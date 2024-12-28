« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 907 908 909 910 911 [912]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1405111 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,855
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36440 on: Today at 10:14:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:51:08 pm
  :D I don't look at Sports Illustrated for the footie mate...

Well if you ever make the swimsuit edition, I'll buy a copy for every member of RAWK~.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,426
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36441 on: Today at 10:33:15 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:11:54 am
Looking thin at the back. Wonder if we might do something if Joes hamstring injury is a bad one.

Agree, I mean it's not as if Konate is also coming back from an injury and we'll have to rotate him carefully as the weeks go on.

If we are to do one signing this winter, get a centre back in for the squad.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,726
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36442 on: Today at 10:38:57 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 09:55:10 am
Well Slot did say he's happy with the squad he has, and reminded everyone that we all thought he was mad when he said it in the summer, so maybe he doesn't want any new signings 🤷🏻‍♂️

Slot knows how desperate the media are to latch on to any crumb of discord that they can spin for weeks, I doubt he'll express any hint of demanding more.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36443 on: Today at 10:43:26 am »
Imagine a scenario where we are in such a position of strength to win the title, that Slot wants a centre half and a holding midfielder to secure the push for the league, and Hughes and FSG do absolutely nothing to help their manager again with big injuries to VVD and Gravenberch derailing our season from Feb onwards.

Now imagine that clusterfuck of a club Chelsea going out and finding ways to back their manager in the market again and it results in Chelsea pipping us to the title.

I mean, that's not gonna happen but just imagine the anger.  It's time for FSG and Hughes to fully back our manager.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36444 on: Today at 10:46:44 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:58:42 pm
Another centre back needed.
Richard Hughes should start focusing on areas of need and bin that "opportunistic" crap.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,857
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36445 on: Today at 10:49:24 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:43:26 am
Imagine a scenario where we are in such a position of strength to win the title, that Slot wants a centre half and a holding midfielder to secure the push for the league, and Hughes and FSG do absolutely nothing to help their manager again with big injuries to VVD and Gravenberch derailing our season from Feb onwards. Now imagine that clusterfuck of a club Chelsea going out and finding ways to back their manager in the market again and it results in Chelsea pipping us to the title. I mean, that's not gonna happen but just imagine the anger.  It's time for FSG and Hughes to fully back our manager.

Edwards and his team don't see their role as 'supporting the title push'. Pretty sure it doesn't even come into their thinking - and that is based on a number of previous transfer windows. Every time they had to react to a squad depleted by injuries, it was done through gritted teeth, they bought cheap stop gaps and it barely helped. They see themselves as long term strategists, working towards a long term plans they've set for themselves. Titles and trophies are, if they happen, a result of something they did years ago - not a live thing, they can impact in the here and now. So yeah, if we get unlucky with injuries - that scenario is quite possible.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36446 on: Today at 10:54:40 am »
Who would be a realistic CB target?

CBs for Klopp were hard to come by, think weve signed 1 in 7 years?

Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,538
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36447 on: Today at 11:03:27 am »
This is where choo choo is gonna come in handy.

ok endo. whatever.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,726
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36448 on: Today at 11:09:09 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:49:24 am
Edwards and his team don't see their role as 'supporting the title push'. Pretty sure it doesn't even come into their thinking - and that is based on a number of previous transfer windows. Every time they had to react to a squad depleted by injuries, it was done through gritted teeth, they bought cheap stop gaps and it barely helped. They see themselves as long term strategists, working towards a long term plans they've set for themselves. Titles and trophies are, if they happen, a result of something they did years ago - not a live thing, they can impact in the here and now. So yeah, if we get unlucky with injuries - that scenario is quite possible.

Yeah I've said similar. Their goal is likely something else entirely, like getting the maximum squad market value for the money they have available. I wouldn't be shocked if that's why the deals for van Dijk and Salah are stalling, they'd be committing a lot of wages to players with reduced market value due to their age.

Their objectives clearly overlap with the goal of winning titles, and losing top four would likely panic them due to the financial impact, but that's the extent of it.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,961
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36449 on: Today at 11:22:13 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:43:26 am
Imagine a scenario where we are in such a position of strength to win the title, that Slot wants a centre half and a holding midfielder to secure the push for the league, and Hughes and FSG do absolutely nothing to help their manager again with big injuries to VVD and Gravenberch derailing our season from Feb onwards.

Now imagine that clusterfuck of a club Chelsea going out and finding ways to back their manager in the market again and it results in Chelsea pipping us to the title.

I mean, that's not gonna happen but just imagine the anger.  It's time for FSG and Hughes to fully back our manager.

Chest-beating stuff, Im ready run through walls after reading that.

Now, imagine those players Slot wants are only attainable in the summer (most likely) and imagine we still win the league without the worst case scenario on the injury front playing out (most likely), why do you need to draw up situations that rouse anger from yourself and others when you could literally look at the league table, invest in a recliner and enjoy the season with what we have here? We have everything to appreciate already at the club here yet still people want more, its barmy.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36450 on: Today at 11:23:41 am »
Edwards and co will have set goals like in all other business roles but we are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Our club should be able to compete for trophies if you go down the happy to be top 4 route you are in danger of becoming a Spurs.

Be interesting to see if we make a move in Jan for anyone.
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 768
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36451 on: Today at 11:24:46 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:43:26 am
Imagine a scenario where we are in such a position of strength to win the title, that Slot wants a centre half and a holding midfielder to secure the push for the league, and Hughes and FSG do absolutely nothing to help their manager again with big injuries to VVD and Gravenberch derailing our season from Feb onwards.

Now imagine that clusterfuck of a club Chelsea going out and finding ways to back their manager in the market again and it results in Chelsea pipping us to the title.

I mean, that's not gonna happen but just imagine the anger.  It's time for FSG and Hughes to fully back our manager.

Im not sure signing people to avoid utterly ridiculous, hyperbolic scenarios is the way any team really worksapart from Chelsea
Logged

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,894
  • Natural Police
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36452 on: Today at 11:24:58 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:46:44 am
Richard Hughes should start focusing on areas of need and bin that "opportunistic" crap.

His competency worries me
Logged
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,671
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36453 on: Today at 11:34:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 28, 2024, 07:05:41 pm
Probably Klopp and Ljinders getting more power and Klopp taking more responsibility for transfers and choice of players.

Isnt that just natural when your successful and you have the love of the fans unconditionally


Imo itll be the same for Slot if keeps going as he is
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,726
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36454 on: Today at 11:36:43 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:23:41 am
Edwards and co will have set goals like in all other business roles but we are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Our club should be able to compete for trophies if you go down the happy to be top 4 route you are in danger of becoming a Spurs.

Be interesting to see if we make a move in Jan for anyone.

While I'm disappointed by how lax they are in supporting the manager, I do see the merits. We don't panic and throw money at players we're then stuck with on high wages, we have possibly the best hit rate in the league and we've been winning trophies off the back of that.

I do think we're missing a big opportunity though. If the recruitment team are so confident in their abiity to procure talent that will appreciate in value, why not pad the squad with young talent who can be sold for a profit after a season or two if they feel they're not getting enough minutes?

It's also just really frustrating to see us come so close so often and run out of steam. Hopefully our efforts to conserve energy under Slot help us later in the season.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,426
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36455 on: Today at 11:37:11 am »
Imagine a scenario soo ridiculous it is too stupid even for thread?


Now take away the number you first thought of and go off to have a wank.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,465
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36456 on: Today at 11:45:16 am »
Massive, massive months ahead with crucial games akimbo....and as our defence appears to be part constructed of papier-mache and cling-film....it'd make sense to try and reinforce it as we push for honours ....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36457 on: Today at 11:46:22 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:36:43 am
While I'm disappointed by how lax they are in supporting the manager, I do see the merits. We don't panic and throw money at players we're then stuck with on high wages, we have possibly the best hit rate in the league and we've been winning trophies off the back of that.

I do think we're missing a big opportunity though. If the recruitment team are so confident in their abiity to procure talent that will appreciate in value, why not pad the squad with young talent who can be sold for a profit after a season or two if they feel they're not getting enough minutes?

It's also just really frustrating to see us come so close so often and run out of steam. Hopefully our efforts to conserve energy under Slot help us later in the season.
We signed Chiesa on decent wages which is contradictory. Great player but it flies in the face of the strategy because the impression is that they only commit when their due diligence indicates it's good value.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:48:49 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36458 on: Today at 11:58:24 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:45:16 am
Massive, massive months ahead with crucial games akimbo....and as our defence appears to be part constructed of papier-mache and cling-film....it'd make sense to try and reinforce it as we push for honours ....

Whilst things are going great at the moment, a couple of key signings almost guarantee the title. Those signings in a January window wouldn't be easy but we should be doing all we can to make it happen.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,961
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36459 on: Today at 11:59:36 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:36:43 am
While I'm disappointed by how lax they are in supporting the manager, I do see the merits. We don't panic and throw money at players we're then stuck with on high wages, we have possibly the best hit rate in the league and we've been winning trophies off the back of that.

I do think we're missing a big opportunity though. If the recruitment team are so confident in their abiity to procure talent that will appreciate in value, why not pad the squad with young talent who can be sold for a profit after a season or two if they feel they're not getting enough minutes?

It's also just really frustrating to see us come so close so often and run out of steam. Hopefully our efforts to conserve energy under Slot help us later in the season.

I mean, we do accumulate young talent that will appreciate in value, look at Elliott, SVDB, Carvalho etc now the next few coming through are Doak, Bajcetic, Nyoni and Rio. I sort of get your point but Im not really sure theres much room within the squad as it currently is to be developing more young lads than we already are. Most of this squads at peak age/level. Lets imagine we signed Archie Gray in the summer, whos a decent prospect, wed have needed to pay £30m (not far off what we paid for Mac Allister), for a player whod get 5-10 games max, would probably become frustrated and end up looking for a loan. Thats a big sum to send out on loan when you can do what we currently do which is get them younger, properly analyse them in house and decide to sell them on for a profit or use them in the squad.

I like the idea of signing younger players but its been pretty clear over the years that thats a much riskier, more difficult market to win in and guarantee success. When you could just do what weve always done, which is sign developed players who are ready to elevate their game for their peak years. I think the clubs model of who we sign and profile we go after is spot on, it would be nice if managed to get 1/2 more in though.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,734
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36460 on: Today at 12:01:45 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:43:26 am
Imagine a scenario where we are in such a position of strength to win the title, that Slot wants a centre half and a holding midfielder to secure the push for the league, and Hughes and FSG do absolutely nothing to help their manager again with big injuries to VVD and Gravenberch derailing our season from Feb onwards.

Now imagine that clusterfuck of a club Chelsea going out and finding ways to back their manager in the market again and it results in Chelsea pipping us to the title.

I mean, that's not gonna happen but just imagine the anger.  It's time for FSG and Hughes to fully back our manager.

Imagine winning the champions league and only adding Harvey Elliott and Sepp Van Den Berg when you're at the absolute pinnacle of success and will never be better placed to attract players. People dreamt up all kinds of extrapolations about what we were going to do with the "warchest"

FSG have a strategy (Sell to buy), only an exceptional circumstance such as a massive injury list would cause them to change and that will result in the club looking for an opportunistic Kabak/Davies/Chiesa/Arthur style bridging deal



« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:22 pm by Asam »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,392
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36461 on: Today at 12:30:59 pm »
Amazingly I actually think the centreback position isnt a situation that needs addressing, with the fact that we have four, all four get games. That would be a case of short term thinking. Of course thats different if we have a mad 2020/21 situation.

Still want a midfielder though.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,726
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36462 on: Today at 12:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:59:36 am
I mean, we do accumulate young talent that will appreciate in value, look at Elliott, SVDB, Carvalho etc now the next few coming through are Doak, Bajcetic, Nyoni and Rio. I sort of get your point but Im not really sure theres much room within the squad as it currently is to be developing more young lads than we already are. Most of this squads at peak age/level. Lets imagine we signed Archie Gray in the summer, whos a decent prospect, wed have needed to pay £30m (not far off what we paid for Mac Allister), for a player whod get 5-10 games max, would probably become frustrated and end up looking for a loan. Thats a big sum to send out on loan when you can do what we currently do which is get them younger, properly analyse them in house and decide to sell them on for a profit or use them in the squad.

I like the idea of signing younger players but its been pretty clear over the years that thats a much riskier, more difficult market to win in and guarantee success. When you could just do what weve always done, which is sign developed players who are ready to elevate their game for their peak years. I think the clubs model of who we sign and profile we go after is spot on, it would be nice if managed to get 1/2 more in though.

I'd say there are gaps in the squad where it would be useful.

Midfield there's already a space, and given the lack of interest Slot has in playing Endo we could have moved him on (he had offers it seems) and signed a younger player to fill that space. People will say "what about Bajcetic?" but there's really no downside to having two young players competing for places, it gives us a backup if one is struggling and worst case we just sell one.

Left back we perhaps had an opportunity to be ruthless. Sign a young third choice player knowing that Tsimikas has fitness issues and Robertson can't play as often, if they perform well then they play more often, and we give Tsimikas/Andy a decision to make in the summer regarding whether they want to move on for more regular play time.

Up top we arguably had a chance to do similar in that right forward position, but we gambled on Chiesa.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36463 on: Today at 01:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:56:49 pm
I'd say there are gaps in the squad where it would be useful.

Midfield there's already a space, and given the lack of interest Slot has in playing Endo we could have moved him on (he had offers it seems) and signed a younger player to fill that space. People will say "what about Bajcetic?" but there's really no downside to having two young players competing for places, it gives us a backup if one is struggling and worst case we just sell one.

Left back we perhaps had an opportunity to be ruthless. Sign a young third choice player knowing that Tsimikas has fitness issues and Robertson can't play as often, if they perform well then they play more often, and we give Tsimikas/Andy a decision to make in the summer regarding whether they want to move on for more regular play time.

Up top we arguably had a chance to do similar in that right forward position, but we gambled on Chiesa.
Gomez can play at LB. Signing another CB would cover that.
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 768
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36464 on: Today at 01:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:56:49 pm
Left back we perhaps had an opportunity to be ruthless. Sign a young third choice player knowing that Tsimikas has fitness issues and Robertson can't play as often, if they perform well then they play more often, and we give Tsimikas/Andy a decision to make in the summer regarding whether they want to move on for more regular play time.

We got a new manager in the summer. People might think its an excuse but Im sure hed have wanted a good look at the squad, particularly those who have been very important players for us, before deciding he wants someone new. It wouldnt have been ruthless, just a bit daft. I imagine its very much on the agenda for the coming summer.

People (not aimed at you) seem to have this odd idea about squads. Weve got four first team CBs, one of them is apparently due back in the next few games and well see about Gomez (but by most accounts, maybe between 1-2 months at worst). You dont go and panic to sign another CB in that situation. This is literally what the squad is there for
Logged

Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,995
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36465 on: Today at 01:06:45 pm »
Hato who is a left back / center back would be of interest.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,726
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36466 on: Today at 01:12:50 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 01:03:41 pm
We got a new manager in the summer. People might think its an excuse but Im sure hed have wanted a good look at the squad, particularly those who have been very important players for us, before deciding he wants someone new. It wouldnt have been ruthless, just a bit daft. I imagine its very much on the agenda for the coming summer.

People (not aimed at you) seem to have this odd idea about squads. Weve got four first team CBs, one of them is apparently due back in the next few games and well see about Gomez (but by most accounts, maybe between 1-2 months at worst). You dont go and panic to sign another CB in that situation. This is literally what the squad is there for


I think the concern is that there's always an excuse in the summer, that's swiftly followed by "no value in January". We supposedly signed a manager who is close stylistically to the previous manager for continuity, but then also can't sign players until he'd had time to evaluate, but also can't sign players in January due to "value".

Next summer we'll either lose a couple of stars and need a very good summer to stand still, or we sign them all up but then their wages become the new excuse.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36467 on: Today at 01:18:38 pm »
So what cb should we sign.

Remember it has to be a player who will fit into our system perfectly and be able to slot in right away.
Logged

Online SantaAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,979
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36468 on: Today at 01:23:46 pm »
Don't forget about RB. We're down to just one left after Bradley and Gomez's injuries
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,961
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36469 on: Today at 01:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:56:49 pm
I'd say there are gaps in the squad where it would be useful.

Midfield there's already a space, and given the lack of interest Slot has in playing Endo we could have moved him on (he had offers it seems) and signed a younger player to fill that space. People will say "what about Bajcetic?" but there's really no downside to having two young players competing for places, it gives us a backup if one is struggling and worst case we just sell one.

Left back we perhaps had an opportunity to be ruthless. Sign a young third choice player knowing that Tsimikas has fitness issues and Robertson can't play as often, if they perform well then they play more often, and we give Tsimikas/Andy a decision to make in the summer regarding whether they want to move on for more regular play time.

Up top we arguably had a chance to do similar in that right forward position, but we gambled on Chiesa.

But for nearly all of those positions we have a young player at the club. In midfield Mortons here and hasnt played, Bajcetic is out on loan with a view to potentially playing here next season. Do we really need to sign a third young midfielder of that ilk that probably wont play? Im not so sure.

We could have been ruthless with Robbo/Tsimikas, but two for the position is plenty, whilst we could have kept Owen Beck around but I think getting those consistent appearances are more beneficial than him staying and playing 5-10 games. Likewise with the forwards, we have Danns whos a prospect, Doaks getting minutes and could have been kept, Koumas is also showing potential. Are these players really worth replacing with other young players or do we keep them around and try and maintain a path for them into the squad?

I suppose the point Im making is, we have an abundance of youthful talent emerging in pretty much every area on the field, Im not sure theres tons of need for us to add other young players that will only block their path here, there arent many opportunities as it is, signing more young players who only want to play regularly, which we probably cant guarantee, seems pretty pointless to me, whilst spending vast sums on young/inexperienced players just isnt out MO.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36470 on: Today at 01:51:02 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:18:38 pm
So what cb should we sign.

Remember it has to be a player who will fit into our system perfectly and be able to slot in right away.
A left footed centre back who can cover LB, a versatile player like Gomez for the left hand side.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36471 on: Today at 01:51:13 pm »
How many spots do we actually have available for Prem and CL spots in squad?

And if limited then selling or loaning out is also a factor in Jan.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,077
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36472 on: Today at 01:57:57 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:51:02 pm
A left footed centre back who can cover LB, a versatile player like Gomez for the left hand side.
We've been linked (by Samie, at least) to Jorrel Hato who would fit that profile, but I think he's only around 1.8m so not great for the cb position in the PL.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,019
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36473 on: Today at 02:00:06 pm »
Mountain Man is having second thought's...

Quote
Martin Zubimendi is still greatly seduced by the Premier League. 👀

[@diarioas]
Logged

Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,706
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36474 on: Today at 02:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:00:06 pm
Mountain Man is having second thought's...

Suddenly, the top of the table looks more appealing than the top of a mountain eh?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36475 on: Today at 03:33:18 pm »
What's the feeling about lobbing in a £10m for Tah to get him here now?
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online L.Suarez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • When there snow hope, support.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36476 on: Today at 03:43:30 pm »
Hato seems a perfect fit for what we need, hope we go for him.
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 768
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36477 on: Today at 03:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 03:33:18 pm
What's the feeling about lobbing in a £10m for Tah to get him here now?

Why would we spend money on someone we wouldnt want on a free?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,765
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36478 on: Today at 04:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Today at 02:26:52 pm
Suddenly, the top of the table looks more appealing than the top of a mountain eh?

Who says the Premier League team is us?
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,426
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36479 on: Today at 04:05:10 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:00:30 pm
Who says the Premier League team is us?

If it is Manchester City, he might be better off staying in the mountains and learning more about modern living.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 907 908 909 910 911 [912]   Go Up
« previous next »
 