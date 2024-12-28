I'd say there are gaps in the squad where it would be useful.
Midfield there's already a space, and given the lack of interest Slot has in playing Endo we could have moved him on (he had offers it seems) and signed a younger player to fill that space. People will say "what about Bajcetic?" but there's really no downside to having two young players competing for places, it gives us a backup if one is struggling and worst case we just sell one.
Left back we perhaps had an opportunity to be ruthless. Sign a young third choice player knowing that Tsimikas has fitness issues and Robertson can't play as often, if they perform well then they play more often, and we give Tsimikas/Andy a decision to make in the summer regarding whether they want to move on for more regular play time.
Up top we arguably had a chance to do similar in that right forward position, but we gambled on Chiesa.
But for nearly all of those positions we have a young player at the club. In midfield Mortons here and hasnt played, Bajcetic is out on loan with a view to potentially playing here next season. Do we really need to sign a third young midfielder of that ilk that probably wont play? Im not so sure.
We could have been ruthless with Robbo/Tsimikas, but two for the position is plenty, whilst we could have kept Owen Beck around but I think getting those consistent appearances are more beneficial than him staying and playing 5-10 games. Likewise with the forwards, we have Danns whos a prospect, Doaks getting minutes and could have been kept, Koumas is also showing potential. Are these players really worth replacing with other young players or do we keep them around and try and maintain a path for them into the squad?
I suppose the point Im making is, we have an abundance of youthful talent emerging in pretty much every area on the field, Im not sure theres tons of need for us to add other young players that will only block their path here, there arent many opportunities as it is, signing more young players who only want to play regularly, which we probably cant guarantee, seems pretty pointless to me, whilst spending vast sums on young/inexperienced players just isnt out MO.