I mostly agree.

Their mentality to hang in games is absolutely elite though - even when we went 2-0 up on them last season and the crowd were absolutely feral, you could see they settled very quickly and took it in their stride. That's the superpower of this Madrid team - knowing that there will be times when they're second best, and still retaining absolute belief they can come out on top.



All that said, it's beyond belief how they can continually ride their luck like this. Having other teams put chances they should score wide or off the post isn't what winners do - it's pure fortune.



Even if you say that Courtois making a lot of saves isn't luck because he's good, then fine, but it's not a tactic. Ancelotti acted the smug bellend in 2022 after they'd beaten us, almost Allardyce-esque in his willingness to act like LFC were predictable and they'd out-thought us. After a game where their keeper was man of the match and we had a ridiculous number of touches in their box. If that was your gameplan, then it was an extremely lucky one.



Basically, they are simultaneously both amazing in their sheer unshakeable belief in their own destiny to win, and undeniably jammy at almost every turn in every big game, every season.



They've also been lucky as to when they've faced us. 2022 final we were on our arse after 62 games and had just lost on the title a few days earlier, the likes of Fabinho and Thiago half fit, Henderson and co running on fumes. They had everyone well rested and were still second best. Last season we didn't have a midfield. 2021 we played them away with Phillips and Kabak at the back (and no Henderson or Fabinho).City absolutely battered them last season (and it was 4-0) which puts into perspective how good they actually are. They also lost over 38 games to an average Barca. The year before City also battered them but somehow gave up 3 goals in the first leg (City won 4-3) and then failed to kill them off in the away leg at 1-0 up and conceded 2 at the end. Very clinical in fairness but daylight robbery in terms of the tie. They were also well beaten by City in 2020 (had lost the home leg pre-lockdown) and then to Chelsea in 2021 who were hardly vintage CL winners.Yeah they've found a way yesterday but against the 5th best team in Germany who haven't won a European trophy since the 90s or a league title in 12 years - they haven't got the experience of winning. It's been a particularly weak CL this season for Dortmund to even make the final, they're not particularly a good side (two better teams in the Europa final). Even an average Bayern should have at least gone to extra time in the semi.