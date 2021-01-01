I think you might have misunderstood my point. I was comparing it to how some NFL teams operate the draft, some teams draft almost exclusively on talent, drafting the most talented player available when picking in the higher rounds, rather than drafting exactly what they need. Some of those teams will use lower draft picks on needs but wont make the mistake of reaching for a need, ie drafting a player in a higher position than his talent indicates. If you treat large transfer fees/wages as high draft picks we operate a similar approach IMO, if we cant get the talent we want for the money we wont do it, whilst we rightly invest smaller sums/fees on fringe squad players or use those slots for emerging academy players. A lot of supporters spend an awful lot of time discussing positions 18-25 within the squad, Im really not sure why, like Quansah would appear to be one of the hottest topics within the fan base at the minute, hes played 132 minute of league football since the Ipswich game he got hooked, with nearly half of those minutes covering at right back. Improving on Quansah isnt moving the needle on our season at all and hes a perfectly good player/prospect to have as a 4th choice centre back, yet people want him out and a signing in in January.



The 1 defender in 7 years thing is a little silly and incorrect. Weve signed Tsimikas and Konate in that time so technically its two senior players, I wont count Ramsay, SVDB or Nallo, but we should be proud that weve produced Trent, Bradley and Quansah but instead its twisted as some sign of inactivity from the decision makers. Robertson looks like hes coming to the end of his time here, it feels very Henderson 2023-ish watching him play, and thats fine, but hes the only one who really needs to be replaced if were being honest, a Gomez upgrade I would like but Joes still a peak age player and a solid depth option, aside from that everyone else is at a good age and a good level and numbers arent an issue.



I disagree about defence. Players emerging is great but we dont really know how good Quansah is right now, Gomez was deemed surplus to requirements in the summer and our 1st choice CBs are either ageing and so needs some protection or injury prone (historically) and so needs high quality backup. And yet we didnt sign one in the summer. Then at LB, if hes genuinely giving Henderson 2023 vibes then we absolutely should have signed a LB already, given we all remember the pain of watching Hendo lose his legs on our pitch.As for the NFL reference. I did misunderstand, thanks for clarifying. And for being kind about correcting me! Do you really think you can assess our transfer activity like this though? Quite a few of our first choice crew players have ended up being relatively opportunistic or fairy cheap signings. When people claim we dont sign elite level talent but rather make it Ive pointed out that we do in fact sign elite level talent. Salah, Fabinho, VVD, Allison would all be examples. Those are top draft picks. But we also sign players much more cheapily - owing to age, contract status, pecking order at their own club, release clauses etc who are clearly signed as first choice players. Also, we clearly do go down our list of targets to get needs even if theyre still high draft picks in terms of price. Perhaps weve moved away from this but I really, really hope weve not moved away from a strategy that brought us Salah. Its hubris to think your assessment of the best player for you is so accurate that theres no point going down the list in order to cover a need.I have no issue with us doing these things, just to be clear. Mac was an inspired signing even though he was, by todays standards, bargain basement for a high performing CM. But Im pushing back because you often attribute a level of strategy (and so offer understanding or approval) to our transfer dealings which Im not sure actual outcomes or results justify.