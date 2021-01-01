« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

PeterTheRed

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 10:36:49 pm
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 10:16:01 pm
So are you telling me I can't have cheeky Cherki Peter?

We could probably accomodate Cherki, considering that his price tag and his wages would be reasonable. Also, we could probably find the minutes for him by selling Endo and Morton (cumulative 420 minutes so far this season), and by playing Szoboszlai more often in a deeper position, which would slightly decrease the playing time of Gravenberch and Mac Allister.

Quote from: G Richards on Today at 10:24:47 pm
Depends on who the new midfielder is. As a hypothetical lets try Zubimendi.

He goes high up the pecking order, above Jones, at least.

How much should he cost? If there is a release clause, that will dictate the price. Think I read 60M somewhere. That seems a fair price given the quality.

Wages? I wouldnt know, but presumably he gets a very nice increase moving to a bigger and richer club. Then within our own structure he would not be top tier, but would be secondary tier, whatever that equates to moving forward. My guess is 150k per week, maybe 180k, but I dont know what the wages will be moving forward. We are, sensibly, trying to keep some sort of manageable structure.

Zubimendi would be a bit more difficult to accomodate. Unlike Cherki, he would expect to be a starter, would cost more in terms of transfer fee and will be on higher wages. Endo and Morton will definitely need to leave, but also the playing time of Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Jones will decrease. In the short term we could probably manage, but in the long term it won't be so easy to keep them all happy ...
PeterTheRed

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 10:38:51 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:33:06 pm
How many games a season do people think a player needs to keep them happy?

It is not about the number of games, or even the minutes of playing time. It is about the number of starts, especially in the bigger games ...
Schmidt

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 10:44:39 pm
How many games starts a season do people think a player needs to keep them happy?
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 10:45:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:27:54 pm
I love these theories, but when I ask a direct question, I always get some blurred answer. Therefore, I would try to put my questions as simple as possible, and I expect direct answers. Lets start from here:

1. Gravenberch - 1.957 minutes
2. Mac Allister - 1.627 minutes
3. Szoboszlai - 1.570 minutes
4. Jones - 1.092 minutes
5. Endo - 258 minutes
6. Morton - 162 minutes
7. Elliott - 126 minutes
8. Nyoni - 112 minutes
9. McConnell - 27 minutes

- Where exactly in the pecking order you put this new midfielder?
- How much should he cost in terms of transfer fee?
- How much should his wages be?

If you don't have the answer to these questions, please don't bother replying ...

Gravenberch, Mac Allister and someone like Zubimendi, would be the primary players for the double pivot. Szoboszlai as the 10 with Elliott getting some minutes there too. Jones getting game time in both the double pivot and as a 10.

Endo and Morton to leave on perm deals. McConnell on loan as had been planned in the summer anyway. And Nyoni is fine right now just training with the first team and playing for the U21/stealing some minutes in the League Cup.
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 10:50:52 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:44:39 pm
How many games starts a season do people think a player needs to keep them happy?

Can I phone a friend 😉
Jayo10

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 11:00:38 pm
Talk of Kerkez favouring a move to United over ourselves, due to supposed family connection. They are all huge United fans apparently
Lynndenberries

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 11:08:23 pm
Slot isnt going to start Endo, Morton, or Elliott in the league until he has no choice. The first half of the season has shown that. If we cant accommodate more than four players for three spots, then why do we have Chiesa and Nunez in attack? Over the course of 38 league matches and 8-15 CL matches, theres plenty of minutes for another midfielder. Just look at the difference a week of rest made to Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, and Gravenberch this past weekend.

Beyond that, Slot wanted another midfielder this summer!
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.
