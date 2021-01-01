« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 917 918 919 920 921 [922]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1415796 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,084
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36840 on: Yesterday at 09:05:45 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 08:59:30 pm
Agreed. Hiring the right manager was important, but he hasn't been given the same power Klopp had. FSG decided to run more of the football side outside of the manager. It wasn't a bad decision necessarily, but the club is failing to run it well. The club hasn't shown it can do it since Klopp left. It hasn't shown it can renew our best players or sign good players at positions of need. Slot hasn't alleviated the club's shortcomings so far.

Slot is a terrific manager. He may have considerably more pull after this season.

Klopp didnt do contract renewels regardless.  Also, that power wasnt exactly of his own wanting, its why he was knackered and walked away from this job.

The club did fuck up big time in not getting a permanent sporting director in, that whole thing was a shit show, and it was a joke that Klopp had to bail them out then. 

Slot shouldnt want or need more power - thats how football is now at this level, its full of huge squads and huge contracts and huge egos. You need a hierarchy.   

Up to Edwards and Hughes to do their jobs basically! Well see if they do. Slot doesnt need to be anything but an exeptional head coach.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,103
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36841 on: Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm »
23 minutes till we can officially buy someone...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,875
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36842 on: Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm
23 minutes till we can officially buy someone...

I wanna be sedated.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36843 on: Today at 12:06:03 am »
And so the transfer window opens.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36844 on: Today at 12:11:42 am »
Have we signed anyone yet?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 917 918 919 920 921 [922]   Go Up
« previous next »
 