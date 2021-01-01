Agreed. Hiring the right manager was important, but he hasn't been given the same power Klopp had. FSG decided to run more of the football side outside of the manager. It wasn't a bad decision necessarily, but the club is failing to run it well. The club hasn't shown it can do it since Klopp left. It hasn't shown it can renew our best players or sign good players at positions of need. Slot hasn't alleviated the club's shortcomings so far.



Slot is a terrific manager. He may have considerably more pull after this season.



Klopp didnt do contract renewels regardless. Also, that power wasnt exactly of his own wanting, its why he was knackered and walked away from this job.The club did fuck up big time in not getting a permanent sporting director in, that whole thing was a shit show, and it was a joke that Klopp had to bail them out then.Slot shouldnt want or need more power - thats how football is now at this level, its full of huge squads and huge contracts and huge egos. You need a hierarchy.Up to Edwards and Hughes to do their jobs basically! Well see if they do. Slot doesnt need to be anything but an exeptional head coach.