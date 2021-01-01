Grav, Dom and Mac have all played a lot of minutes already this season with a lot of football left to go, and all three appear to be mainstays in their national teams too. We absolutely can bring in another midfielder who'll take minutes away from all three of them, keeping all three relatively well rested and adding some competition for places.



Gravenberch alone has played close to 2000 minutes already, plus regular internationals. We've already had a big slice of luck with the derby being postponed just as he was starting to look tired, and the games are only going to get harder as we hopefully press on in the cups.



We've been in this position before and too often it has ended with us crashing out of every competition because the players just can't run any more.



Maybe we should stop stressing about having too many good players?