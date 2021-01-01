Of course we do. We can't collect players like Panini stickers, we are not Chelsea. If we do sign a midfielder in January, Morton will need to leave. Maybe also Endo, if the incoming player is of the starting quality, like Zubimendi for example. The same goes for the defence. If we are to add another defender, someone will need to leave. We can't have senior players sitting in the stands every week, when everyone is fit ...



We absolutely can collect a few players like panini stickers if we feel we need to for 5 months and have some of them sit in the stands. This is so far from an issue its untrue. The questions that matters is are there any players we could sign in January who could provide extra quality to the squad, particularly given the colossal opportunity to have this season. The cheats havent been able to cheat their way to a 90+ point squad this time. We cant know when this will happen again. We need to take advantage.What does it matter if Endo and Morton sit in the stands for 5 months if we win the PL and, potentially, 3 other trophies.