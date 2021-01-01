Do we need to sell? I think we have space to add one more to the league squad. Nevertheless, I'd say Morton could be made available for loan given how little he's likely to play after January, and if we were to sign a midfielder then Endo could potentially move on given he was close to leaving in the summer and hasn't seen many minutes.
In the summer I think more challenging decisions will need to be made, but it's too early in Slot's tenure to speculate on that.
Of course we do. We can't collect players like Panini stickers, we are not Chelsea. If we do sign a midfielder in January, Morton will need to leave. Maybe also Endo, if the incoming player is of the starting quality, like Zubimendi for example. The same goes for the defence. If we are to add another defender, someone will need to leave. We can't have senior players sitting in the stands every week, when everyone is fit.
At the same time, we've gained this great reputation with the talented young players, their families and their agents. The likes of Nyoni, Nallo, Kone-Doherty and Ngumoha are joining us for a reason ...