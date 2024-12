I think we have 2 types of 10 now. If we expect a parked bus, let's have Elliot threading balls through it. If we expect a real game then we have Dom to chase attackers, press defenders and exploit spaces to counter through in midfield.



That shouldn't stop us from signing someone like Cherki on the cheap, due to Lyon's financial problems. The reports coming out of France suggest that we could get him for only €30 million. And he is not exclusively a No.10, he can play all 3 attacking positions behind the lone striker in the 4-2-3-1.We really need to exploit situations like this, just like we did with Mamardashvili in the summer. We are in a very sound financial position, and we should take advantage of the struggling clubs, be it in England or abroad ...