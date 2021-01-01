« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36040 on: Today at 02:33:54 am
Decent chance Morton gets moved on in Jan I reckon, particularly if we have an eye on an 'opportunistic' signing. Endo stays cos he is used to close out games while the newly minted false centreback role gives him a new lease of life.

The subject of Elliot will be an interesting conversation. Someone who has promising underlying numbers but stylistically may not be a first-team fit.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36041 on: Today at 02:51:27 am
Elliot is an interesting conversation

in a neither here nor there kind of situation. What he brings on the pitch and financially does outweigh any incoming though.

He has been here a while and is a pretty good role model for up and coming players. Good enough as a versatile squad player despite not playing in his favoured position and looks decent enough under whatever midfield/forward set up we are after.

Still young and could be moulded into whatever the coaches think his best position in the pitch is.

Another plus point is that he is home grown and possible isn't costing as much in wages. Think he will probably stick around a while.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36042 on: Today at 06:18:52 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:00:47 am
Do we need to sell? I think we have space to add one more to the league squad. Nevertheless, I'd say Morton could be made available for loan given how little he's likely to play after January, and if we were to sign a midfielder then Endo could potentially move on given he was close to leaving in the summer and hasn't seen many minutes.

In the summer I think more challenging decisions will need to be made, but it's too early in Slot's tenure to speculate on that.

Of course we do. We can't collect players like Panini stickers, we are not Chelsea. If we do sign a midfielder in January, Morton will need to leave. Maybe also Endo, if the incoming player is of the starting quality, like Zubimendi for example. The same goes for the defence. If we are to add another defender, someone will need to leave. We can't have senior players sitting in the stands every week, when everyone is fit.

At the same time, we've gained this great reputation with the talented young players, their families and their agents. The likes of Nyoni, Nallo, Kone-Doherty and Ngumoha are joining us for a reason ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36043 on: Today at 06:20:18 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:51:27 am
Elliot is an interesting conversation

in a neither here nor there kind of situation. What he brings on the pitch and financially does outweigh any incoming though.

He has been here a while and is a pretty good role model for up and coming players. Good enough as a versatile squad player despite not playing in his favoured position and looks decent enough under whatever midfield/forward set up we are after.

Still young and could be moulded into whatever the coaches think his best position in the pitch is.

Another plus point is that he is home grown and possible isn't costing as much in wages. Think he will probably stick around a while.

At this point, it is obvious that Elliott's future is with LFC ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36044 on: Today at 06:52:05 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:18:52 am
Of course we do. We can't collect players like Panini stickers, we are not Chelsea. If we do sign a midfielder in January, Morton will need to leave. Maybe also Endo, if the incoming player is of the starting quality, like Zubimendi for example. The same goes for the defence. If we are to add another defender, someone will need to leave. We can't have senior players sitting in the stands every week, when everyone is fit ...

We absolutely can collect a few players like panini stickers if we feel we need to for 5 months and have some of them sit in the stands. This is so far from an issue its untrue. The questions that matters is are there any players we could sign in January who could provide extra quality to the squad, particularly given the colossal opportunity to have this season. The cheats havent been able to cheat their way to a 90+ point squad this time. We cant know when this will happen again. We need to take advantage.

What does it matter if Endo and Morton sit in the stands for 5 months if we win the PL and, potentially, 3 other trophies.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36045 on: Today at 06:57:13 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:52:05 am
We absolutely can collect a few players like panini stickers if we feel we need to for 5 months and have some of them sit in the stands. This is so far from an issue its untrue. The questions that matters is are there any players we could sign in January who could provide extra quality to the squad, particularly given the colossal opportunity to have this season. The cheats havent been able to cheat their way to a 90+ point squad this time. We cant know when this will happen again. We need to take advantage.

What does it matter if Endo and Morton sit in the stands for 5 months if we win the PL and, potentially, 3 other trophies.

You have never really been a part of a team, haven't you? Computer games are one thing, real life is something completely different ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36046 on: Today at 07:02:14 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:16:46 pm
Of course, I'd like some new signings in January. That brings us to another important question: What players from our first team's squad we sell in January, in order to make way for the new players?

Jota
Nunez
Danns

Diaz - Szoboszlai - Salah
Gakpo - Elliott - Chiesa
Koumas* - Doak*

Mac Allister - Gravenberch
Jones - Endo - Morton
Mc Connell - Bajcetic* - Nyoni

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Beck* - Nallo

Alisson
Kelleher - Jaros
Mamardashvili*

You know its a Christmas transfer window soon as Peter is posting his Christmas tree of squad depth.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36047 on: Today at 07:04:45 am
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:02:14 am
You know its a Christmas transfer window soon as Peter is posting his Christmas tree of squad depth.

To be fair, it is one beautiful Christmas tree, with so much quality and talent. We are in a very good place, and things will only get better ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36048 on: Today at 07:36:15 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:57:13 am
You have never really been a part of a team, haven't you? Computer games are one thing, real life is something completely different ...

Do you have any idea how often weve had first team players sitting in the stands over the past 8 years or so? Plenty. In reality youre living in a make believe world where Morton not making PL squads would have any bearing whatsoever on our bringing in a CM this January.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36049 on: Today at 07:42:27 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:57:13 am
You have never really been a part of a team, haven't you? Computer games are one thing, real life is something completely different ...

Make your mind up Peter. Not so long ago you was insinuating there was room for us to sign Cherki.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36050 on: Today at 07:54:01 am
On the left back chat, I watched a random Benfica game and they had a left back who played really well, Alvaro Carreras is his name. Not seen much of him but appears highly rated and is still very young.

Also, Nuno Mendes wants to leave PSG apparently.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36051 on: Today at 08:17:32 am
Yeah players not making the squad is normal and a complete non-issue. Chiesa played in the league cup then found himself out of the squad, but I'm sure he'll be back in or even starting when there's a game for him.

If we signed a 6 for example I think we'd likely be looking at youth players who aren't currently getting on the pitch dropping off the bench, but they'd be back in the squad for cup games while the senior players would get a chance to drop out and get a week of rest. Or we'd just send the likes of Morton and McConnell on loan, which I'm sure we would have done in the summer anyway if we had signed the players we wanted.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36052 on: Today at 08:28:42 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:17:32 am
Yeah players not making the squad is normal and a complete non-issue. Chiesa played in the league cup then found himself out of the squad, but I'm sure he'll be back in or even starting when there's a game for him.

If we signed a 6 for example I think we'd likely be looking at youth players who aren't currently getting on the pitch dropping off the bench, but they'd be back in the squad for cup games while the senior players would get a chance to drop out and get a week of rest. Or we'd just send the likes of Morton and McConnell on loan, which I'm sure we would have done in the summer anyway if we had signed the players we wanted.

I suspect Chiesa is, even now, sowing discord and disharmony amongst the lads having been sat in the stands on Sunday. Itll be a matter of weeks till his poison destroys our season.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36053 on: Today at 08:38:50 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:01 am
On the left back chat, I watched a random Benfica game and they had a left back who played really well, Alvaro Carreras is his name. Not seen much of him but appears highly rated and is still very young.

Also, Nuno Mendes wants to leave PSG apparently.
Pretty sure he would count as Homegrown too.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36054 on: Today at 08:45:13 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:01 am
On the left back chat, I watched a random Benfica game and they had a left back who played really well, Alvaro Carreras is his name. Not seen much of him but appears highly rated and is still very young.

Also, Nuno Mendes wants to leave PSG apparently.

Ex Man Utd they got rid of him for peanuts.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36055 on: Today at 08:59:09 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:00:30 am
I disagree about defence. Players emerging is great but we dont really know how good Quansah is right now, Gomez was deemed surplus to requirements in the summer and our 1st choice CBs are either ageing and so needs some protection or injury prone (historically) and so needs high quality backup. And yet we didnt sign one in the summer. Then at LB, if hes genuinely giving Henderson 2023 vibes then we absolutely should have signed a LB already, given we all remember the pain of watching Hendo lose his legs on our pitch.

As for the NFL reference. I did misunderstand, thanks for clarifying. And for being kind about correcting me! Do you really think you can assess our transfer activity like this though? Quite a few of our first choice crew players have ended up being relatively opportunistic or fairy cheap signings. When people claim we dont sign elite level talent but rather make it Ive pointed out that we do in fact sign elite level talent. Salah, Fabinho, VVD, Allison would all be examples. Those are top draft picks. But we also sign players much more cheapily - owing to age, contract status, pecking order at their own club, release clauses etc who are clearly signed as first choice players. Also, we clearly do go down our list of targets to get needs even if theyre still high draft picks in terms of price. Perhaps weve moved away from this but I really, really hope weve not moved away from a strategy that brought us Salah. Its hubris to think your assessment of the best player for you is so accurate that theres no point going down the list in order to cover a need.

I have no issue with us doing these things, just to be clear. Mac was an inspired signing even though he was, by todays standards, bargain basement for a high performing CM. But Im pushing back because you often attribute a level of strategy (and so offer understanding or approval) to our transfer dealings which Im not sure actual outcomes or results justify.

All of our transfers have to tick almost every box, ie talent, character, experience, data and ultimately the big one is value. Its there in black and white in Grahams book, we have to get maximum value from every transfer to compete with clubs who simply operate with greater funds and willingly write off risks/mistakes. If every transfer thats seen ultimately as top value is seen as opportunistic and bargain basement then so be it, I disagree with that myself like but if people want to think differently it doesnt really matter.

My own view is we invest far too much into transfers and strategy for it to not be part of some grand plan. Sorry to keep referencing American sports but theyre an awful lot easier to judge things like strategy and blueprint, particularly the NFL and NBA. You can see how teams identify, ie are they attacking or defensive, you can see what position groups they value and dont etc its all pretty transparent over there. I dont for one minute think weve gone away from signing players like Salah, VVD, Fabinho etc Im sure well sign a brilliant player when Mo eventually leaves, similar with Virgil, but one of the keys to those transfers was they came in and played lots of games straight away. The club might look at someone like Minteh and think he projects as Mos replacement in 2-3 years, supporters on here think why let him go to Brighton for £40m then, but you could ruin his career by asking him to back Mo up when Mos still playing 90% of games. Mo himself didnt succeed at Chelsea because he didnt play enough to show his quality, same with KDB, there are tons of examples of this around Europe for years, where really good players move on from huge clubs because they cant crack the 11, there probably arent that many from our club though because we ultimately sign players to play and back them to find their best form, there might come a point where we sell a few players over the next few windows, maybe a Darwin, a Diaz, a Robbo/Kostas or even someone else, but they wont be getting sold because they never cracked our side or werent given a proper chance, whilst we ultimately move on from players who probably arent the right level/profile/character to succeed here, like Carvalho and SVDB.

Anyway, my original point was essentially just to explain how I see our mindset at times to squad building. That wasnt to say every players has to be a knockout elite talent, but I think for us to invest a good fee or a big contract to them, they have to be someone we rate incredibly as a talent or a fit. When you follow NFL drafts youll usually hear things like this is a 16 player draft or whatever and thatll usually mean there are 16 blue chip prospects, or 16 nailed on top talents, within that draft, its very rare those 16 players are the first 16 picked though because teams will always reach for a need. Some of the best teams will trade out of the first round and accumulate picks where they see better value (later rounds or future drafts), I see correlations with that and how we operate the transfer window. Going into January Im not sure our needs are huge, for me a midfielder sits at the top of the need list, the other positions can probably wait until the summer, but there would be no harm done bringing any summer activity forward, obviously.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36056 on: Today at 09:06:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:01 am
On the left back chat, I watched a random Benfica game and they had a left back who played really well, Alvaro Carreras is his name. Not seen much of him but appears highly rated and is still very young.

Also, Nuno Mendes wants to leave PSG apparently.

I genuinely wouldnt be upset if we got Mendes over Davies, hes that good, the difference between those two players is minimal. Think theres definitely an element of Mendes looking for a big payday from PSG with those rumours though.

Mo Stewart on TAW thinks Carreras is a nailed on top talent who we should be viewing as Robbos replacement. Pretty sure ManU have a buy back clause and are currently shopping for left backs/wing backs, unsure if he fits the mould theyre looking for but youd be surprised if they stood still and let us sign a player they have a clause on, knowing how they think as a club. Ultimately it comes down to what the player wants and if he doesnt want to go back to the soap opera they cant make him.
