:38:23 pm »


I've not quite manged to work the formation thingy out yet, but my full backs should be pushing on a bit further that that picture, obviously.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:41:16 pm by Musketeer Gripweed »
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 06:49:12 pm »



Defence wins tournaments.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 06:52:50 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 06:49:12 pm



Defence wins tournaments.

Bit of pace doesnt go amiss though.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 06:59:01 pm »
Can I pick now? Havent got any PMs, but just seen Mikey made his pick.

Picking now.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:10:31 pm by Lastrador »
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:59:01 pm
Can I pick now? Havent got any PMs, but just seen Mikey make his pick.

Yeah sorry, I was going off the 1 hour per pick rule so your go ended at 5:45 by that logic. You wouldnt have got a PM as the person before you didnt go either.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 08:13:21 pm »
Offline Popcorn

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 08:30:10 pm »
Slightly controversially Van Der Sar taken from me there  ;D

Was all confused reading the order in the selection thread.


https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/6664b2b1ee37e618d7368bb9

My team - I'm having crisis trying to add that as an image somehow  :-X
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:38:10 pm by Popcorn »
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 08:59:51 pm »
Euro 96 and World Cup 98 had crazy kits for keepers but it seems like Spain couldn't be bothered with a funky design.  ;D
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Yesterday at 08:30:10 pm
Slightly controversially Van Der Sar taken from me there  ;D

Was all confused reading the order in the selection thread.


https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/6664b2b1ee37e618d7368bb9

My team - I'm having crisis trying to add that as an image somehow  :-X

My apologises. Happy to hand him over if you want.
Offline Popcorn

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 09:43:05 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm
My apologises. Happy to hand him over if you want.
Nah all good mate. Was just confused reading the thread with the order all mixed.

Also, probably for the best I didn't get another Manc after Neville, Blanc and Rooney  ;D
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 09:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Yesterday at 09:43:05 pm
Nah all good mate. Was just confused reading the thread with the order all mixed.

Also, probably for the best I didn't get another Manc after Neville, Blanc and Rooney  ;D

Yeah. You dont wanna get that kind of reputation! Drafting Mancs will make for a good side because you get them lower down then you would otherwise obviously, but it does you know good for the voting! Found that from experience.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm »
Really enjoyed that, thanks for organising it Nicholls.

Lots of good memories there, and a couple of painful ones as well.





Offline Hazell

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm »


Manager: Otto Rehhagel

Music:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2T68AXsUAEI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2T68AXsUAEI</a>
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 11:30:22 pm »
:D
Offline Popcorn

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 11:56:15 pm »


I cant seem to make this bigger. Also, I spent far too long at this time on a Saturday night trying to make a formation that I could post as an image  ;D

https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/6664b2b1ee37e618d7368bb9
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:13 am by Popcorn »
Offline Lastrador

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #462 on: Today at 06:03:07 am »
