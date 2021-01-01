« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1380804 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36080 on: Yesterday at 04:02:22 pm »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:59:58 pm
Can, Sahin... who am I missing

Would Kabak count? Turkish but came from the German league?
What's your pleasure?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36081 on: Yesterday at 04:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:12:44 am
Seen us linked with Nico Gonzalez (FC Porto, formerly Barca) on one of the aggregators the other day. Hed be a very interesting move.
Someone on Reddit said we have sent scouts to watch him and Varela a few times.

Looks a tidy multi functional midfielder who can play in the 6 and 8 role.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36082 on: Yesterday at 04:12:50 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 03:57:34 pm
Quoting from his Wiki page;

'He is widely regarded as one of the best young footballers in the world.'


Giving me Neighbours/Milan Jovanovic vibes.

But this kid really is.  :D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36083 on: Yesterday at 04:13:10 pm »
Quote from: A bit more thought on Yesterday at 04:02:22 pm
Would Kabak count? Turkish but came from the German league?

Yes and Yesil too.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36084 on: Yesterday at 04:16:36 pm »
According to Ballague, Zubimendi wants to come to the PL.

Suspect hell end up at City. But got to feel like if were interested wed have a chance of going back in for him.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36085 on: Yesterday at 04:17:30 pm »
The mountains of Manchester are shit mate.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36086 on: Yesterday at 04:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:17:30 pm
The mountains of Manchester are shit mate.

The name Manchester comes from the hills that surround it. The Romans thought they looked like tits.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36087 on: Yesterday at 04:51:44 pm »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:59:58 pm
Can, Sahin... who am I missing
the hardest one tbf! Samed Yesil
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36088 on: Yesterday at 04:52:35 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 04:16:36 pm
According to Ballague, Zubimendi wants to come to the PL.

Suspect hell end up at City. But got to feel like if were interested wed have a chance of going back in for him.

As far as I know, we're still the only team outside of his boyhood club he's ever agreed to sign for. I would have thought if we're still interested and have remained in touch as was rumoured, we're the more likely destination.

Moving to City, even ignoring their current situation and the possible sanctions would be a weird decision for him in my opinion.

I'm sure he'd back himself to be the main man as footballers are usually not lacking in self confidence, but positioning yourself as Rodri's backup for club and country isn't the smartest move IMO.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36089 on: Yesterday at 05:06:55 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 04:16:36 pm
According to Ballague, Zubimendi wants to come to the PL.

Suspect hell end up at City. But got to feel like if were interested wed have a chance of going back in for him.

But how often would he play at Man Cheaty when Rodri is back?

That's a gamble
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36090 on: Yesterday at 05:32:34 pm »
Yildiz is quality. If he had a bit more acceleration, he would be unstoppable, but still a very tidy player. There's no way Juve sell for £32m to a PL team??? How strapped for cash are they?

Nico Gonzalez doesn't strike me as being good enough for us (based purely off what I can find on Youtube). Looks like a not-so-talented left-footed Matheus Nunes
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36091 on: Yesterday at 06:21:12 pm »
Cant be so bad if youve been watching left footed compilations of him considering hes right footed  ;)

Havent watched tons of him for Porto, liked what I seen at Barca. The player I seen there was a slower, burly midfielder with good technique and tempo to his game. That could well have changed at Porto, but Nunes was a box to box player who could dribble through traffic, very athletic but probably a bit lightweight.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36092 on: Yesterday at 06:33:50 pm »
I think Zubimendi would be silly to join City. Once Rodri is back then he's firmly 2nd choice every week. Chance of Premier League sanctions too and Guardiola surely doesn't have long left in the job. If he decides to go there for what will probably only be the one big move of his career then it's going to be a big mistake IMO.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36093 on: Yesterday at 07:56:08 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:42:27 am
Make your mind up Peter. Not so long ago you was insinuating there was room for us to sign Cherki.

Someone will definitely need to leave if we sign Cherki. Most likely Morton, with Szoboszlai getting more minutes in the double pivot ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36094 on: Yesterday at 07:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:34:12 am
The players we can sell and upgrade on in January are:

Endo
Morton

The ones we should consider for next summer:

Tsimakis
Nunez or Jota
Chiesa (if he doesn't adapt or become a player who is capable of playing at least once a week)
Beck - Will he make the cut?

This is the sensible answer I was expecting ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36095 on: Yesterday at 08:02:50 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 04:16:36 pm
According to Ballague, Zubimendi wants to come to the PL.

Suspect hell end up at City. But got to feel like if were interested wed have a chance of going back in for him.

We put in a lot of ground work for him but have we moved on with the emergence of Gravenberch?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36096 on: Yesterday at 08:05:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Yesterday at 06:33:50 pm
I think Zubimendi would be silly to join City. Once Rodri is back then he's firmly 2nd choice every week. Chance of Premier League sanctions too and Guardiola surely doesn't have long left in the job. If he decides to go there for what will probably only be the one big move of his career then it's going to be a big mistake IMO.

If Zubimendi came here would he get the lion's share of minutes with Gravenberch being the understudy? Are you going to spend 50m on Zubimendi now?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36097 on: Yesterday at 08:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:50:48 pm
Liverpool have set their sights on Kenan Yildiz.

Yildiz could be available for £32m.

[@CorSport]

I seriously doubt that Yildiz would be available for as little as £32 million, unless we are talking about some sort of a release clause. Superb talent, currently playing on the left for Juventus, but has mostly played as a No.10 during his career so far. I would be absolutely delighted if we could get him. It would be a massive coup ...

https://youtu.be/DUM8Qi_JKeY
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36098 on: Yesterday at 08:13:38 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:05:31 pm
If Zubimendi came here would he get the lion's share of minutes with Gravenberch being the understudy? Are you going to spend 50m on Zubimendi now?

I think they will spend a lot of time playing together in the double pivot. Zubimendi's playing time will come marginally from Gravenberch, but mostly from Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo and Morton ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36099 on: Yesterday at 08:22:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:13:38 pm
I think they will spend a lot of time playing together in the double pivot. Zubimendi's playing time will come marginally from Gravenberch, but mostly from Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo and Morton ...

I think this is right. Although seeing as Morton and Endo have played almost no minutes in the league I suspect its more likely to be Szoboslai, Jones and Mac he takes the minutes off.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36100 on: Yesterday at 08:45:06 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 04:16:36 pm
According to Ballague, Zubimendi wants to come to the PL.

Suspect hell end up at City. But got to feel like if were interested wed have a chance of going back in for him.

Didn't the Athletic come out recently and say he wasn't on their radar anymore?

I suspect it would be us or Arsenal if he were to come
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36101 on: Yesterday at 08:48:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:09:46 pm
I seriously doubt that Yildiz would be available for as little as £32 million, unless we are talking about some sort of a release clause. Superb talent, currently playing on the left for Juventus, but has mostly played as a No.10 during his career so far. I would be absolutely delighted if we could get him. It would be a massive coup ...

https://youtu.be/DUM8Qi_JKeY

I don;t think it will be that low but juve apprently need money as they want to buy two midfielders for Motta.  :D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36102 on: Yesterday at 08:49:33 pm »
Grav, Dom and Mac have all played a lot of minutes already this season with a lot of football left to go, and all three appear to be mainstays in their national teams too. We absolutely can bring in another midfielder who'll take minutes away from all three of them, keeping all three relatively well rested and adding some competition for places.

Gravenberch alone has played close to 2000 minutes already, plus regular internationals. We've already had a big slice of luck with the derby being postponed just as he was starting to look tired, and the games are only going to get harder as we hopefully press on in the cups.

We've been in this position before and too often it has ended with us crashing out of every competition because the players just can't run any more.

Maybe we should stop stressing about having too many good players?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36103 on: Yesterday at 09:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:45:06 pm
Didn't the Athletic come out recently and say he wasn't on their radar anymore?

I suspect it would be us or Arsenal if he were to come

This is what Sam Lee of The Athletic said
Quote
At the risk of causing a meltdown before I go, City sources are indicating that neither Bruno Guimaraes or Martin Zubimendi are targets for January
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36104 on: Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:48:06 pm
I don;t think it will be that low but juve apprently need money as they want to buy two midfielders for Motta.  :D

Mad to sell anywhere near that low. Good player, ton of potential. He'll be a unit when he fills out.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36105 on: Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 05:06:55 pm
But how often would he play at Man Cheaty when Rodri is back?

That's a gamble

probably a lot.  Their midfield needs a complete overhaul and, from what I've seen while watching him, he could play alongside or in front of Rodri when he's back. 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36106 on: Yesterday at 09:44:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:56:08 pm
Someone will definitely need to leave if we sign Cherki. Most likely Morton, with Szoboszlai getting more minutes in the double pivot ...

Endo will likely leave sooner rather than later you would think.  Clearly doesn't fit into the managers plans. 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36107 on: Yesterday at 10:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 09:44:10 pm
Endo will likely leave sooner rather than later you would think.  Clearly doesn't fit into the managers plans.

I've heard about this myth, but the reality is that Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones and Szoboszlai are simply the better fit, and there was no need to use Endo in the league so far ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36108 on: Yesterday at 10:59:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:05:27 pm
I've heard about this myth, but the reality is that Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones and Szoboszlai are simply the better fit, and there was no need to use Endo in the league so far ...

Exactly why he'll likely be sold sooner rather than later.  You basically said the same thing I did but gave a reason why he's not in the managers plans.  He's not a great fit. 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36109 on: Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm »
Yildiz plays exactly like Chiesa, we won't go for him unless Federico leaves.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36110 on: Yesterday at 11:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:59:55 pm
Exactly why he'll likely be sold sooner rather than later.  You basically said the same thing I did but gave a reason why he's not in the managers plans.  He's not a great fit.

Low cost, low wages, seemingly happy to not be a starter. Dont see the issue personally, is perfect to sit on the bench and come on during games when were winning to give others a rest. The squad needs such players.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36111 on: Yesterday at 11:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 11:06:59 pm
Low cost, low wages, seemingly happy to not be a starter. Dont see the issue personally, is perfect to sit on the bench and come on during games when were winning to give others a rest. The squad needs such players.

Replacing him with someone who can give Grav a rest  every once in a while would be idea. 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36112 on: Yesterday at 11:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:24:01 pm
Replacing him with someone who can give Grav a rest every once in a while would be idea. 

We already have that player in Bajcetic ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36113 on: Today at 12:07:17 am »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Yesterday at 06:33:50 pm
I think Zubimendi would be silly to join City. Once Rodri is back then he's firmly 2nd choice every week. Chance of Premier League sanctions too and Guardiola surely doesn't have long left in the job. If he decides to go there for what will probably only be the one big move of his career then it's going to be a big mistake IMO.

Thats up to him. He probably believes he could oust Rodri but then again maybe hes not interested in going to City at all. Lets wait to see what pans out as rumours and signings are completely different animals.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36114 on: Today at 12:16:51 am »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 11:06:59 pm
Low cost, low wages, seemingly happy to not be a starter. Dont see the issue personally, is perfect to sit on the bench and come on during games when were winning to give others a rest. The squad needs such players.

I don't think anyone is suggesting we push Endo out of the door, but if we can sign someone the manager would trust to start regularly then Endo could move on to make room.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36115 on: Today at 12:22:41 am »
I get signing someone who can start in place of Grav. However I still wouldnt be looking to move Endo on, his name shouldnt be in the discussion for bringing someone else in. Hes a solid body who can play minutes towards the end of matches in place of other (more important) starters.
