Jurgen had nine years, you can count on one hand the occasions where he was a bit pissy about transfers. Arne so far not at all. And yet whats actually been happening behind the scenes, secret to us, is theyve both been furious about the parasites that own us, the lack of backing, climbing Mount Everest with their hands tied behind their backs. Bizarre that we continually manage to convince these people to commit their futures to the club after suffering such atrocities.We could do with another midfielder. Thats itThere isnt another manager in the league at the present time, probably Europe, who wouldnt swap squads.Dyou ever stop to think for a second that FSG are actually pretty decent owners and your own personal angst is more centred around a need to fume against someone/something? The only reason were not sat here with another three (at least) league titles and quite probably another CL or two is because of a team who have been enabled to cheat horrendously for over a decade by the FA/PL. And we now have a new manager who was left a squad capable of doing what were doing. It could be that theyve both achieved this despite a tyrannical ownership, but seems more likely the reason weve managed to achieve what we have is because of a very good, joined up system from the top to the bottom of the club which ends up with two top managers having what theyve had at their disposal. And with the upmost respect, those who are generally most hyperbolically negative about FSG do also seem to be quite hyperbolically negative about most other things relating to the club too.So maybe just try and enjoy it instead of thinking its a crime worthy of capital punishment that we might only have four very good CBs instead of five.