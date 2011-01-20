« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 917 918 919 920 921 [922]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1417986 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,085
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36840 on: Yesterday at 09:05:45 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 08:59:30 pm
Agreed. Hiring the right manager was important, but he hasn't been given the same power Klopp had. FSG decided to run more of the football side outside of the manager. It wasn't a bad decision necessarily, but the club is failing to run it well. The club hasn't shown it can do it since Klopp left. It hasn't shown it can renew our best players or sign good players at positions of need. Slot hasn't alleviated the club's shortcomings so far.

Slot is a terrific manager. He may have considerably more pull after this season.

Klopp didnt do contract renewels regardless.  Also, that power wasnt exactly of his own wanting, its why he was knackered and walked away from this job.

The club did fuck up big time in not getting a permanent sporting director in, that whole thing was a shit show, and it was a joke that Klopp had to bail them out then. 

Slot shouldnt want or need more power - thats how football is now at this level, its full of huge squads and huge contracts and huge egos. You need a hierarchy.   

Up to Edwards and Hughes to do their jobs basically! Well see if they do. Slot doesnt need to be anything but an exeptional head coach.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,104
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36841 on: Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm »
23 minutes till we can officially buy someone...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,875
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36842 on: Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm
23 minutes till we can officially buy someone...

I wanna be sedated.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36843 on: Today at 12:06:03 am »
And so the transfer window opens.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36844 on: Today at 12:11:42 am »
Have we signed anyone yet?
Logged

Offline disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,706
  • Seis Veces
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36845 on: Today at 12:39:25 am »
Tick tock on those contracts dickheads!
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36846 on: Today at 02:33:39 am »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 12:11:42 am
Have we signed anyone yet?

Were holding our nerve so far.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,872
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36847 on: Today at 03:20:48 am »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 12:06:03 am
And so the transfer window opens.
Do you think Hughes is even aware??
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36848 on: Today at 05:43:09 am »
Slot this morning. Looking for Vanderson.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36849 on: Today at 06:14:01 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 11:20:16 am
I think most of the posters you're referring to have already clarified at one point or another that they're not arguing that FSG have done a perfect job, or that our billionaire owners are benevolent heroes. Almost all of us agree that we would love a January signing or two to strengthen our PL/CL push, and that there have been times (e.g. the 20/21 CB injury crisis) when FSG should've done better.

But there are also posters who seem determined to give them zero credit for the success we've had over the last decade (and are still enjoying now), and supplement some perfectly valid criticisms with imagined scenarios or unfounded claims in order to support that position. Not agreeing with those latter elements does not automatically equate to 'defending parasites over our own'.

There are cycles to these things: when we were languishing in 7th or 8th in 2021 with Kabak as our sole fit CB, this place was understandably dominated by negativity and criticism. If someone tried to suggest that actually FSG had done some good stuff previously and we should cut them some slack, they were quickly shouted down, and that was completely understandable.

But now we're 1st in the PL and CL, playing great football with a great squad and manager, yet critics seem bemused that tearing apart the owners and backroom staff who played a role in getting us here isn't met by unanimous support. And even then, most of us do agree with at least some of their points, we just get a little tired of hearing them expressed with unequivocal fervour day in, day out while we're trying to enjoy what has been an incredible season so far and discuss potential transfers that could make it even better.

This is a super post.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,243
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36850 on: Today at 07:26:20 am »
So, happy new year! Anyone know any good right backs?


Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,976
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36851 on: Today at 08:09:57 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:26:20 am
So, happy new year! Anyone know any good right backs?




We currently have two.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,397
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36852 on: Today at 09:19:03 am »
Id like a signing this window.

However we arent in desperate need for one.

If a long term target becomes available this window then Id like to see us make a move. We dont need to compromise to add squad numbers at this point.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36853 on: Today at 09:20:41 am »
Here we go, let's see what Hughes has been doing for the last 4 months!

Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,863
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36854 on: Today at 09:26:52 am »
Imagine we use money we have, during period when we can, to sign players we need. Instead we're probably spending this January drowning in shit stories about losing our best players for nothing.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36855 on: Today at 09:31:02 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:19:03 am
Id like a signing this window.

However we arent in desperate need for one.

If a long term target becomes available this window then Id like to see us make a move. We dont need to compromise to add squad numbers at this point.

Would love a top CB and maybe Zuba?
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,624
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36856 on: Today at 09:36:04 am »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Yesterday at 12:11:15 pm
He has 5.5 years left on his contract. Villa would want stupid money unfortunately

22 years old though, may be worth it.

Could have him for best part of 10 years.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36857 on: Today at 09:45:37 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 06:14:01 am
This is a super post.

Is it actually the case that the majorly agreed with Fromola, AL et al when we were falling apart in terms of the owners? Im not sure. Theres been a consistent theme of people on RAWK defending them throughout the good and the bad. And in many ways, thats totally right. Theyre much better owners than many (all?) alternatives. But theyve also made significant errors, some of them cost Klopp the chance for more trophies. Theyve made more with the Trent debacle. The thing is, some posters give very short shrift to anyone who points this out. And so as it was entirely appropriate to point out the positives in FSG in 20/21 or 22/23 its still absolutely appropriate to point out their failings in 24/25.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,555
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36858 on: Today at 10:34:18 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:36:04 am
22 years old though, may be worth it.

Could have him for best part of 10 years.
Good player but no thanks. He plays in the same position as Szoboszlai but isnt better than him, would cost masses given hes on a new long contract and hes still a bit too hot and cold. Currently running hot and having a good season though.

Theres three players sticking out to me as full backs that profile in a way Slot full backs do, without likely coming with the fee an Ait-Nouri or even a Kerkez (who I really rate) would cost. Sergi Cardona has been excellent at Villarreal having moved on a free in the summer. They wouldnt sell him until next summer though and Id imagine he would cost a decent amount. 26 by the time he could join too. Dynamic and good on the ball.

The other is almost a non-starter, Gutierrez of Girona. Real Madrid academy graduate, showing elite attacking stats akin to a player like Grimaldo who I wish was several years younger, so this might be that player. Him being at Girona is gross though, and I would expect that if Pep can accommodate a proper full back and moves away from his current CB fetish, he will be at City next season. Shame because hes 23 and primed to become Spains next starting left back.

At right back, the other is Vanderson. Full disclosure, I watch zero Ligue Un. In general Ive watched far less football the last two years. But after I heard him mentioned on a podcast I like, I went and deep dived into his stats and Wyscouts videos and saw some chatter on here. Elite attacking numbers, good progressives, very good defensive numbers and looks an athlete with technical qualities. Hed certainly be a good replacement if the now thinkable happens with Trent.

Left field pick - theres a left footed utility player at Lecce in Serie A, Danish midfielder Patrick Dorgu. Fast tracked through the Danish underage teams due to a Nigeria call up and now playing for the seniors, Lecce have been using him as a Milner-esque gap-plugger in CM, LM, LW, LWB and LB. Hes athletic, has an eye for goal, powerful and accurate striker of a ball and has a monster spring which makes him good in the air for his height (taller than Robbo, about 510). He is very young, very inexperienced with this being his first proper season of senior football, but he passes every test thrown his way. He looks to me more of a full back or wing back. Spurs tenuously linked, Napoli with concrete links and talk that they will be in for him in January with a swap deal mooted. Could be value there.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online kop306

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36859 on: Today at 10:34:55 am »
busy year this year we need a new RB and LB
then a midfielder and defender
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,173
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36860 on: Today at 10:36:10 am »
Assuming we lose Trent, Gomez and Kelleher in the summer, how much of a dent in our home grown quota would that be?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,624
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36861 on: Today at 10:42:44 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:34:18 am
Good player but no thanks. He plays in the same position as Szoboszlai but isnt better than him, would cost masses given hes on a new long contract and hes still a bit too hot and cold. Currently running hot and having a good season though.

Theres three players sticking out to me as full backs that profile in a way Slot full backs do, without likely coming with the fee an Ait-Nouri or even a Kerkez (who I really rate) would cost. Sergi Cardona has been excellent at Villarreal having moved on a free in the summer. They wouldnt sell him until next summer though and Id imagine he would cost a decent amount. 26 by the time he could join too. Dynamic and good on the ball.

The other is almost a non-starter, Gutierrez of Girona. Real Madrid academy graduate, showing elite attacking stats akin to a player like Grimaldo who I wish was several years younger, so this might be that player. Him being at Girona is gross though, and I would expect that if Pep can accommodate a proper full back and moves away from his current CB fetish, he will be at City next season. Shame because hes 23 and primed to become Spains next starting left back.

At right back, the other is Vanderson. Full disclosure, I watch zero Ligue Un. In general Ive watched far less football the last two years. But after I heard him mentioned on a podcast I like, I went and deep dived into his stats and Wyscouts videos and saw some chatter on here. Elite attacking numbers, good progressives, very good defensive numbers and looks an athlete with technical qualities. Hed certainly be a good replacement if the now thinkable happens with Trent.

Left field pick - theres a left footed utility player at Lecce in Serie A, Danish midfielder Patrick Dorgu. Fast tracked through the Danish underage teams due to a Nigeria call up and now playing for the seniors, Lecce have been using him as a Milner-esque gap-plugger in CM, LM, LW, LWB and LB. Hes athletic, has an eye for goal, powerful and accurate striker of a ball and has a monster spring which makes him good in the air for his height (taller than Robbo, about 510). He is very young, very inexperienced with this being his first proper season of senior football, but he passes every test thrown his way. He looks to me more of a full back or wing back. Spurs tenuously linked, Napoli with concrete links and talk that they will be in for him in January with a swap deal mooted. Could be value there.

I think we sign ant nouri esepcially if Trent leaves giving the LB license more than the RB
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36862 on: Today at 10:47:55 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:34:55 am
busy year this year we need a new RB and LB
then a midfielder and defender

Have we tried talking to Klopp? He knows a couple of RBs.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36863 on: Today at 10:50:19 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:36:10 am
Assuming we lose Trent, Gomez and Kelleher in the summer, how much of a dent in our home grown quota would that be?
Elliott, Quansah and Bradley would be homegrown for league and I assume Champions League from next season.
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,022
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36864 on: Today at 10:52:27 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:50:19 am
Elliott, Quansah and Bradley would be homegrown for league and I assume Champions League from next season.

And Jones.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 917 918 919 920 921 [922]   Go Up
« previous next »
 