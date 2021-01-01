I don't see Dom as a 6 outside of emergencies or low risk periods. His pass completion isn't great, and that's with him keeping his passing relatively short and simple most of the time. He isn't particularly strong in tight spaces either, which is why he tends to thrive in open games where he can pick the ball up in space and run away from players, which is a strength that would largely be nullified as a 6. He doesn't tackle much either, he presses a lot and works hard which is great, but in a deeper position you can't always rely on suffocating players as a group.



If you compare him to the one 6 we've tried to sign under Slot they're about as different as two players can be. If we do start playing him more as a 6 it'll be because the transfer group has failed the manager more than anything.



Or maybe the head coach has different ideas about how we should play, compared to what all of us have been used to under Jurgen. Football as a game evolves all the time, and Arne does seem like an innovator who can develop the game further.It is hardly a secret that I've been a massive Zubimendi fan (probably the first one in this thread), and I would love for us to sign a player of that type and that quality level. However, I am also aware that we have a 20-year-old of the same nationality and with the same attributes, who's been returning to full fitness out on loan, after a long absence due to injury.There is always more than one solution to a certain problem. As God is my witness, I love transfer talk and new signings in general, but only the right ones. Signing new players in order to appease the fans is the shortest way to disaster. For further reference, see Man Utd, once a big club with a great team ...