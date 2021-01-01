Chest-beating stuff, Im ready run through walls after reading that.



Now, imagine those players Slot wants are only attainable in the summer (most likely) and imagine we still win the league without the worst case scenario on the injury front playing out (most likely), why do you need to draw up situations that rouse anger from yourself and others when you could literally look at the league table, invest in a recliner and enjoy the season with what we have here? We have everything to appreciate already at the club here yet still people want more, its barmy.



I appreciate the sentiment mate, I think the anger comes from watching Klopp trying to climb Everest with the net spend of a mid table club, we could quite easily be sitting here on 21 league titles if we'd full backed him, FSG are great business men but how much do they truly want to put league titles in the cabinet?Then you look at the unbelievable job Slot is doing and how pathetically FSG and Hughes have backed him, 2 Summer deals totally gone tits up and a token Chiesa transfer, nothing compared to how other clubs have backed their manager.Then we have the best 2 players in the entire Premier League in VVD an Salah, both desperately wanting to stay here and help Slot build, yet Hughes is dragging this on to the point where other teams can talk to them, where they can be distracted at a crucial moment in our history by other clubs offeringthem big contracts.Hughes is a very very lucky boy that we are doing so well at present, if things go tits up from here then Hughes and FSG will be crucified by the fanbase.In the meantime, I will invest in that recliner and fully enjoy the brilliance Arne Slot has served up.