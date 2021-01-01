« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1405773 times)

Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36480 on: Today at 04:14:27 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 03:57:17 pm
Why would we spend money on someone we wouldnt want on a free?
What makes you think we wouldn't? What makes him a no-go for us?
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36481 on: Today at 04:17:54 pm »
It's presumably us or City. I mean I think we should absolutely be back in for him if he's changed his mind, though I don't think we would be. Grav has been so effective that would seem harsh to displace him in the team.

That said, Zubimendi could probably play alongside Grav in the two deeper midfield roles. But I think the moment has passed. We have five midfielders pushing for a first team place and two (Endo and Morton) who seem to be seen as competent backups. If we're going to sign a new midfielder you've got to think we'd leave it until the summer and maybe Endo will move on.

In honesty the only position I think we could really do with another player in is in defence. We seem to regularly be short of a body and there's games where Quansah has been the only defender on the bench. I know we've had bad luck with injuries but a centre back who could play left back (or vice versa) would be a huge bonus.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36482 on: Today at 04:26:01 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:17:54 pm
It's presumably us or City. I mean I think we should absolutely be back in for him if he's changed his mind, though I don't think we would be. Grav has been so effective that would seem harsh to displace him in the team.

That said, Zubimendi could probably play alongside Grav in the two deeper midfield roles. But I think the moment has passed. We have five midfielders pushing for a first team place and two (Endo and Morton) who seem to be seen as competent backups. If we're going to sign a new midfielder you've got to think we'd leave it until the summer and maybe Endo will move on.

In honesty the only position I think we could really do with another player in is in defence. We seem to regularly be short of a body and there's games where Quansah has been the only defender on the bench. I know we've had bad luck with injuries but a centre back who could play left back (or vice versa) would be a huge bonus.

I don't think Harvey is that 5th player personally, if that's who you're counting there? Klopp maybe liked him more and he seems not to be in a rotation with anyone for Premier League games.

Agree with you a centre-back would be more urgent, to shore us up until May.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36483 on: Today at 04:31:30 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:26:01 pm
I don't think Harvey is that 5th player personally, if that's who you're counting there? Klopp maybe liked him more and he seems not to be in a rotation with anyone for Premier League games.

Agree with you a centre-back would be more urgent, to shore us up until May.

Yes I did mean Harvey.

His lack of starts is probably telling and he's primarily been used as an impact player off the bench either as the attacking mid or on the right. But he's still young obviously and may just need some time to adjust to the Slot system.

If I was in charge of the club I'd be looking at another versatile midfield player. Jones seems to be the one who we trust to play in both the deeper and more advanced midfield roles (though I suspect we would use Szobo deeper if we had to). Our transfers are extremely hard to predict though. I wouldn't bet on us signing anyone but I also wouldn't be stunned to suddenly read that we'd agreed a fee with X club. There's a distinct lack of noise around any of our incomings now.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36484 on: Today at 04:34:16 pm »
Be good to get another midfielder and defender.
Offline Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36485 on: Today at 04:37:29 pm »
Zubimendi and a CB. We need to do it in the summer anyway, bring it forward Richard.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36486 on: Today at 04:50:41 pm »
Quote from: L.Suarez on Today at 03:43:30 pm
Hato seems a perfect fit for what we need, hope we go for him.

We could close the Chappell Roan circle with the perfect name/song combo.
Online KalantaScouser

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36487 on: Today at 05:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 04:14:27 pm
What makes you think we wouldn't? What makes him a no-go for us?

Hes nearly 29, hed be on big wages relative to his ability, hes not particularly good with the ball.

Hes just a decent player. Might as well go and get De Vrij if we want to pay money for someone we wouldnt want on a free. Or Harry Maguire.
Online William Regal

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36488 on: Today at 05:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:22:13 am
Chest-beating stuff, Im ready run through walls after reading that.

Now, imagine those players Slot wants are only attainable in the summer (most likely) and imagine we still win the league without the worst case scenario on the injury front playing out (most likely), why do you need to draw up situations that rouse anger from yourself and others when you could literally look at the league table, invest in a recliner and enjoy the season with what we have here? We have everything to appreciate already at the club here yet still people want more, its barmy.

I appreciate the sentiment mate, I think the anger comes from watching Klopp trying to climb Everest with the net spend of a mid table club, we could quite easily be sitting here on 21 league titles if we'd full backed him, FSG are great business men but how much do they truly want to put league titles in the cabinet?

Then you look at the unbelievable job Slot is doing and how pathetically FSG and Hughes have backed him, 2 Summer deals totally gone tits up and a token Chiesa transfer, nothing compared to how other clubs have backed their manager.

Then we have the best 2 players in the entire Premier League in VVD an Salah, both desperately wanting to stay here and help Slot build, yet Hughes is dragging this on to the point where other teams can talk to them, where they can be distracted at a crucial moment in our history by other clubs offeringthem big contracts.

Hughes is a very very lucky boy that we are doing so well at present, if things go tits up from here then Hughes and FSG will be crucified by the fanbase.

In the meantime, I will invest in that recliner and fully enjoy the brilliance Arne Slot has served up.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36489 on: Today at 05:08:54 pm »
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·1m
[🟢] NEW: There have been murmurs about the likes of Lyon winger Rayan Cherki, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush and Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong but all are unlikely.

[@LewisSteele_]
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36490 on: Today at 05:17:21 pm »
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·4m
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool are insistent Chiesa is a long-term project and Slot has never given an indication that he is frustrated by the player's inability to stake a more consistent claim.

[@ptgorst] https://liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/federico-chiesa-stance-not-without-30681428

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·3m
[🟢] NEW: Alphonso Davies amongst others is a potential option at left-back.

[@LewisSteele_]

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·2m
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool will likely spend the next month or so setting up moves for the summer and hold their nerve
this window.

[@LewisSteele_]
Online SantaAtHeart

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36491 on: Today at 05:20:21 pm »
We win the transfer window by not making any transfers

Kobayashi Maru
Online DelTrotter

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36492 on: Today at 05:22:05 pm »
We wait for the next window, like every window!
Online Tobelius

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36493 on: Today at 05:23:12 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:17:21 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·4m
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool are insistent Chiesa is a long-term project and Slot has never given an indication that he is frustrated by the player's inability to stake a more consistent claim.

[@ptgorst] https://liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/federico-chiesa-stance-not-without-30681428

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·3m
[🟢] NEW: Alphonso Davies amongst others is a potential option at left-back.

[@LewisSteele_]

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·2m
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool will likely spend the next month or so setting up moves for the summer and hold their nerve
this window.

[@LewisSteele_]

"Hold their nerve this window",that's a new one.  :D
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36494 on: Today at 05:23:25 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:17:21 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·4m
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool are insistent Chiesa is a long-term project and Slot has never given an indication that he is frustrated by the player's inability to stake a more consistent claim.

[@ptgorst] https://liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/federico-chiesa-stance-not-without-30681428

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·3m
[🟢] NEW: Alphonso Davies amongst others is a potential option at left-back.

[@LewisSteele_]

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·2m
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool will likely spend the next month or so setting up moves for the summer and hold their nerve
this window.

[@LewisSteele_]
  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online Keith Lard

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36495 on: Today at 05:27:24 pm »
Im so sure that everyone will spit the dummy and lose their shit over the next few weeks and months, and the club will do what they have always done over the last few years - act stealthily on their own timeline, and not pander to the expectations of fans and supporters. Quite frankly, as they should.

Quite a long time ago, I decided to just enjoy the ride for what it is. A bit of speculation here and there is fun, but I cant take it seriously anymore.

This is rational me talking. I will still speculate like the fucknut that I am, knowing deep down that the rational perspective Ive shared above will always be closer to the truth
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36496 on: Today at 05:28:15 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:17:21 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·4m
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool are insistent Chiesa is a long-term project and Slot has never given an indication that he is frustrated by the player's inability to stake a more consistent claim.

[@ptgorst] https://liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/federico-chiesa-stance-not-without-30681428

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·3m
[🟢] NEW: Alphonso Davies amongst others is a potential option at left-back.

[@LewisSteele_]

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·2m
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool will likely spend the next month or so setting up moves for the summer and hold their nerve
this window.

[@LewisSteele_]

Hold their nerve :lmao

Absolute brilliant. Lets hope trying to be too smart for our own good doesnt come back to bite us in the ass yet again. So whats Hughes been doing for the last 6 months if hes waiting till the next month to set up summer targets.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36497 on: Today at 05:28:24 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:17:21 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·4m
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool are insistent Chiesa is a long-term project and Slot has never given an indication that he is frustrated by the player's inability to stake a more consistent claim.

[@ptgorst] https://liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/federico-chiesa-stance-not-without-30681428

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·3m
[🟢] NEW: Alphonso Davies amongst others is a potential option at left-back.

[@LewisSteele_]

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·2m
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool will likely spend the next month or so setting up moves for the summer and hold their nerve
this window.

[@LewisSteele_]

hold their nerve being code for pray to god Konate and Gomez come back soon and dont get another injury for the rest of the season.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36498 on: Today at 05:30:07 pm »
Hold their nerve is a new one.

Also those comments are dumb, Hughes doesnt have to spend January lining up transfers for the summer, he can do that any time.

Also not sure about a 27 year old who has injury problems being a long term thing.
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36499 on: Today at 05:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:23:12 pm
"Hold their nerve this window",that's a new one.  :D

It takes nerve to keep your powder dry
Online JasonF

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36500 on: Today at 05:37:24 pm »
I take "holding their nerve" to mean waiting for the right player (they're not always available in January), as we did with Konaté while people were going crazy wanting us to sign the likes of Ćaleta-Car and Carmo in the window before.

It'd be nice if the right players were available in January, but we know if they're not, we don't really do short-term if we can avoid it.
Online newterp

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36501 on: Today at 05:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 05:30:43 pm
It takes nerve to keep your powder dry

And fill the warchest for next summer. Which will of course be "handed" to Slot.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36502 on: Today at 05:39:59 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:37:24 pm
I take "holding their nerve" to mean waiting for the right player (they're not always available in January), as we did with Konaté while people were going crazy wanting us to sign the likes of Ćaleta-Car and Carmo in the window before.

It'd be nice if the right players were available in January, but we know if they're not, we don't really do short-term if we can avoid it.

For us, they never seem to be available.
Online clinical

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36503 on: Today at 05:41:41 pm »
I just hope we don't make the same mistake as 20/21
