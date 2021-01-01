I disagree about defence. Players emerging is great but we dont really know how good Quansah is right now, Gomez was deemed surplus to requirements in the summer and our 1st choice CBs are either ageing and so needs some protection or injury prone (historically) and so needs high quality backup. And yet we didnt sign one in the summer. Then at LB, if hes genuinely giving Henderson 2023 vibes then we absolutely should have signed a LB already, given we all remember the pain of watching Hendo lose his legs on our pitch.



As for the NFL reference. I did misunderstand, thanks for clarifying. And for being kind about correcting me! Do you really think you can assess our transfer activity like this though? Quite a few of our first choice crew players have ended up being relatively opportunistic or fairy cheap signings. When people claim we dont sign elite level talent but rather make it Ive pointed out that we do in fact sign elite level talent. Salah, Fabinho, VVD, Allison would all be examples. Those are top draft picks. But we also sign players much more cheapily - owing to age, contract status, pecking order at their own club, release clauses etc who are clearly signed as first choice players. Also, we clearly do go down our list of targets to get needs even if theyre still high draft picks in terms of price. Perhaps weve moved away from this but I really, really hope weve not moved away from a strategy that brought us Salah. Its hubris to think your assessment of the best player for you is so accurate that theres no point going down the list in order to cover a need.



I have no issue with us doing these things, just to be clear. Mac was an inspired signing even though he was, by todays standards, bargain basement for a high performing CM. But Im pushing back because you often attribute a level of strategy (and so offer understanding or approval) to our transfer dealings which Im not sure actual outcomes or results justify.



All of our transfers have to tick almost every box, ie talent, character, experience, data and ultimately the big one is value. Its there in black and white in Grahams book, we have to get maximum value from every transfer to compete with clubs who simply operate with greater funds and willingly write off risks/mistakes. If every transfer thats seen ultimately as top value is seen as opportunistic and bargain basement then so be it, I disagree with that myself like but if people want to think differently it doesnt really matter.My own view is we invest far too much into transfers and strategy for it to not be part of some grand plan. Sorry to keep referencing American sports but theyre an awful lot easier to judge things like strategy and blueprint, particularly the NFL and NBA. You can see how teams identify, ie are they attacking or defensive, you can see what position groups they value and dont etc its all pretty transparent over there. I dont for one minute think weve gone away from signing players like Salah, VVD, Fabinho etc Im sure well sign a brilliant player when Mo eventually leaves, similar with Virgil, but one of the keys to those transfers was they came in and played lots of games straight away. The club might look at someone like Minteh and think he projects as Mos replacement in 2-3 years, supporters on here think why let him go to Brighton for £40m then, but you could ruin his career by asking him to back Mo up when Mos still playing 90% of games. Mo himself didnt succeed at Chelsea because he didnt play enough to show his quality, same with KDB, there are tons of examples of this around Europe for years, where really good players move on from huge clubs because they cant crack the 11, there probably arent that many from our club though because we ultimately sign players to play and back them to find their best form, there might come a point where we sell a few players over the next few windows, maybe a Darwin, a Diaz, a Robbo/Kostas or even someone else, but they wont be getting sold because they never cracked our side or werent given a proper chance, whilst we ultimately move on from players who probably arent the right level/profile/character to succeed here, like Carvalho and SVDB.Anyway, my original point was essentially just to explain how I see our mindset at times to squad building. That wasnt to say every players has to be a knockout elite talent, but I think for us to invest a good fee or a big contract to them, they have to be someone we rate incredibly as a talent or a fit. When you follow NFL drafts youll usually hear things like this is a 16 player draft or whatever and thatll usually mean there are 16 blue chip prospects, or 16 nailed on top talents, within that draft, its very rare those 16 players are the first 16 picked though because teams will always reach for a need. Some of the best teams will trade out of the first round and accumulate picks where they see better value (later rounds or future drafts), I see correlations with that and how we operate the transfer window. Going into January Im not sure our needs are huge, for me a midfielder sits at the top of the need list, the other positions can probably wait until the summer, but there would be no harm done bringing any summer activity forward, obviously.