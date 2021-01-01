« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 911 912 913 914 915 [916]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1409491 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,268
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36600 on: Yesterday at 11:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Yesterday at 11:03:16 pm
He's right though. To say that we didn't win the league with 97 points because we didn't have more players is stupid. It's a historical points tally from an elite squad of players, pipped by a team that cheated to beat us. To suggest that missing out on the title was because of anything Liverpool didn't do is nonsense.

We got 97 points in 2019 after we really went for it in the transfer market in 2018. That transformed us.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,185
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36601 on: Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 10:59:02 pm
Thats a really poor remark, really poor
In what respect?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36602 on: Yesterday at 11:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:07:05 pm
Its absolutely true that we lost out because we were cheated out of it. But its also true that a bit more strength in depth in attack may have got us over the line. Im not sure these 2 perspectives are mutually exclusive. And I certainly dont think Garlic needed to react like he did. This argument has shades of, does the earth revolve around the sun or does the sun rise in the east and set in the west - well both. It depends on your perspective.

It's equally as true that more players might have resulted in fewer points. I'll give you an example -- Divock Origi's goals against Everton or Newcastle to win both of those games wouldn't have happened if we had a different attacking player on the pitch. Presumably, if we had more depth in attack someone else might have been playing. Arguing that our squad depth wasn't good enough when we got 97 points is fucking stupid. No matter how strong a team is, they're going to drop points at some point in a season -- we dropped very few, and more players absolutely does not guarantee we would have dropped fewer.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36603 on: Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Yesterday at 11:19:10 pm
It's equally as true that more players might have resulted in fewer points. I'll give you an example -- Divock Origi's goals against Everton or Newcastle to win both of those games wouldn't have happened if we had a different attacking player on the pitch. Presumably, if we had more depth in attack someone else might have been playing. Arguing that our squad depth wasn't good enough when we got 97 points is fucking stupid. No matter how strong a team is, they're going to drop points at some point in a season -- we dropped very few, and more players absolutely does not guarantee we would have dropped fewer.

All hail Divock Tbf. But yeah a Jota level forward woulda been nice.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,864
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36604 on: Yesterday at 11:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm
The state of this, honest to god the shite you come up with to justify your thirst for transfers is hilarious.

I generally agree with your posts (including this one) but just wanted to highlight this, for no reason other than the phrasing tickled me.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36605 on: Yesterday at 11:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm
In what respect?

Making disparaging remarks of fans who want the club to be successful so you can stick up for Billionaires whos interest in the club is how much money they can make from us.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36606 on: Yesterday at 11:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 11:49:50 pm
Making disparaging remarks of fans who want the club to be successful so you can stick up for Billionaires whos interest in the club is how much money they can make from us.

Well that's one interpretation.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36607 on: Today at 12:04:39 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 11:49:50 pm
Making disparaging remarks of fans who want the club to be successful so you can stick up for Billionaires whos interest in the club is how much money they can make from us.

I also wish the club were successful. It's tough living through such barren times.

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,185
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36608 on: Today at 12:07:19 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 11:49:50 pm
Making disparaging remarks of fans who want the club to be successful so you can stick up for Billionaires whos interest in the club is how much money they can make from us.


Thats not how it is, unless you wish to interpret it like that.

The club are successful and often win trophys, Im not sure that can be disputed, so the club (all of it, players, staff, etc) cant be doing that bad a job. Could they do better? In some areas no doubt.
But the main reason we havent been more successful isnt whats happened at our club. Thats clear enough for everyone to see.

Perhaps if these so called fans stopped moaning about transfers/billionaires or whoever the scapegoated player is this week theyd enjoy it, or at least give the impression that winning stuff and playing well was the main thing were all here for.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36609 on: Today at 12:14:09 am »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 12:07:19 am
Thats not how it is, unless you wish to interpret it like that.

The club are successful and often win trophys, Im not sure that can be disputed, so the club (all of it, players, staff, etc) cant be doing that bad a job. Could they do better? In some areas no doubt.
But the main reason we havent been more successful isnt whats happened at our club. Thats clear enough for everyone to see.

Perhaps if these so called fans stopped moaning about transfers/billionaires or whoever the scapegoated player is this week theyd enjoy it, or at least give the impression that winning stuff and playing well was the main thing were all here for.

Spot on.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36610 on: Today at 12:17:20 am »
The injury to Gomez makes us like more like other clubs, vulnerable should we be unlucky with one or two other injuries in his area.

Would not do us any harm to bring forward one defensive signing, if possible.

We ought be able to do this without breaking the bank.



Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36611 on: Today at 01:45:43 am »
The gomez injury really have shown how thin our defence really is. His versatility is one of the reasons why we are where we at

He was could step in anywhere in our back 4 without much of a step down in quality.  Lets just hope ibou, bradley and Tsimi can stay injury free a bit till end of the season and hope they can get us some shiny things.

If we dont act now, would love to see cluster fuck of panic buying of a defender, midfielder and even maybe a forward in the summer.

Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,075
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36612 on: Today at 01:45:58 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 10:53:08 pm
I dont post on here much anymore, but I read posts like this (in response to Asams fairly uncontroversial opinion) and I wonder how people like you interact with others in everyday life.  Frothing at the mouth and getting so worked up at someone suggesting that we could have maybe achieved more points with a couple of higher quality players at our disposal.  In the Transfer thread no less (where you seem to post in a lot despite not wanting us to make any transfers)

that fact you dont get the reaction is what is odd here - Im presuming here you are a Liverpool fan? Hes spot on in that reaction to the shite Asam wrote.   
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,079
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36613 on: Today at 07:45:02 am »
Jurgen himself was of the opinion that FSG are just a little too cautious. I'm backing the big man as being correct.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,639
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36614 on: Today at 08:16:13 am »
Defenders meh-shmenders. Get me Isak. Lad's the real deal. Would rip it up in our team.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36615 on: Today at 08:32:10 am »
Quote from: wige on Today at 08:16:13 am
Defenders meh-shmenders. Get me Isak. Lad's the real deal. Would rip it up in our team.
not a chance would cost over 100m also bit injury prone & doesnt press.

He is brillant though but him with salah would not work not enough pressing

With Salah hopefull staying we do need our other forwards to work very very hard.

I think you can see teams usually get out against us more so on our right side then on the left they target Robertson with balls in behind,
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36616 on: Today at 08:35:51 am »
Quote from: wige on Today at 08:16:13 am
Defenders meh-shmenders. Get me Isak. Lad's the real deal. Would rip it up in our team.

Ah,The Pining of Isak.It is a wicked game. ;)

I'd still love a defender come in though.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,589
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36617 on: Today at 08:47:02 am »
Quote from: wige on Today at 08:16:13 am
Defenders meh-shmenders. Get me Isak. Lad's the real deal. Would rip it up in our team.

Won't do Salahs running for him and is too injury prone and goes missing
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,639
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36618 on: Today at 08:47:22 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:32:10 am
not a chance would cost over 100m also bit injury prone & doesnt press.

He is brillant though but him with salah would not work not enough pressing

With Salah hopefull staying we do need our other forwards to work very very hard.

I think you can see teams usually get out against us more so on our right side then on the left they target Robertson with balls in behind,

Yawn. Yawn. Yawn.

Gimme goals
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,589
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36619 on: Today at 08:47:53 am »
I'd look at Morgan Rogers can play 10 and on the wings, very athletic and powerful too.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,864
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36620 on: Today at 08:49:47 am »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 12:07:19 am
Thats not how it is, unless you wish to interpret it like that.

The club are successful and often win trophys, Im not sure that can be disputed, so the club (all of it, players, staff, etc) cant be doing that bad a job. Could they do better? In some areas no doubt.
But the main reason we havent been more successful isnt whats happened at our club. Thats clear enough for everyone to see.

Perhaps if these so called fans stopped moaning about transfers/billionaires or whoever the scapegoated player is this week theyd enjoy it, or at least give the impression that winning stuff and playing well was the main thing were all here for.

Nice post mate.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,132
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36621 on: Today at 08:50:52 am »
If Quansah gets injured who do we now play CB? Endo?
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36622 on: Today at 08:52:15 am »
The best position: don't expect a transfer, hope for a surprise.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,639
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36623 on: Today at 08:54:46 am »
The sensible thing depends on extent of the Gomez injury for me. If a mild hammy and we expect 4/6 weeks max, I'd probably leave the CB and focus on MF cover. I can see arguments for LB too, but think that makes more sense in the summer - sell Kostas, demote Robbo, but a 1st teamer.

Still think same problems as summer remain, viable options, better than what we have, available and for reasonable value for money.

Like in the summer, I'd be fine if we did nothing. We're fucking brilliant, and any doubts over the managers ability are surely put to bed now.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 911 912 913 914 915 [916]   Go Up
« previous next »
 