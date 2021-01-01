« previous next »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35840 on: Yesterday at 03:27:46 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 03:20:21 pm
looking forward to the january window

will it be an opportunistic signing that does fuck all improvement to the squad

or

a shockingly sensible signing that might just give us a boost for a title run

or might just be both. who the fuck knows what the nerds have on their laptops

What a weird post. Every new senior signing we will make in January will improve the squad, and our chances of winning the 4 trophies ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35841 on: Yesterday at 03:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 03:24:43 pm
It'll be neither.
Just a lot of monitoring.
Whatever that is.

I'd be happy if Hughes has enough bandwidth to extend a contract or two.
Anything beyond that is utopia.

You were peddling this line before we signed Minamino. And Diaz. And Gakpo ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35842 on: Yesterday at 03:48:32 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 03:20:21 pm
looking forward to the january window

will it be an opportunistic signing that does fuck all improvement to the squad

or

a shockingly sensible signing that might just give us a boost for a title run

or might just be both. who the fuck knows what the nerds have on their laptops

We probably need another midfielder who can play the 6.  If we do bring anyone in I'd assume it's someone that fits that role but I can't see us bringing anyone else in and wouldn't be surprised if we don't bring anyone in at all. 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35843 on: Yesterday at 04:18:15 pm »
Merry Christmas you mingebag motherfuckers!!!!


Take some happy pills, some of you.


Jeez-us, Mary and the wee Donkey!!!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35844 on: Yesterday at 05:20:45 pm »
The more I think about it, the more I like the idea of signing a tricky goalscoring No.10 and playing Szoboszlai more often in the double pivot. He has all the attributes to be a great success there: A big unit at 6'2", great engine, very good ball carrying ability, very good passer, very good shot outside the box etc ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35845 on: Yesterday at 07:29:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 05:20:45 pm
The more I think about it, the more I like the idea of signing a tricky goalscoring No.10 and playing Szoboszlai more often in the double pivot. He has all the attributes to be a great success there: A big unit at 6'2", great engine, very good ball carrying ability, very good passer, very good shot outside the box etc ...

I think we have 2 types of 10 now. If we expect a parked bus, let's have Elliot threading balls through it. If we expect a real game then we have Dom to chase attackers, press defenders and exploit spaces to counter through in midfield.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35846 on: Yesterday at 07:41:08 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:18:15 pm
Merry Christmas you mingebag motherfuckers!!!!


Take some happy pills, some of you.


Jeez-us, Mary and the wee Donkey!!!

You mean 'Baby Jesus'.

https://youtu.be/Fy47VWCWJck?si=cT123dFcPZ9fy3aq
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35847 on: Yesterday at 09:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 07:29:44 pm
I think we have 2 types of 10 now. If we expect a parked bus, let's have Elliot threading balls through it. If we expect a real game then we have Dom to chase attackers, press defenders and exploit spaces to counter through in midfield.

That shouldn't stop us from signing someone like Cherki on the cheap, due to Lyon's financial problems. The reports coming out of France suggest that we could get him for only 30 million. And he is not exclusively a No.10, he can play all 3 attacking positions behind the lone striker in the 4-2-3-1.

We really need to exploit situations like this, just like we did with Mamardashvili in the summer. We are in a very sound financial position, and we should take advantage of the struggling clubs, be it in England or abroad ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35848 on: Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:41:46 pm
That shouldn't stop us from signing someone like Cherki on the cheap, due to Lyon's financial problems. The reports coming out of France suggest that we could get him for only 30 million. And he is not exclusively a No.10, he can play all 3 attacking positions behind the lone striker in the 4-2-3-1.

We really need to exploit situations like this, just like we did with Mamardashvili in the summer. We are in a very sound financial position, and we should take advantage of the struggling clubs, be it in England or abroad ...

Very dastardly
 ;

 ... what about Elliott's minutes 🤔


Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35849 on: Yesterday at 10:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm
Very dastardly
 ;

 ... what about Elliott's minutes 🤔

With our policy of going strong in all 4 competitions, there will be enough playing time for Elliott, especially since he can also play the right sided attacking position in the 4-2-3-1. Adding Cherki would very likely mean the end of Morton's LFC career, since Szoboszlai will be also playing in the double pivot. In that scenario, replacing Endo with Bajcetic in the summer would probably be enough for our midfield depth going forward:

Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Jones
Cherki
Elliott
Bajcetic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35850 on: Yesterday at 10:56:08 pm »
given the well known Lyon financial context, would have thought that if we had any interest in Cherki it wuold both (a) be well know, and plastered all over the press to try to encourage higher bids and (b) be wrapped up - he's affordable and Lyon need financial certainty ASAP and we'd presumably favour an early signing date (within 12 days of now). don't see it now
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35851 on: Yesterday at 11:09:00 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:56:08 pm
given the well known Lyon financial context, would have thought that if we had any interest in Cherki it wuold both (a) be well know, and plastered all over the press to try to encourage higher bids and (b) be wrapped up - he's affordable and Lyon need financial certainty ASAP and we'd presumably favour an early signing date (within 12 days of now). don't see it now

Well, both RMC and L'Equipe have reported it ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35852 on: Yesterday at 11:11:16 pm »
Quote
PSG will not be signing Rayan Cherki, Liverpool are showing genuine interest.

[@FabriceHawkins]
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35853 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:09:00 pm
Well, both RMC and L'Equipe have reported it ...
yep, seems like the standard 'we like(d) him - other clubs, please take note' kind of story.

borrowing what you said Peter, you said he's available for 30mil Euros (about Carvalho money).

if that were hypothetically the case - and the club rate him as being our required quality (making that a bargain fee) - i think the first instalment of the payment would already be heading Lyon's way
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35854 on: Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm
yep, seems like the standard 'we like(d) him - other clubs, please take note' kind of story.

borrowing what you said Peter, you said he's available for 30mil Euros (about Carvalho money).

if that were hypothetically the case - and the club rate him as being our required quality (making that a bargain fee) - i think the first instalment of the payment would already be heading Lyon's way

We will probably know as early as next week if the reports are true ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35855 on: Yesterday at 11:25:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm
We will probably know as early as next week if the reports are true ...
yep i would think so (at the latest) too
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35856 on: Yesterday at 11:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:11:16 pm
PSG will not be signing Rayan Cherki, Liverpool are showing genuine interest.

[@FabriceHawkins]

Fabrice Hawkins is a RMC journo, pretty reliable. He is also reporting that Victor Osimhen is PSG's main target this January, and that might give us a free run at Cherki, who is not willing to leave Lyon for the sake of leaving. He wants to move to a contender ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35857 on: Today at 12:09:29 am »
We don't need Cherki. Elliot is better.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35858 on: Today at 12:48:17 am »
Dont think a number 10 should be high up on our priority list at all but hed be so much fun to watch. Maybe we can stick him left back for a laugh.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35859 on: Today at 03:50:34 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:48:17 am
Dont think a number 10 should be high up on our priority list at all but hed be so much fun to watch. Maybe we can stick him left back for a laugh.

so was a GK when we have alisson, kelleher, jaros but look who we bought

the data nerds are a opportunistic bunch and if they think that a deal is worth or below the valuation then they will surely snatch it.

they be monitoring clubs with financial issues for their best players is one of the way we get the deal valuated.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35860 on: Today at 06:28:52 am »
Not that anyone should need any extra motivation to join us, but reckon us being top of both leagues when the transfer window opens leaves us in a better bargaining position than normal with some of these lads looking to move on in Jan?

Again, shouldn't matter, but might well do in some players minds. Should we be taking advantage of being top of the world domestic and Europe to hoover up anyone who might have had second thoughts if we were scrapping for 4th and possibly missing CL knockouts or not even qualified, like certain previous years. Just think if ever there's a time to dip in to the market in January it's now.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35861 on: Today at 08:17:24 am »
Ill obviously take anyone in the transfer window from a, I like shiny new toys sort of way. But I really dont think we need another player to play behind the 9, whether its in the 10 or as a wide forward. We have loads of attackers.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35862 on: Today at 08:51:45 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 06:28:52 am
Not that anyone should need any extra motivation to join us, but reckon us being top of both leagues when the transfer window opens leaves us in a better bargaining position than normal with some of these lads looking to move on in Jan?

Again, shouldn't matter, but might well do in some players minds. Should we be taking advantage of being top of the world domestic and Europe to hoover up anyone who might have had second thoughts if we were scrapping for 4th and possibly missing CL knockouts or not even qualified, like certain previous years. Just think if ever there's a time to dip in to the market in January it's now.

I don't think players need convincing to move to us, it's whether clubs will sell. Of course, if we're determined we can probably overpay slightly to get players in, but the club won't do that.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35863 on: Today at 08:54:00 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:17:24 am
Ill obviously take anyone in the transfer window from a, I like shiny new toys sort of way. But I really dont think we need another player to play behind the 9, whether its in the 10 or as a wide forward. We have loads of attackers.

Feel the same way. Definitely think we could do with strengthening our squad, especially given where we are in the league, but central midfield and defence should surely be our priority.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35864 on: Today at 08:56:41 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:54:00 am
Feel the same way. Definitely think we could do with strengthening our squad, especially given where we are in the league, but central midfield and defence should surely be our priority.

You dont agree with Peter that signing Cherki would move Szobo back as an 8? Does make some sense.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35865 on: Today at 09:08:22 am »
Do you think we'll put in a Cherki little bid?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35866 on: Today at 09:12:15 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 08:56:41 am
You dont agree with Peter that signing Cherki would move Szobo back as an 8? Does make some sense.

People like it simple. When some of us have suggested that Gravenberch could be moved to the No.6 position, because he has spent the majority of his youth career there, people have dismissed it. The reality is, if a player has the required attributes and game intelligence, he can be very effective at different positions ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35867 on: Today at 09:18:05 am »
Re: Tutto bene LFC
« Reply #35868 on: Today at 09:20:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:12:15 am
People like it simple. When some of us have suggested that Gravenberch could be moved to the No.6 position, because he has spent the majority of his youth career there, people have dismissed it. The reality is, if a player has the required attributes and game intelligence, he can be very effective at different positions ...

You can make your point without being patronising you know ;)

I agree with your thoughts, Dom was a great 8 last season and if Slot can get Cherki to care about pressing and tracking hell make a monster.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35869 on: Today at 09:29:08 am »
I don't see Dom as a 6 outside of emergencies or low risk periods. His pass completion isn't great, and that's with him keeping his passing relatively short and simple most of the time. He isn't particularly strong in tight spaces either, which is why he tends to thrive in open games where he can pick the ball up in space and run away from players, which is a strength that would largely be nullified as a 6. He doesn't tackle much either, he presses a lot and works hard which is great, but in a deeper position you can't always rely on suffocating players as a group.

If you compare him to the one 6 we've tried to sign under Slot they're about as different as two players can be. If we do start playing him more as a 6 it'll be because the transfer group has failed the manager more than anything.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35870 on: Today at 09:31:28 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:20:12 am
You can make your point without being patronising you know ;)

I agree with your thoughts, Dom was a great 8 last season and if Slot can get Cherki to care about pressing and tracking hell make a monster.

Sorry, it was not my intention to be patronising, just realistic ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35871 on: Today at 09:43:40 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:29:08 am
I don't see Dom as a 6 outside of emergencies or low risk periods. His pass completion isn't great, and that's with him keeping his passing relatively short and simple most of the time. He isn't particularly strong in tight spaces either, which is why he tends to thrive in open games where he can pick the ball up in space and run away from players, which is a strength that would largely be nullified as a 6. He doesn't tackle much either, he presses a lot and works hard which is great, but in a deeper position you can't always rely on suffocating players as a group.

If you compare him to the one 6 we've tried to sign under Slot they're about as different as two players can be. If we do start playing him more as a 6 it'll be because the transfer group has failed the manager more than anything.

Or maybe the head coach has different ideas about how we should play, compared to what all of us have been used to under Jurgen. Football as a game evolves all the time, and Arne does seem like an innovator who can develop the game further.

It is hardly a secret that I've been a massive Zubimendi fan (probably the first one in this thread), and I would love for us to sign a player of that type and that quality level. However, I am also aware that we have a 20-year-old of the same nationality and with the same attributes, who's been returning to full fitness out on loan, after a long absence due to injury.

There is always more than one solution to a certain problem. As God is my witness, I love transfer talk and new signings in general, but only the right ones. Signing new players in order to appease the fans is the shortest way to disaster. For further reference, see Man Utd, once a big club with a great team ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35872 on: Today at 09:47:43 am »
Don't think we need somebody with Cherki's profile. There are more urgent concerns. But given Lyon's financial position and us being opportunistic 1st thing it looks like an obvious deal.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35873 on: Today at 09:48:55 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 09:08:22 am
Do you think we'll put in a Cherki little bid?

Unless someone is leaving in the summer then I don't think we will. We are well stocked in the forward positions imo hence why I think we will concentrate on other areas of the pitch.

Cherki is definitely a talent though and ridiculously two footed. He just lacks that extra pace though. Doesn't look much quicker than Harvey.

I was watching the video below and I have to say this type of dribbling and trickery is a dying breed in today's game imo. You could imagine him being excellent against teams who play with a low block.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7VLavsNR2rE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7VLavsNR2rE</a>
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35874 on: Today at 09:52:52 am »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 09:47:43 am
Don't think we need somebody with Cherki's profile. There are more urgent concerns. But given Lyon's financial position and us being opportunistic 1st thing it looks like an obvious deal.
It would be nice if they had a defender or a midfielder we could get instead.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35875 on: Today at 09:59:04 am »
Was browsing social media and seen some numbers on Cherki, if hes available at the rumoured fees I find it hard to believe we wouldnt be interested, even if it isnt an immediate need.

Quote
Only three wingers in Europe's Top 7 Leagues rank in the 90+ percentile for successful dribbles, key passes, and xG+xA

🇫🇷 Rayan Cherki (Olympique Lyonnais, 21)
🇪🇸 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, 17)
🇧🇷 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid, 24)
Quote
No player has more xA per 90 than Rayan Cherki (0.47) in the Top 5 Leagues this season

📊 vs Top 7 League U21 Wingers, per 90
🥇 Key passes  1st
🥇 Shot assists 1st
🥇 Expected assists  1st
🥇 Accurate crosses, %  1st
🥇 Deep completions  1st
🥇 Aerial duels won, %  1st
🥈 Headed goals  2nd
🥈 Passes to penalty area, %  2nd
Quote
Rayan Cherki (Olympique Lyonnais, 21)

🏅 98th percentile for key passes
🏅 97th percentile for attacking actions
🏅 96th percentile for xG+xA
🏅 95th percentile for successful dribbles
🏅 89th percentile for non-penalty goals
🏅 88th percentile for progressive runs
🏅 84th percentile for assists

The only winger in Europe to rank in the 96+ percentile for key passes, attacking actions, and xG+xA 💫

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35876 on: Today at 10:41:08 am »


The Cherki interest has similarity with Chiesa, hes one of the Next big thing that is potentially available and if he had made a move to a major team would probably be un gettable so would definitely meet the opportunistic nature of a bargain

He would be a very exciting player to watch and you can see his dribbling causing teams problems i guess my concern is whether we have the pace/penetration out wide and would
we be better off spending the money there?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35877 on: Today at 10:49:12 am »
Why does Cherki barley start for Lyon? Fitness issues, not good enough, bad managers?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35878 on: Today at 10:55:37 am »
For some reason Cherki reminds me of Doku.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35879 on: Today at 10:55:52 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:49:12 am
Why does Cherki barley start for Lyon? Fitness issues, not good enough, bad managers?

Think he was out of their squads at the start of the season until he signed a new contract, which he signed late September, hed been training separately from the squad anticipating hed be off in the summer. Hes started 5 of 6 Europa League games and has started most of the league games since they brought him back into the fold.
