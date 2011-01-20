22 years old though, may be worth it.



Could have him for best part of 10 years.



Good player but no thanks. He plays in the same position as Szoboszlai but isnt better than him, would cost masses given hes on a new long contract and hes still a bit too hot and cold. Currently running hot and having a good season though.Theres three players sticking out to me as full backs that profile in a way Slot full backs do, without likely coming with the fee an Ait-Nouri or even a Kerkez (who I really rate) would cost. Sergi Cardona has been excellent at Villarreal having moved on a free in the summer. They wouldnt sell him until next summer though and Id imagine he would cost a decent amount. 26 by the time he could join too. Dynamic and good on the ball.The other is almost a non-starter, Gutierrez of Girona. Real Madrid academy graduate, showing elite attacking stats akin to a player like Grimaldo who I wish was several years younger, so this might be that player. Him being at Girona is gross though, and I would expect that if Pep can accommodate a proper full back and moves away from his current CB fetish, he will be at City next season. Shame because hes 23 and primed to become Spains next starting left back.At right back, the other is Vanderson. Full disclosure, I watch zero Ligue Un. In general Ive watched far less football the last two years. But after I heard him mentioned on a podcast I like, I went and deep dived into his stats and Wyscouts videos and saw some chatter on here. Elite attacking numbers, good progressives, very good defensive numbers and looks an athlete with technical qualities. Hed certainly be a good replacement if the now thinkable happens with Trent.Left field pick - theres a left footed utility player at Lecce in Serie A, Danish midfielder Patrick Dorgu. Fast tracked through the Danish underage teams due to a Nigeria call up and now playing for the seniors, Lecce have been using him as a Milner-esque gap-plugger in CM, LM, LW, LWB and LB. Hes athletic, has an eye for goal, powerful and accurate striker of a ball and has a monster spring which makes him good in the air for his height (taller than Robbo, about 510). He is very young, very inexperienced with this being his first proper season of senior football, but he passes every test thrown his way. He looks to me more of a full back or wing back. Spurs tenuously linked, Napoli with concrete links and talk that they will be in for him in January with a swap deal mooted. Could be value there.