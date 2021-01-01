I don't know what those at the top are thinking, but it seems that we are in a fortunate situation, considering out good performance, position in teh table, and luck with injuries, that can be misinterpreted.



We've had a need for another CB (I dare say) ever since Lovren left. We've always thought "but we have young players" and relyed on the likes of Nat Phillips, Rhys Whilliams and Billy Koumetio. They were all hyped up, but where are they now? That led to a disastrous season when we had Hendo, Fab and others filling in as CBs and losing the midfield structure. The point is that even if you are one CB short - ONE - it can destroy the season through a domino effect that we should know too well. And even if it doesn't become a catastrophe, it's still a major hindrance.



Where do I see the problem. We now have VVD and Quansah (Konate is close). VVD is ever-present as he was during Lovren's time, which led to the decision to proceed with one less CB. I get it. When VVD plays all games, three other CBs are vying for one spot. Note that this was partially mitigated with Gomez being so versatile, that he can get games at LB, and RB. So, Konate is the default starter and Quansah a backup (at this time). But what happens if VVD gets a knock, or a hamstring injury? I hope it never happens, but with him out for a month we will lose the title. And what happens with Quansah? His development will be stunted because he's waiting in the wings to get a game instead of playing day in and day out at the Championship, for example. Two bad scenarios from the same CB predicament.



IMHO, we desperately need a new CB capable of starting games for us. And I agree with Al, we also need to develop Quansah by sending him on loan to the Championship. Otherwise, he'd become another Phillips / Whilliams / Koumetio. And the time to act is now, or we risk the title. That's what it is, it's risk assessment - we may still win it, but we also may not.