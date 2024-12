Not that anyone should need any extra motivation to join us, but reckon us being top of both leagues when the transfer window opens leaves us in a better bargaining position than normal with some of these lads looking to move on in Jan?



Again, shouldn't matter, but might well do in some players minds. Should we be taking advantage of being top of the world domestic and Europe to hoover up anyone who might have had second thoughts if we were scrapping for 4th and possibly missing CL knockouts or not even qualified, like certain previous years. Just think if ever there's a time to dip in to the market in January it's now.