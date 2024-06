Ah, the good old days



Yep. I reckon maybe World Cup 2002 was the last where this sort of thing existed, perhaps WC 2006 at a push. By 2010 the internet was so prevalent that even if you hadn’t seen a player play, you’d probably heard of them and seen the squad selection before the tournament.I remember the World Cup 98 being so eye opening to me. I’d only ever watched Liverpool or the Serie A highlights, so any player at all from any other league was like something exotic I’d never countenanced before.