While I'm disappointed by how lax they are in supporting the manager, I do see the merits. We don't panic and throw money at players we're then stuck with on high wages, we have possibly the best hit rate in the league and we've been winning trophies off the back of that.



I do think we're missing a big opportunity though. If the recruitment team are so confident in their abiity to procure talent that will appreciate in value, why not pad the squad with young talent who can be sold for a profit after a season or two if they feel they're not getting enough minutes?



It's also just really frustrating to see us come so close so often and run out of steam. Hopefully our efforts to conserve energy under Slot help us later in the season.



I mean, we do accumulate young talent that will appreciate in value, look at Elliott, SVDB, Carvalho etc now the next few coming through are Doak, Bajcetic, Nyoni and Rio. I sort of get your point but Im not really sure theres much room within the squad as it currently is to be developing more young lads than we already are. Most of this squads at peak age/level. Lets imagine we signed Archie Gray in the summer, whos a decent prospect, wed have needed to pay £30m (not far off what we paid for Mac Allister), for a player whod get 5-10 games max, would probably become frustrated and end up looking for a loan. Thats a big sum to send out on loan when you can do what we currently do which is get them younger, properly analyse them in house and decide to sell them on for a profit or use them in the squad.I like the idea of signing younger players but its been pretty clear over the years that thats a much riskier, more difficult market to win in and guarantee success. When you could just do what weve always done, which is sign developed players who are ready to elevate their game for their peak years. I think the clubs model of who we sign and profile we go after is spot on, it would be nice if managed to get 1/2 more in though.