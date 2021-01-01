So are you telling me I can't have cheeky Cherki Peter?



Depends on who the new midfielder is. As a hypothetical lets try Zubimendi.



He goes high up the pecking order, above Jones, at least.



How much should he cost? If there is a release clause, that will dictate the price. Think I read 60M somewhere. That seems a fair price given the quality.



Wages? I wouldnt know, but presumably he gets a very nice increase moving to a bigger and richer club. Then within our own structure he would not be top tier, but would be secondary tier, whatever that equates to moving forward. My guess is 150k per week, maybe 180k, but I dont know what the wages will be moving forward. We are, sensibly, trying to keep some sort of manageable structure.



We could probably accomodate Cherki, considering that his price tag and his wages would be reasonable. Also, we could probably find the minutes for him by selling Endo and Morton (cumulative 420 minutes so far this season), and by playing Szoboszlai more often in a deeper position, which would slightly decrease the playing time of Gravenberch and Mac Allister.Zubimendi would be a bit more difficult to accomodate. Unlike Cherki, he would expect to be a starter, would cost more in terms of transfer fee and will be on higher wages. Endo and Morton will definitely need to leave, but also the playing time of Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Jones will decrease. In the short term we could probably manage, but in the long term it won't be so easy to keep them all happy ...