Maniche is an elite pick in the vein of Diao etc, a player you’ve likely not seen until the tournament, who convinces you he’ll be unbelievable if he gets a big move.



Granted he was great for Porto for another year and decent for Atleti several years later, but a bizarre year in Russia and then being utterly nondescript for Chelsea is more what he’ll be remembered for.



No one’s bitten on the ultimate pick of this category yet, even though he played like a man possessed for a month. I may have to take him soon!