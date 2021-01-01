« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Magix:
Having Zubimendi or another starting-level 6 in the mix would just mean the midfielders would see as much rotation as Diaz and Gakpo see in attack. Grav would start one game, be benched the next and maybe get on in the 60+ mark, and vice versa for the new 6. Ideally the new addition should be able to play 8 (or more positions), which would effectively create a strong, starting-calibre pool of Grav, Macca, Szobo, Jones and new-face. Plenty of game time for every midfielder.

The thing to address is fluency might be affected, but looking at the form of Diaz and Gakpo and Szobo who gets rested and rotated, this is prob not gonna be an issue, with the way Slot rotates.
