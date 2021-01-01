« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: wige on Today at 11:15:45 am
I'd agree. Except it's too early to write off Chiesa imo.


Chiesa might come good and I hope he does, I don't say these things to be mean or nasty to anyone, I wish him nothing but success, but take a step back and look at our business last summer, we made a profit in the market! why is there a need to take a punt on someone? it wreaks of us trying to look good/trying to impress others with how clever/strategic we are,  we've paid his wages for half a season and got hardly any minutes from him was it really worth it?, just sign someone who is 20-24 with a great potential and the right mentality



Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Jurgen had nine years, you can count on one hand the occasions where he was a bit pissy about transfers. Arne so far not at all. And yet whats actually been happening behind the scenes, secret to us, is theyve both been furious about the parasites that own us, the lack of backing, climbing Mount Everest with their hands tied behind their backs. Bizarre that we continually manage to convince these people to commit their futures to the club after suffering such atrocities.

We could do with another midfielder. Thats it  ;D There isnt another manager in the league at the present time, probably Europe, who wouldnt swap squads.

Dyou ever stop to think for a second that FSG are actually pretty decent owners and your own personal angst is more centred around a need to fume against someone/something? The only reason were not sat here with another three (at least) league titles and quite probably another CL or two is because of a team who have been enabled to cheat horrendously for over a decade by the FA/PL. And we now have a new manager who was left a squad capable of doing what were doing. It could be that theyve both achieved this despite a tyrannical ownership, but seems more likely the reason weve managed to achieve what we have is because of a very good, joined up system from the top to the bottom of the club which ends up with two top managers having what theyve had at their disposal. And with the upmost respect, those who are generally most hyperbolically negative about FSG do also seem to be quite hyperbolically negative about most other things relating to the club too.

So maybe just try and enjoy it instead of thinking its a crime worthy of capital punishment that we might only have four very good CBs instead of five.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
so no to Morgan Rogers?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:13:55 am
5 starting quality centre backs is one too many and if we can't rely on Konate and Gomez to make it through a season without missing a large chunk of it, then one of them should be sold and a reliable replacement brought in.

Ideally you do it this winter window and then let Joe (most likely) leave in the summer.

People say 4 is enough. We had 4 senior centre backs last season, yet Quansah was regularly needed.

We either need a Quansah equivalent from last season or a Klavan to tide us over. We might get lucky with I juries but I wouldn't gamble the season on it when we're juggling 4 comps. The extra number allows you to rest Virg and/or Konate more in the cups.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 11:09:50 am
If you think  leaving the squad short is smart then we are unlikely to agree

Could you tell me a single squad in world football that isnt short in one or two areas?

Because if not, that suggests its probably a symptom of football rather than our slum lord tyrant ownership, no?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:13:26 am
Smart like Arthur and Chiesa you mean or Davies/Kabak? would that qualify as smart for you?

Personally I think making signings like Mane, Firmino, Salah, VVD, Alisson, Gravenberch, MaCAllister, Jota, Robertson, Gomez is smart but I defer to your genius

Is your point that we don't have a 100% hit rate in transfers? Obviously that would be ideal, so if you can point us to another club who is achieving that so we can bring in their owners and staff, that would be much appreciated.

Pointing out three unsuccessful signings in the last five years isn't exactly an indictment of our decision makers on that front. You can question the frequency of our signings, but when we do make moves, our success rate is the envy of most other clubs.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:30:44 am

Chiesa might come good and I hope he does, I don't say these things to be mean or nasty to anyone, I wish him nothing but success, but take a step back and look at our business last summer, we made a profit in the market! why is there a need to take a punt on someone? it wreaks of us trying to look good/trying to impress others with how clever/strategic we are,  we've paid his wages for half a season and got hardly any minutes from him was it really worth it?, just sign someone who is 20-24 with a great potential and the right mentality





OK. I'll bite.

What sort of price are you happy with us spending on this 20-24 year old with great potential and correct mentality? Do you think many players fitting that description would be happy coming to play for Liverpool when the best player in the world is playing in his position? If not, what sort of salary and contract commitment would we need to make to have him ignore those concerns? If he did ignore those concerns, would you still be sure he had the correct mentality?

Let me say figures of £40m and £85k a week over 4 years. Now you need to replace Salah in the summer. Would you rather you had that money for transfer/agent fees and wages for his replacement? I'm assuming you wouldn't be making the argument that the lad you signed in the summer was Mos replacement?

Obviously, I've focused on the negatives there. But they're all legitimate reasons why the £10m on Chiesa may look like a better transfer decision than the alternative you've suggested. Am I right? No. Are you? No. We don't know. But we can try to look at the reasons, be fair to those making them by giving them the benefit of the doubt and be humble enough to say this is what I think but I might be wrong.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 11:20:16 am
I think most of the posters you're referring to have already clarified at one point or another that they're not arguing that FSG have done a perfect job, or that our billionaire owners are benevolent heroes. Almost all of us agree that we would love a January signing or two to strengthen our PL/CL push, and that there have been times (e.g. the 20/21 CB injury crisis) when FSG should've done better.

But there are also posters who seem determined to give them zero credit for the success we've had over the last decade (and are still enjoying now), and supplement some perfectly valid criticisms with imagined scenarios or unfounded claims in order to support that position. Not agreeing with those latter elements does not automatically equate to 'defending parasites over our own'.

There are cycles to these things: when we were languishing in 7th or 8th in 2021 with Kabak as our sole fit CB, this place was understandably dominated by negativity and criticism. If someone tried to suggest that actually FSG had done some good stuff previously and we should cut them some slack, they were quickly shouted down, and that was completely understandable.

But now we're 1st in the PL and CL, playing great football with a great squad and manager, yet critics seem bemused that tearing apart the owners and backroom staff who played a role in getting us here isn't met by unanimous support. And even then, most of us do agree with at least some of their points, we just get a little tired of hearing them expressed with unequivocal fervour day in, day out while we're trying to enjoy what has been an incredible season so far and discuss potential transfers that could make it even better.

Thanks for a considered post, much appreciated

Us being 1st is highly relevant, two of our biggest threats are having off seasons, we have a chance to have an historical season. We have not done much rotation, it would be heart breaking if we didnt gey there by running out of steam,
At the begining of April we were favourites for last years league title, then the wheels fell off, it would be heart-breaking if that happened again.
In Kyiv we lost our main goal threat  to injury and he was replaced by a central midfielder because we had no other forwards
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 11:09:50 am
If you think  leaving the squad short is smart then we are unlikely to agree

Honestly mate, read the posts I've made. It's not hard and it stops you being completely wrong.

I can see arguments for CB and CM. But, as always, I just want us to be smart and sign the correct players. We don't have endless resources, it's critical we use what we have well.

And aside from the sensible boring stuff like depth in key positions, I'm out all fucking year if we decide go balls out on Isak. I like transfers we wouldnt have won anything without them.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 11:40:22 am
Could you tell me a single squad in world football that isnt short in one or two areas?

Because if not, that suggests its probably a symptom of football rather than our slum lord tyrant ownership, no?

Why are you in the transfer? Seems it's a no no to any suggestions 🤔 😉

Can I tempt you with Kerkez or Hato or that's a no no too
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 11:48:38 am
Why are you in the transfer? Seems it's a no no to any suggestions 🤔 😉

Can I tempt you with Kerkez or Hato or that's a no no too

I'd take Kerkez. Reckon Bournemouth let him go below 60m?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:39:46 am
People say 4 is enough. We had 4 senior centre backs last season, yet Quansah was regularly needed.

We either need a Quansah equivalent from last season or a Klavan to tide us over. We might get lucky with I juries but I wouldn't gamble the season on it when we're juggling 4 comps. The extra number allows you to rest Virg and/or Konate more in the cups.

Have you ever stopped to realise that most of your negative prophesizing (not a word apparently) turns out to completely unfounded and wrong?

Did you watch Chelsea last night?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: wige on Today at 11:45:27 am
Honestly mate, read the posts I've made. It's not hard and it stops you being completely wrong.

I can see arguments for CB and CM. But, as always, I just want us to be smart and sign the correct players. We don't have endless resources, it's critical we use what we have well.

And aside from the sensible boring stuff like depth in key positions, I'm out all fucking year if we decide go balls out on Isak. I like transfers we wouldnt have one anything without them.

1st line - fair, I hadnt read your posts


bringing in the correct players is great, but Id rather increase the chances of creatinhg history this season, even if it means signing someone whos only qualities are  the manager trusts them more than Endo

FWIW, I like Endo
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 11:48:38 am
Why are you in the transfer? Seems it's a no no to any suggestions 🤔 😉

Did you want to answer instead John?

Id like us to get a CM  :wave

We currently have at least two very good players for every position on the pitch, and although at this very moment were short at CB, both our injured ones are likely to be back before the end of the month. We cant sustain five first team CBs, thats not a thing. We wanted a CM in the summer, weve not signed anyone since so theres no reason not to try for one in January. But its not some unbelievable, crazy risk if we dont.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 11:52:15 am
1st line - fair, I hadnt read your posts


bringing in the correct players is great, but Id rather increase the chances of creatinhg history this season, even if it means signing someone whos only qualities are  the manager trusts them more than Endo

FWIW, I like Endo

I like Endo too. Think he's under appreciated. Good player. Not at same level as Grav/Macca but for the price was a good bit of business. Great cover, great character. Fights like hell whenever he's on the pitch.

I'm with you on improving chances, I really am. I agree we coould do that with new signings, fuck get me Kerkez, Zubi, Branthwaite and Isak - I don't really care.

What fucks me off is the refusal to accept that not any business = good business. It's not. Not necessarily in short term or long term. Also that just because we don't do things doesn't mean we don't want to.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 11:54:15 am
Did you want to answer instead John?

Id like us to get a CM  :wave

We currently have at least two very good players for every position on the pitch, and although at this very moment were short at CB, both our injured ones are likely to be back before the end of the month. We cant sustain five first team CBs, thats not a thing. We wanted a CM in the summer, weve not signed anyone since so theres no reason not to try for one in January. But its not some unbelievable, crazy risk if we dont.

Maybe one that can also play left back?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:30:44 am

Chiesa might come good and I hope he does, I don't say these things to be mean or nasty to anyone, I wish him nothing but success, but take a step back and look at our business last summer, we made a profit in the market! why is there a need to take a punt on someone? it wreaks of us trying to look good/trying to impress others with how clever/strategic we are,  we've paid his wages for half a season and got hardly any minutes from him was it really worth it?, just sign someone who is 20-24 with a great potential and the right mentality
I actually have no issue with these kinds of opportunistic transfers. People can point to Arthur or Kabak but it's also how we picked up Milner, Klavan and Shaqiri, all of whom ended up playing important roles for us. The trouble is more a tendency to go for players with injury records.
