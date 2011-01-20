Don't think we need somebody with Cherki's profile. There are more urgent concerns. But given Lyon's financial position and us being opportunistic 1st thing it looks like an obvious deal.



I disagree. Our attack is heavily reliant on Mo Salah. We need to distribute the creative load more broadly across the team, and I think we have lacked a top-quality dribbler for a while now. I think it's a great idea to pick up a player that can play in the front three but also in midfield, and give the team more optionality. While nominally an attacking player, you can see from the heatmaps that he occupies a very different set of spaces on the pitch which is more of a no.10 profile than a true wide player.