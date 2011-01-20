« previous next »
Offline Agent99

« Reply #35920 on: Yesterday at 06:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:14:41 pm
Has anyone read the Zubimendi recent interview? I can't understand the translation of his comments.
Something about being a wet blanket who'd miss his Mummy and Daddy if he left the mountains of home.
Offline newterp

« Reply #35921 on: Yesterday at 06:44:08 pm »
Why are we discussing Cherki, again? We already did this like a month ago
Offline Suareznumber7

« Reply #35922 on: Yesterday at 06:44:33 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:43:58 pm
Fishing?

No, they actually said that.  It was the ESPN+ feed. 
Offline Legs

« Reply #35923 on: Yesterday at 06:46:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:44:08 pm
Why are we discussing Cherki, again? We already did this like a month ago

Wirtz is the guy 👊
Offline PeterTheRed ...

« Reply #35924 on: Yesterday at 08:09:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:44:08 pm
Why are we discussing Cherki, again? We already did this like a month ago

Because reliable French sources like RMC Sport and L'Equipe are linking him with a move to LFC in January ...
Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

« Reply #35925 on: Yesterday at 08:13:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:09:02 pm
Because reliable French sources like RMC Sport and L'Equipe are linking him with a move to LFC in January ...

ok you have me all in on Cherki i watched a youtube skills and goals video 6mins.  Looks class isnt that what you do ;D
Offline PeterTheRed ...

« Reply #35926 on: Yesterday at 08:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 08:13:56 pm
ok you have me all in on Cherki i watched a youtube skills and goals video 6mins.  Looks class isnt that what you do ;D

Have you checked his heat map from this season?



Looks very interesting ...
Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

« Reply #35927 on: Yesterday at 08:30:09 pm »
no is that a scan of your brain lol

anyway im at the stage i will accept any signing is Kabak available ?
Offline lionel_messias

« Reply #35928 on: Yesterday at 09:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:40:17 pm
Something about being a wet blanket who'd miss his Mummy and Daddy if he left the mountains of home.

He said, "Lucky that my breasts are small and humble, so you don't confuse them with mountains,
or Aintree."
Offline Sangria

« Reply #35929 on: Yesterday at 09:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 08:13:56 pm
ok you have me all in on Cherki i watched a youtube skills and goals video 6mins.  Looks class isnt that what you do ;D

That video makes him look like the archetypal Liverpool wide forward.
Offline Sangria

« Reply #35930 on: Yesterday at 09:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:14:41 pm
Has anyone read the Zubimendi recent interview? I can't understand the translation of his comments.

Try translating to English rather than Sanskrit.
Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

« Reply #35931 on: Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:26:50 pm
That video makes him look like the archetypal Liverpool wide forward.

Yeah fuck TonyG and Killers Olise i have moved on to Cheeky Cherki
Online red mongoose

« Reply #35932 on: Today at 12:24:43 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:26:50 pm
That video makes him look like the archetypal Liverpool wide forward.

He looks like he's dead ready to be the next one to fit the "We don't sign world class - we make them" thing.

Having said that, please give me Wirtz, Santa.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

« Reply #35933 on: Today at 01:47:09 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:26:50 pm
That video makes him look like the archetypal Liverpool wide forward.
Reminds more of Curtis (albeit more dribbly), than most of our front 6. Apart from maybe Lucho. Not that that's a bad thing.
Online jooneyisdagod

« Reply #35934 on: Today at 02:44:40 am »
Quote from: crewlove on Yesterday at 09:47:43 am
Don't think we need somebody with Cherki's profile. There are more urgent concerns. But given Lyon's financial position and us being opportunistic 1st thing it looks like an obvious deal.

I disagree. Our attack is heavily reliant on Mo Salah. We need to distribute the creative load more broadly across the team, and I think we have lacked a top-quality dribbler for a while now. I think it's a great idea to pick up a player that can play in the front three but also in midfield, and give the team more optionality. While nominally an attacking player, you can see from the heatmaps that he occupies a very different set of spaces on the pitch which is more of a no.10 profile than a true wide player.
