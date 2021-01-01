« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 02:33:54 am
Decent chance Morton gets moved on in Jan I reckon, particularly if we have an eye on an 'opportunistic' signing. Endo stays cos he is used to close out games while the newly minted false centreback role gives him a new lease of life.

The subject of Elliot will be an interesting conversation. Someone who has promising underlying numbers but stylistically may not be a first-team fit.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 02:51:27 am
Elliot is an interesting conversation

in a neither here nor there kind of situation. What he brings on the pitch and financially does outweigh any incoming though.

He has been here a while and is a pretty good role model for up and coming players. Good enough as a versatile squad player despite not playing in his favoured position and looks decent enough under whatever midfield/forward set up we are after.

Still young and could be moulded into whatever the coaches think his best position in the pitch is.

Another plus point is that he is home grown and possible isn't costing as much in wages. Think he will probably stick around a while.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 06:18:52 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:00:47 am
Do we need to sell? I think we have space to add one more to the league squad. Nevertheless, I'd say Morton could be made available for loan given how little he's likely to play after January, and if we were to sign a midfielder then Endo could potentially move on given he was close to leaving in the summer and hasn't seen many minutes.

In the summer I think more challenging decisions will need to be made, but it's too early in Slot's tenure to speculate on that.

Of course we do. We can't collect players like Panini stickers, we are not Chelsea. If we do sign a midfielder in January, Morton will need to leave. Maybe also Endo, if the incoming player is of the starting quality, like Zubimendi for example. The same goes for the defence. If we are to add another defender, someone will need to leave. We can't have senior players sitting in the stands every week, when everyone is fit.

At the same time, we've gained this great reputation with the talented young players, their families and their agents. The likes of Nyoni, Nallo, Kone-Doherty and Ngumoha are joining us for a reason ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 06:20:18 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:51:27 am
Elliot is an interesting conversation

in a neither here nor there kind of situation. What he brings on the pitch and financially does outweigh any incoming though.

He has been here a while and is a pretty good role model for up and coming players. Good enough as a versatile squad player despite not playing in his favoured position and looks decent enough under whatever midfield/forward set up we are after.

Still young and could be moulded into whatever the coaches think his best position in the pitch is.

Another plus point is that he is home grown and possible isn't costing as much in wages. Think he will probably stick around a while.

At this point, it is obvious that Elliott's future is with LFC ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 06:52:05 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:18:52 am
Of course we do. We can't collect players like Panini stickers, we are not Chelsea. If we do sign a midfielder in January, Morton will need to leave. Maybe also Endo, if the incoming player is of the starting quality, like Zubimendi for example. The same goes for the defence. If we are to add another defender, someone will need to leave. We can't have senior players sitting in the stands every week, when everyone is fit ...

We absolutely can collect a few players like panini stickers if we feel we need to for 5 months and have some of them sit in the stands. This is so far from an issue its untrue. The questions that matters is are there any players we could sign in January who could provide extra quality to the squad, particularly given the colossal opportunity to have this season. The cheats havent been able to cheat their way to a 90+ point squad this time. We cant know when this will happen again. We need to take advantage.

What does it matter if Endo and Morton sit in the stands for 5 months if we win the PL and, potentially, 3 other trophies.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 06:57:13 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:52:05 am
We absolutely can collect a few players like panini stickers if we feel we need to for 5 months and have some of them sit in the stands. This is so far from an issue its untrue. The questions that matters is are there any players we could sign in January who could provide extra quality to the squad, particularly given the colossal opportunity to have this season. The cheats havent been able to cheat their way to a 90+ point squad this time. We cant know when this will happen again. We need to take advantage.

What does it matter if Endo and Morton sit in the stands for 5 months if we win the PL and, potentially, 3 other trophies.

You have never really been a part of a team, haven't you? Computer games are one thing, real life is something completely different ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 07:02:14 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:16:46 pm
Of course, I'd like some new signings in January. That brings us to another important question: What players from our first team's squad we sell in January, in order to make way for the new players?

Jota
Nunez
Danns

Diaz - Szoboszlai - Salah
Gakpo - Elliott - Chiesa
Koumas* - Doak*

Mac Allister - Gravenberch
Jones - Endo - Morton
Mc Connell - Bajcetic* - Nyoni

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Beck* - Nallo

Alisson
Kelleher - Jaros
Mamardashvili*

You know its a Christmas transfer window soon as Peter is posting his Christmas tree of squad depth.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 07:04:45 am
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:02:14 am
You know its a Christmas transfer window soon as Peter is posting his Christmas tree of squad depth.

To be fair, it is one beautiful Christmas tree, with so much quality and talent. We are in a very good place, and things will only get better ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 07:36:15 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:57:13 am
You have never really been a part of a team, haven't you? Computer games are one thing, real life is something completely different ...

Do you have any idea how often weve had first team players sitting in the stands over the past 8 years or so?
