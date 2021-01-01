« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36720 on: Today at 02:51:11 pm
I don't have much skin in this game. I think that there are too many unknown variables to present an extreme positive or negative opinion r.e our transfer policy. But to those who are saying we have 4 first team CB's, does jarell really fit that bill?   

Could be wrong but I assume he's not on 1st team wages. And he seems like the right age / expperience profile to still be getting Cup / CL dead rubber games while being available in the event of an injury crisis.

Seems to me like we could deffo carry another Matip style CB, competing with Konate for the position while Gomez provides cover for a number of positions and Quansah does the above.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36721 on: Today at 02:59:58 pm
He finished last season and started this season as our first choice CB partner for VVD, as crazy as that seems now. He also just signed a new contract which I imagine brought him up to a decent level salary wise.

I think it's something we will revisit in the Summer in terms of potentially loaning him out and bringing a new player in, but I don't think that's something that's going to happen in January.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36722 on: Today at 03:27:37 pm
I agree if we don't bring in a CB we need a CM. Depth there could alleviate the quality needed in defense. Endo or Grav could fill in shorter-term at CB if we got a good midfielder like Zubimendi. The club simply must spend after investing virtually nothing in the summer. It has a better idea of what Slot needs now. Buying at a position of need should not be controversial.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36723 on: Today at 03:30:25 pm
In a thread full of terrible takes, this one is the worst :P

Only joking, he's been very impressive for Villa but think there are other areas we could do with strengthening first, such as left back / centre back / the no 6 position. He'd also cost a significant amount and I don't think it'd be the best use of our funds. Great find by Villa though.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36724 on: Today at 03:54:53 pm
where are you getting this from?

there is no one in the squad that can replicate his role and most importantly his quality as a utility defender. and he seems pretty content to be a squad player.

think he is one of the senior players in the squad the the younger ones look up to.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36725 on: Today at 04:09:42 pm
To the argument that buying a couple of world class players would have won us the league over the cheaters:

What makes you think that the cheaters wouldn't have found money down the back of the sofa to buy 3 more world class players and pay some PGMOL refs spectacular appearance money to ref an Abu Dhabi under 11's match had they felt threatened by LFC's transfer policy?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36726 on: Today at 04:15:34 pm
Would be a good signing but think he just signed a deal a couple of months back meaning they'd be wanting or it would take megabucks. Could see City doing that in the summer.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36727 on: Today at 04:18:09 pm
I don't know what those at the top are thinking, but it seems that we are in a fortunate situation, considering out good performance, position in teh table, and luck with injuries, that can be misinterpreted.

We've had a need for another CB (I dare say) ever since Lovren left. We've always thought "but we have young players" and relyed on the likes of Nat Phillips, Rhys Whilliams and Billy Koumetio. They were all hyped up, but where are they now? That led to a disastrous season when we had Hendo, Fab and others filling in as CBs and losing the midfield structure. The point is that even if you are one CB short - ONE - it can destroy the season through a domino effect that we should know too well. And even if it doesn't become a catastrophe, it's still a major hindrance.

Where do I see the problem. We now have VVD and Quansah (Konate is close). VVD is ever-present as he was during Lovren's time, which led to the decision to proceed with one less CB. I get it. When VVD plays all games, three other CBs are vying for one spot. Note that this was partially mitigated with Gomez being so versatile, that he can get games at LB, and RB. So, Konate is the default starter and Quansah a backup (at this time). But what happens if VVD gets a knock, or a hamstring injury? I hope it never happens, but with him out for a month we will lose the title. And what happens with Quansah? His development will be stunted because he's waiting in the wings to get a game instead of playing day in and day out at the Championship, for example. Two bad scenarios from the same CB predicament.

IMHO, we desperately need a new CB capable of starting games for us. And I agree with Al, we also need to develop Quansah by sending him on loan to the Championship. Otherwise, he'd become another Phillips / Whilliams / Koumetio. And the time to act is now, or we risk the title. That's what it is, it's risk assessment - we may still win it, but we also may not.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36728 on: Today at 04:27:56 pm
https://xcancel.com/TotalAnalysis/status/1873913924736999808

Quote
Abdulrahman Sufyani Draws Attention from Liverpool and Chelsea

 With a record-breaking 34 goals in the Saudi Youth League, 16-year-old Abdulrahman Sufyani has caught the eyes of top clubs in England.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36729 on: Today at 04:28:51 pm
we should do the best we can, we had the financial ability to do significantly more and chose not to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36730 on: Today at 04:33:35 pm
Don't worry, I agree 100%
